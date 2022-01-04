The Fort Atkinson Police Department will be receiving a new hot water heater.
City council members voted recently to authorize purchase of a replacement hot water heater from Dunkleberger Plumbing at a cost of $12,000.
According to Chief of Police Adrian Bump, the police department experienced a hot water outage on Dec. 7.
“Further investigation found the sole hot water heater for the building to be inoperable and releasing its reservoir of water onto the floor of the mechanical room,” Bump said. “Emergency repairs were attempted, only to find that the unit was not repairable and required replacement.”
The unit, he said, was 21 years old and original to the building.
“Repairs were immediately initiated under emergency need by Dunkleberger Plumbing,” Bump said. “Install completion was finalized on Dec. 9.”
Replacement of the commercial grade hot water heater that supplies hot water to the three floors of the police department was invoiced at $12,000, he noted. The quote was obtained and reviewed with City Manager Rebecca Houseman-LeMire on Dec. 8 prior to providing the authorization for emergency replacement.
“This was an unbudgeted replacement that will result in an overage within the police department building maintenance account of about $8,500,” Bump indicated. “Staff expects that other accounts within the police department budget may be under-utilized, and that the overall police department budget will have a positive balance.”
