ASHBURN, Va. — The Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) announces the recipients of ASBO International’s 2022 Pinnacle Awards, which recognize innovative school business professionals for their resourcefulness and creativity in solving the challenges that school districts face today.
The awards, sponsored by Virco, Inc., showcase replicable projects and practices that allow district business leaders to share and implement new ideas to effectively support their schools and communities.
The ASBO International 2022 Pinnacle of Excellence Award recipient is Charles W. Warren, CPA, SFO, chief financial officer for Fort Smith Public Schools in Fort Smith, Ark., for an off-site kitchen project that ensured that despite renovations that left two high schools without kitchens, all 3,000 students received breakfast and lunch for the 2020–21 school year.
The 2022 ASBO International Pinnacle of Achievement Award recipients are:
• Jason P. Demerath, CSRM, SFO, director of business services for the School District of Fort Atkinson, Fort Atkinson, Wis., for an online district dashboard that keeps the public informed about how the district is using federal COVID relief funds.
• Jim Westrum, CPA, SFO, executive director of business services for Orono Public Schools in Orono, Minn., for creating a strategic partnership with a transportation contractor to ensure reliable, predictable, timely and safe transportation for students.
• Mark Wilsey, MBA, SFO, CEM, bond officer for Harrison School District 2 in Colorado Springs, Colo., for developing an innovative, integrated project-delivery approach to completing bond projects.
“On behalf of ASBO International, I am pleased to congratulate the 2022 Pinnacle Award winners,” ASBO International Executive Director David J. Lewis said. “The innovation and creativity school business professionals have demonstrated over the past year in the face of sometimes unimaginable challenges is a testament to their commitment to their students, their districts and their communities. We are proud of the accomplishments of our Pinnacle Award recipients and look forward each year to highlighting and sharing their noteworthy projects and programs.”
Brian True, vice president of sales for Virco, said, “Virco has been a proud sponsor of the Pinnacle Awards for almost 30 years, and we continue to be inspired each year by the recipients’ ingenuity and resourcefulness. We are honored to work alongside ASBO International to recognize these innovative school business professionals and extend our heartfelt congratulations to this year’s honorees.”
All Pinnacle honorees will be recognized with crystal Pinnacle Awards.
