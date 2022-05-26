The Fort Atkinson Police Department is offering a service to the community to collect information on elderly and vulnerable citizens in case they should go missing or wander away from home.
This effort is being done as a part of the existing missing persons policy of the City of Fort Atkinson Police Department.
The initiative is a proactive effort to protect Fort Atkinson’s most vulnerable individuals in a worst-case scenario. The department recognizes the significant challenges many residents face when trying to care for family members with special needs such as Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, autism or other mental health disorders.
Often families are faced with limited community resources and public assistance, which adds to the stress and burden associated with managing these devastating conditions.
In an effort to enhance the service the Fort Atkinson Police Department provides to the community, the City of Fort Atkinson has a Vulnerable Citizen’s Registry Program. In order to join the program, families must complete an Emergency Medical Information form, available at www.fortatkinsonwi.net/policeforms, which then will be added to the department’s records management system.
All of the information provided on the form will be kept strictly confidential, and only will be made available to emergency personnel acting in the performance of their duties. The information only will be used to protect and assist the vulnerable individual identified in the registration form and provide them with appropriate assistance.
To join the registry program, complete the form and return it to the Fort Atkinson Police Department. Individuals having additional questions or concerns regarding the program should contact the Fort Atkinson Police Department at (920) 563-7777.
