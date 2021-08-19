The Fort Atkinson City Council has adopted a measure prohibiting open alcohol possession and consumption on city streets, sidewalks and public rights-of-way.
On Tuesday, council members voted 3-2 by roll call in favor of the open container ordinance. Opposed to the amendment, as written, were Megan Hartwick and Bruce Johnson.
City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire said the City of Fort Atkinson currently is among very few communities in the State of Wisconsin that allows people to possess and consume alcohol on public streets, sidewalks and public rights-of-way.
She said city Clerk/Treasurer/Finance Director Michelle Ebbert asked other municipal clerks if their municipalities allow the possession of open alcohol on streets, sidewalks and public rights-of-way.
“There were 54 community representatives who responded to the survey question,” LeMire said. “The vast majority, 92%, do not allow possession of open alcohol in their communities. The communities surveyed that do allow open alcohol include Plum Lake (town), Eagle River (city), Delafield (city) and Fort Atkinson (city).”
She said Fort Atkinson Police Chief Adrian Bump approached her in March with a request to review a series of ordinances relating to alcohol possession and consumption.
“His experience, along with the experiences of the police officers on the street, pointed to the need for additional tools to reduce the nuisance and sometimes dangerous behaviors associated with overconsumption of alcohol,” LeMire said. “Such behaviors include disorderly subjects, public intoxication, loud noise complaints, public urination, littering, property damage and fighting.”
Four ordinances were proposed to effectively deal with these types of issues, she said.
“Three of the ordinances were approved by the city council and are now municipal law,” LeMire noted. “They are: Prohibition of alcohol possession in parks after hours; requirement for license-holders to prohibit patrons leaving Class B licensed establishments with open alcohol; and prohibition of urination and defecation outside of designated rest rooms.”
She said the fourth proposed ordinance — the prohibition of possession of open containers of alcohol on streets, sidewalks and public rights-of-way — was reviewed at the ordinance committee meeting May 18 and received a positive recommendation from the committee to the city council.
“The city council reviewed the ordinance at meetings on June 1, June 15 and July 6,” LeMire said. “At the July 6 meeting, the council tabled the item. The ordinance committee reviewed the ordinance again at its meeting on Aug. 3 and recommended that the matter go back to the council on Aug. 17 for definitive action.”
City staff, she said, continues to support the ordinance amendment as proposed for the following reasons:
• There are very few communities that allow open consumption. The city might attract negative attention and negative tourism due to the ability to walk around in public with open alcohol.
• When or if consumption is permitted through approved events, care can be taken to ensure that plastic cups or cans are used, limiting the opportunity for broken glass on streets, sidewalks and the Riverwalk. Likewise, the city can require an appropriate number of bathrooms based on the expected crowd.
• City staff has received complaints from business owners downtown and along the Riverwalk about nuisance behaviors relating to litter, public urination, loitering, property damage and fighting. One of the root causes of these behaviors is alcohol consumption. Prohibiting open consumption on streets and sidewalks will not necessarily eliminate these behaviors, but it might reduce it.
• Class B license-holders are responsible for ensuring their patrons are not overserved to the point of intoxication. In some instances, Class B license-holders might even be held responsible for patrons who drive after becoming intoxicated at a licensed establishment. There is no such responsibility for any person who over-consumes on a street or sidewalk.
• Class B license-holders pay for the privilege to sell alcoholic beverages. Those licenses are less valuable if a patron simply can walk outside and drink their own alcohol on the street or sidewalk.
• Prohibiting the consumption of alcohol might increase the overall perception of safety for individuals and families within the community in general and on the Riverwalk.
The city manager said this ordinance change is not expected to impact the city financially.
Police Chief Bump on Tuesday said the reason the ordinance came forward was at the encouragement of city patrol officers that “work the street.”
“Over the last four years, multiple different officers came to me and mentioned the need for an ordinance of this type,” Bump informed the council. “That leads me to believe that it’s not just a perception that we need it, but the officers want this and can use this in their daily work as an additional tool to take action, and to use at their discretion when dealing with issues that have a root cause related to public drinking and public intoxication.”
He said his department has been able to express the need for such an ordinance amendment.
“And the changes and impacts on our regular citizens will be minimal, if they even acknowledge it at all,” Bump said. “I feel it’s a need, and I feel that the positive impacts, obviously, far outweigh anything negative that will come about from passing an ordinance like this for our officers and for our community.”
Council member Megan Hartwick said she had hoped the proposed ordinance, which had been tabled, could be reworked or reframed a little differently. When she saw it was back on Tuesday night’s agenda, she reached out directly to several local police officers for comment and received feedback from three.
“I guess I was kind of anticipating all three of them to say ‘yes, we need you to pass this, we need this happen,’ and none of the three of them said that,” Hartwick said. “So, I’m just a little curious.”
City officials and police, she said, had discussed potentially implementing the proposed open alcohol prohibition as part of a citywide curfew — a suggestion that all three of the officers made as well.
“That maybe this is something that should be enacted citywide after a certain time at night because the majority of our issues are coming up at night,” Hartwick told Bump remotely via Zoom. “Certainly, there are exceptions, but all three of them (officers) suggested that as an option.”
She also said it was the general consensus of the three officers that “they don’t feel this (change) is going to deter these chronic situations that we have with certain individuals in town because our local ordinance doesn’t necessarily allow us to inflict a harsher penalty.”
Hartwick asked the police chief if he had any feedback on those concerns, and if there was a reason he did not think a curfew timeframe would have an impact as opposed to a sweeping citywide prohibition.
“Until today, that concept or idea (of a curfew) was never presented, at least not to me,” Bump said.
The chief said he hoped the responses Hartwick got from his officers were “thoughtful and appropriate.”
“They were,” Hartwick replied. “I think making a decision about someone’s job — it’s worth reaching out and getting some feedback directly from those people. So, I very much appreciated their answers and their willingness to share that feedback with me.”
Council member Bruce Johnson said he reached out to a couple dozen citizens.
“And I found almost a uniform response (that) they were astonished that we (city officials) were going to do this,” Johnson told chief Bump. “That it wasn’t popular by any means amongst the citizens.”
He said he questioned the police chief on several occasions about such scenarios as a guy fishing along the Rock River with beer in his hand, or “Joe average walking down the street to go to his buddy’s for a Packer game party with a beer in his hand.”
“And you said your officers would show great discretion and not write those kinds of tickets,” Johnson said. “Is that how you feel?”
The chief said his officers use discretion in every law ordinance that they apply.
“We want to gain compliance and we want to make positive impacts,” Bump said. “So, we can do that through education, through warnings, and through citations and arrests. I don’t tell my officers that they have to do one thing or another; they have to evaluate each situation based on the facts that they have before them and make a decision that is appropriate.”
And that is why the system works as well as it does, he said.
“And even though officers sometimes have to do things that aren’t popular, overall in this community we have strong support for our officers because of the way they apply discretion and enforce the rules and laws in our community,” Bump added.
However, Johnson said he got the impression that this ordinance change was drawn with “too broad of a brush.”
“It needed to paint a smaller or more organized direction,” Johnson said. “I don’t think that a man and his significant other walking around a block having a glass of wine somehow violates the law.”
He said he’s lived in Fort Atkinson for 63 years.
“This is the first time I’m aware that we have a public drinking problem on the sidewalks — I’ve never heard of that before,” Johnson stated. “And I don’t think it exists that way.”
Chief Bump reiterated that, “One of the reasons that we pass laws and ordinances is because we know that the common person who wants to do right and do good will then align with that new law change or law that’s in place.
“And that’s our goal, to gain compliance,” he added. “But also, when we don’t have compliance or when we’re trying to address an issue that is negatively impacting safety, the perception of safety or the image of our community, that our officers have the appropriate laws and tools to work through and address them. And to actually make positive impacts, reduce crime, fear of crime in a consistent manner every day.”
The chief said his officers want to reduce behaviors and don’t just want to write tickets.
“We want to have the right laws in place, the right ordinances in place because the ordinances themselves have a positive impact on the community,” Bump said. “And then, as a last resort, officers have to address the people who violate those laws. And that’s what we want to get away from.”
Hartwick interjected that having exclusively a geographic restriction for public alcohol consumption “would get a little tricky for your officers.”
“If all of a sudden someone crosses the street, and now they’re not in violation, and that becomes an issue,” she said. “But would you have any reservations around starting it with curfew-related? Again, most of the feedback I got from officers said more of their issues are at night, surrounding, leading up to bar time and after bar time.”
The police chief said he did some research on the concept of a curfew-related open intoxicants prohibition prior to the meeting.
“There are communities out west — in Montana, Wyoming, California — and other states that have ordinances that have timeframes,” Bump shared. “It is something that works in some cities and that some cities are using.”
Council member Mason Becker said a lot of good points were raised, and that when the ordinance initially was proposed he had a lot of concerns and reservations.
“As I have said before, I don’t think the role of the city council is just to be like kind of a pass-through, check box,” Becker said. “Sometimes it is our role to challenge staff a little bit, and get additional reasoning and feedback and information.
“And I think, in this instance, our police chief and our city clerk have,” he added. “I knew going into this that Fort Atkinson was in a minority of Wisconsin communities on this issue. What I didn’t realize is that we’re in an extreme minority based on the feedback that clerk Ebbert was able to gather from over 50 different communities.”
But this ordinance, he said, brings Fort Atkinson in line with its neighboring communities like Watertown, Whitewater, Oconomowoc, Lake Mills and Jefferson.
“And as far as I know, people can still enjoy alcohol in many different ways in those communities,” Becker continued. “I haven’t heard that there’s a bit of a crackdown on people enjoying a beer in Jefferson for example.”
But, he said, the examples chief Bump provided, “really drive home that there is a need for this (ordinance).”
“I personally wish that there wasn’t a need,” Becker said. “I would like to think that everybody can hold their liquor responsibly and enjoy it wherever they want. But, unfortunately, too many bad apples have caused a need for this to come before us.”
The police chief, he said, repeatedly has said his police force does not have the capacity or intent to engage in random bottle checks or patrol sidewalks for a couple out on a stroll with a glass of wine or can of beer.
“I just don’t see that as being a realistic scenario,” Becker said.
Still, part of the city council’s role is to provide oversight, he noted.
“And if we were to pass this ordinance and we start hearing that the police are really misapplying this or they’re citing people left and right, and that wasn’t our intent, we can always come back in the future and revisit this,” Becker said.
In the end, he said, the police chief has made a convincing case for instituting the ordinance change. He also said he’s heard examples of violations that would not necessarily be solved by a curfew.
“I think we’ve established a need, and I think it’s simply bringing us in line with all of our neighbors,” Becker said. “Whereas before I was kind of leaning against this ordinance, I think tonight I’m leaning in favor of it in the spirit of simply giving the police another tool to bring about reasonable compliance.”
Council President Chris Scherer, concurred, saying, “Knowing that our police would have an enforcement tool to ensure that (violations) don’t happen or can be addressed appropriately is encouraging to me. I believe discretion can be applied by our police department.”
Following the vote, Becker said he was reminded of what former council member Paul Kotz was fond of saying: “A split vote isn’t a bad thing. I think that’s a good reminder for all of us.”
Police Chief Bump said he appreciated that the ordinance passed, but understood the concerns some council members had.
“I want you to know that our police department will continue to do the best we can in this community and not betray the trust of those that serve us and help us pass ordinances and support us every day, and also our citizens as well,” he said. “We will not lose track or focus of what is important.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.