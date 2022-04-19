On Sue Ebert’s last day of duty, Feb. 2, 2022, the Fort Atkinson Police Department held a celebratory sendoff for her.
“They did a special tribute to me on the radio,” Ebert recalled. “They had squad cars and firetrucks lined up for me.”
She said that some people didn’t believe she actually would retire because she enjoyed working long and odd shifts.
“My last day was an emotional day,” Ebert said. “Everyone from the police department came. I felt so honored. I felt the love from everyone there.”
Giving her speech was the hardest part, but she managed to get through it. She said she was able to give her speech without breaking down … until the end, that is.
“There were a lot of wonderful memories that I won’t ever forget,” Ebert said.
Her retirement comes after 35 years of public service as Telecommunicator for the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
Ebert said she came across an ad for the job in the local newspaper back in the 1980s.
“My mother and mother-in-law both had scanners, and it sounded interesting,” she said.
Ebert worked all three shifts in her career, but the majority of it was spent working the 4 p.m. to midnight second shift, which she enjoyed most. In a long and stressful career field, being able to help people made the job worth it for her.
“It was an honor and a privilege serving the citizens of Jefferson County,” Ebert said. “If a person was having a bad day and you were able to help them, it was always rewarding.”
Fort Atkinson Police Chief Adrian Bump told the Daily Union he appreciated not just Ebert’s years of service but the legacy she created. He noted that she helped to develop the training program that still is used today.
“She was a valuable part of our agency,” Bump said. “She helped train current dispatchers. She was and continues to be a big part of our success.”
For Ebert, that came down to having a great team.
“We are like a family there,” she said. “It was just a job that I was proud of and enjoyed doing.”
Ebert recalled her most memorable day from her career in 2015 when a gas main was hit by a private contractor on Janesville Avenue. Local businesses and residents were forced to evacuate, she said, adding that traffic was crazy the entire day.
After crews sealed the gas leak, they discovered some seepage of natural gas at the location of the original break, which was a four-inch gas main.
“It was the most hectic 12-hour shift,” Ebert said. “We had to evacuate residents, and we had to control air traffic and semi traffic.”
Many aspects of the job have changed over the years.
“Technology has changed a lot,” Ebert indicated. “We used to hand-log citations and we had index cards to keep track of someone's record. Now we have cameras in schools and everything is digitally recorded.”
Ebert served under four police chiefs, in addition to a part-time role with Jefferson County beginning in 2007. She also was a member of Jefferson County Emergency Communications, a volunteer group which assists the law enforcement agencies in Jefferson County.
Before coming to Fort Atkinson, she had worked for 18 years as the Village of Maple Bluff administrative assistant for the police department.
She still is keeping busy after retirement, but she has plans to do some traveling in the future.
“I want to visit old high school friends in Colorado and Washington State,” Ebert said. “I want to go to Germany and Austria.”
