Monday, Sept. 2
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, administered one preliminary breath test, performed one crime-prevention service and prepared four nuisance abatement complaint letters.
3:40 a.m.: A 53-year-old Johnson Creek man was cited at the intersection of North Fourth and North High streets for driving without insurance.
4:40 a.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 400 block of North Main Street on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. The Department of Corrections later advised that it no longer wished to have him held due to his medical condition.
8:41 a.m.: A 29-year-old Janesville man was cited at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and speeding.
8:41 a.m.: A man went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to speak with an officer about his living arrangements. He was provided with information about options.
9:30 a.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to secure of seatbelt at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue.
12:22 p.m.: A reportedly intoxicated driver was located by an officer in the 1100 block of West Sherman Avenue. A 63-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and transported to Fort Memorial Hospital for a blood draw.
12:31 p.m.: A person reporting a dog running at large in the 500 block of Oak Street provided a telephone number from the dog’s tags. The police dispatcher called the owner who picked up the animal.
3:05 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Ramesh Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:54 p.m.: An officer followed up on a group home-related call at the intersection of Adrian Boulevard and Talcott Avenue.
3:59 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Nadig Court spoke with an officer about continually being harassed.
5:19 p.m.: A resident from the 1500 block of Riggert Road wished to have information about a suspicious incident documented.
5:26 p.m.: An officer spoke with a semi-truck driver in the 100 block of East Blackhawk Drive about where to get his semi fixed.
5:29 p.m.: Information about a civil matter in the 300 block of Washington Street was documented.
6:41 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street.
7:36 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate anyone in the 300 block of South Fourth Street West following a request from a woman who wanted another person removed from her property.
7:50 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of East Street went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department about a dispute with a neighbor. The officer spoke with all the individuals involved.
8:16 p.m.: A resident from the 1300 block of Adrian Boulevard asked that an officer check on an elderly neighbor whose patio door was left open with the lights on. The officer found that the lights were on a timer and the doors were secured.
8:42 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of someone in the 1300 block of Commonwealth Drive and everything was fine.
9:29 p.m.: A man from the 1100 block of Adrian Boulevard requested a welfare check of his son as he wants to speak with the boy, but the mother will not let him. An officer attempted to call and checked at the house, which was all dark. The officer believed that they all had gone to bed as the child starts school tomorrow.
9:54 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 700 block of Oak Street.
9:59 p.m.: Someone reported suspicious individuals looking into vehicles with flashlights near South Fifth and Grant streets.
