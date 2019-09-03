Thursday, Aug. 29
Officers assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on two 911 calls, fingerprinted one individual at their request and prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter.
7:20 a.m.: An officer provided a miscellaneous service for the City of Fort Atkinson.
8:41 a.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance, and warned for defective exhaust, cracked windshield and no driver’s side mirror.
9:33 a.m.: Someone reported a hit-and-run accident in the 1300 block of Commonwealth Drive and an officer spoke with the owner of the vehicle that was hit.
9:55 a.m.: Someone from the 200 block of South Water East reported people refusing to leave the premises after being asked. They did leave before an officer arrived.
10:17 a.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited at the intersection of Martin and Jefferson streets for vehicle tires protruding more than two inches from fender.
10:19 a.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1100 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and driving without insurance, and warned for failing to secure a seatbelt.
10:37 a.m.: A woman from the 300 block of Jackson Street asked that an officer speak with her estranged spouse to let her know that she no longer wishes to have any contact with her and she wants to stop being harassed. The officer provided information to her in case she wished to pursue a restraining order. The officer spoke with the estranged spouse and advised her to have no further contact with the other woman. The woman later called back to report that the estranged spouse again called her. A citation will be issued to the estranged spouse.
12:14 p.m.: Someone reported a male yelling and running around the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. An officer spoke with the male who appeared to be slightly confused, but he asserted that he was fine. He spoke with the officers for some time before being allowed to leave and return to his residence in Whitewater.
12:28 p.m.: An officer advised individuals in the 300 block of Jackson Street that their complaint over ownership of a vehicle was a civil matter.
12:36 p.m.: A 25-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested at the intersection of North Third and North High streets on a warrant through the Butler Police Department. She was taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where she posted bond and was released on her own. The driver, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for disorderly conduct related to the incident that occurred at 9:15 a.m.
12:46 p.m.: Someone from the 1300 block of Commonwealth Drive wished to have information documented.
12:54 p.m.: A 17-year-old girl from Monroe Street was arrested for domestic abuse/battery and domestic abuse/disorderly conduct after striking her sister. She was transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and booked before being taken to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
2:30 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident from the 100 block of West Milwaukee Avenue about suspicious activity in the area.
2:34 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1000 block of Grant Street to St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
5:37 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East wished to have information about telephone harassment documented.
6:14 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the first block of Robert Street for a carbon monoxide detector that was activated.
9:38 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly impaired driver in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue. In checking the license plate and vehicle description, it was found that the registered owner does not live in town.
9:42 p.m.: An officer assisted a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy who had transported an inmate from the sheriff’s jail to Fort Memorial Hospital.
