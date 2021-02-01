As Cheryl Stedman lay dying of COVID-19, it was some comfort that her husband David and their pastor were allowed to spend those last moments with her.
Masked, face-shielded and gloved, David was nevertheless able to hold Cheryl’s hand as she passed, a comfort denied to her siblings, who shared their last goodbyes via the hospital room telephone and a personal cellphone one of the nurses had kindly loaned to them.
A month before, Cheryl, 59, had been a vibrant member of the Fort Atkinson community, active in numerous causes. First and foremost, she was a health care advocate, especially on the issue of organ transplants, having received a kidney transplant herself.
When Cheryl went through her kidney transplant her plasma went toward research. One consolation for the family was that Cheryl’s plasma was again able to be used, this time to benefit future COVID-19 patients.
Though he’s still reeling from the loss of his wife of 36 years, David said he knows Cheryl would want to share her story in order to help prevent others from getting this serious disease.
A Lupus survivor as well as an organ transplant recipient, Cheryl knew she was at higher risk if she contracted COVID-19 and she had always been extremely careful in terms of wearing a mask, minimizing contacts and taking other precautions.
However, careful as one might be, it’s almost impossible to completely eliminate the chance of exposure. People still need groceries. They still have to do their jobs.
And while Stedman had been working from home during the pandemic, David still had responsibilities at his job, at Fairhaven in Whitewater.
David was the one who contracted the disease first. As a requirement of his job, he had been undergoing regular COVID-19 tests throughout the pandemic and hadn’t tested positive yet, so he was interacting with his wife as usual.
Then the result from David’s Nov. 20 test came back positive, though he did not learn of the result until days later. Three days before Thanksgiving, Cheryl was experiencing symptoms and on the day after Thanksgiving, she too tested positive.
They had to drive to the Alliant Center in Madison because the local testing sites were closed down for the holiday.
“When she first started showing symptoms, it wasn’t too bad,” David said.
Cheryl took up residence on the couch, but before long she was experiencing difficulty breathing. She went to the Fort Atkinson hospital but was initially sent home because her blood oxygen levels were still in the green zone.
Then in the first couple of days of December, Cheryl’s oxygen levels dropped to 86 (normal is 98 or 99). During a video appointment, she was asked to move around and her respiration became quite rapid. Doctors determined she had pneumonia in her lungs.
As a former transplant patient with the University Hospital in Madison, Cheryl was admitted for treatment there.
She started out on the general COVID-19 floor, receiving supplemental oxygen. Then she moved to the intermediate-level “COVID progressive” area with a higher flow of oxygen.
Requiring a higher level of intervention, she moved to the Intensive Care Unit on the evening of Dec. 7, and that’s where she stayed until her death Dec. 23.
“They didn’t want her to be on a ventilator more than two weeks,” David said. “They were going to do a tracheotomy and re-evaluate from there, but she developed a fungal infection in her lung and her respiration never turned the corner.”
Meanwhile, Cheryl’s other organs were experiencing difficulties, with her liver and kidney function “bouncing around.”
As with other family members of COVID-19 patients, David had to rely on reports from the hospital, unable to visit his wife until she was literally on her deathbed. But he understood the extreme COVID-19 protocols and said the nursing staff was incredible throughout the whole ordeal.
“The UW hospital was incredibly accommodating,” David said. “When she came in, they even wanted to know about her hobbies and enthusiasms. They wanted to see her as a full person.”
He noted that despite the hospital’s top-of-the-line COVID-19 care that incorporates all of the developing research on the new disease, few people who require this level of treatment are able to walk out.
Ultimately, doctors saw that Stedman was in her last hours, and they invited David and one other person (he chose their pastor at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Fort Atkinson) to bid her goodbye in person.
The team of medical professionals did everything they could, he said, but the course of the disease was all too swift. At last, all they could do was be present for Cheryl.
After that final visit, a nurse walked David and the pastor to the elevator.
“Once the door was closing, you could see, it was their time to process everything,” David said. “They were being strong for us. It’s phenomenal what they do, time and again, for patient after patient.”
David’s mission from now on was to preserve Cheryl’s memory and her legacy of service in so many areas.
“All the time Cheryl was fighting through this, I stopped watching the news,” David said. “I kept hoping and wishing that she wouldn’t be one of those statistics.”
Sadly, she one of 2.1 million people worldwide lost to this pandemic. But she’s much more than a statistic.
Her impact became clear as the memorial tributes poured in from groups she had been involved in and causes she had supported over the years.
People remembered Cheryl’s 31-year dedication to her job at Highsmith (later Demco) for which she received the “Salesperson of the Year” award in 2018 before retiring in 2020.
They recalled her steadfast involvement and support of Fort Atkinson Community Theatre and Jefferson’s Council for the Performing Arts, and her dedication to the Lions Club, for which she chaired numerous campaigns, addressing far-reaching issues like hunger and vision loss.
“She worked with the Lions Eye Bank as a transporter,” David said, noting that the organization flew its flag at half-staff in her memory upon her passing.
She participated in health fairs, UW organ/tissue promotions, and National Kidney Foundation events, always looking to better others’ lives, David said.
In addition, she was involved in the American Association of University Women’s gigantic annual book sale and actively supported the Hoard Historical Museum and Whitewater’s Irvin L. Young Auditorium. Additionally, she supported the Highground Veterans Memorial in honor of her father.
“She was a go-getter,” David said. “I admired her for that. She had an infectious smile. She enjoyed life. She didn’t sit idle, and she never backed down from a fight.”
In her memory, David wants to urge the public to “stay the course” in terms of COVID-19 prevention, continuing precautions like mask wearing and social distancing even as vaccines being to be distributed among segments of the population.
“If her story saves even one person’s life, it’s worth it,” he said.
