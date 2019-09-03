Friday, Aug. 30
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on one alarm and five 911 calls, administered one preliminary breath test, performed three crime-prevention services and handled one confidential incident resulting in an arrest.
12:46 a.m.: Officers stood by with Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies near Hackbarth Road and South Main Street in an attempt to locate three juveniles who took off running in the area. The juveniles were not located.
2:06 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was recovered near Sunset Avenue. The owner signed a no consent form. A second vehicle was recovered a short distance away and found to have been stolen from somewhere in Middleton. The vehicle owner was notified.
5:02 a.m.: A vehicle was reported stolen from the 100 block of East Highland Avenue. The owner signed a no consent form and the vehicle was entered in a national database.
10:21 a.m.: A woman from the 1200 block of Shawnee Street reported that her carbon monoxide detector was activated in her home. It had been activated about two weeks ago and she then put in a new battery. The fire chief checked on it and it was an old alarm. The woman will replace the unit.
10:22 a.m.: Someone requested a welfare check for a resident in the 400 block of North Main Street. The person was staying at another location and was fine.
10:35 a.m.: Someone reported that their unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of East Highland Avenue had been rifled through. They were unable to confirm if any contents were stolen.
10:53 a.m.: An officer checked an unlocked vehicle with no license plates in the 200 block of Linden Street that a resident reported just showed up last night. The officer checked the vehicle and determined that it was not stolen, not parked in violation of any ordinances and listed under a neighbor’s name. No further action was taken at the time.
10:54 a.m.: An abandoned bicycle in the 100 block of West Sherman Avenue was taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where it was inventoried and placed in the police garage.
11:19 a.m.: Someone reported a theft from a residence on South Street.
11:28 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 200 block of Lincoln Street.
12:06 p.m.: A parked vehicle was struck in the 300 block of Rogers Street by an unknown motorist sometime after 5 p.m., resulting in a state-reportable accident.
3:01 p.m.: Information about a suspicious incident in the 500 block of Monroe Street was documented.
3:26 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 200 block of East Cramer Street for a water flow alarm.
3:54 p.m.: A 68-year-old woman from the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue was warned for disorderly conduct after a neighbor reported being harassed by her.
4:01 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit was paged to the 100 block of South Third Street West for a juvenile trapped in their bedroom after the door malfunctioned.
4:31 p.m.: Two males in the 600 block of South Main Street were warned for disorderly conduct following a complaint about them fighting in their front yard. Their mother was advised.
5:55 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 300 block of East Sherman Avenue was placed on the briefing board.
6:29 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:33 p.m.: A man who was yelling at Fort Memorial Hospital a short distance away was allowed to walk home.
7:19 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate two puppies that reportedly were tied up for hours behind a building in the 900 block of South Main Street. The officer spoke with the owner who said the puppies had been out for only a short period and were well cared for.
9:19 p.m.: Someone from the area of Riggert Road and South Main Street reported a suspicious vehicle there. The vehicle was located and found to be making deliveries in the area.
10:50 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
11:30 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate anyone in the 800 block of Boldt Street who might have made a threatening telephone call to another person. A request for extra patrol in the area was placed on the briefing board.
