Saturday, Aug. 31
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, assisted two individuals with keys locked in car, followed up on two alarms and three 911 calls, administered three preliminary breath tests, participated in one community policing event, performed one crime-prevention service and prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters.
2:18 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a group of people gathering in the first block of South Third Street East. Everything was fine.
5:45 a.m.: An officer checked a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Adrian Boulevard that was gone when the officer arrived. There were newspapers in the driveways from the newspaper delivery person whose vehicle is very similar to the one described.
6:37 a.m.: A man went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report that a bag he left outside the door of the store in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue while he went inside was gone when he came out. An officer suggested that his best action would be to ask the store owner to review the security camera.
8:33 a.m.: Another law enforcement agency asked that an officer check the welfare of an individual in the 300 block of Park Street for an incident on which they were working. The resident was not at home and an officer left a message for the person to contact the other agency.
10:34 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 100 block of East Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:24 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported someone from Talcott Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:03 a.m.: A woman from Talcott Court asked to speak with an officer about neighborhood youths yelling at her for being upset when her brother was transported to the hospital by an ambulance.
4:22 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported someone from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:23 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 400 block of South Sixth Street.
5:27 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 400 block of South Sixth Street.
5:51 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 300 block of Jackson Street about the city’s burning ordinance following a complaint about the resident burning something in their backyard.
9 p.m.: An officer spoke with individuals at Rock River Park along Sinnissippi Drive about being in the park after hours. They were moved along after being advised of the hours at other parks.
9:46 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue for expired vehicle registration.
10:30 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a person who appeared to be intoxicated while walking along the Robert Street bridge.
11:15 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 600 block of Roosevelt Street.
