A compensation structure for the 2022-23 fiscal year in the School District of Fort Atkinson has been adopted.
Board of Education members voted unanimously, by roll call, in favor of the compensation plan at their regular meeting Monday night.
Practices from the compensation model implemented in 2021-22 will be carried forward, unless adjusted.
The compensation structure is as follows:
Increase staff pay rates which were identified to be below their respective market value analysis median to their market value analysis median, approximately $206,204 for all staff;
Bands in the Certified Staff Market Analysis will not decrease from year to year;
Recognize another year of service toward market value placement for certified staff and longevity salary adjustment for all groups (approximately $979 for all groups other than certified staff market value placement adjustments);
Adjust administrators and support staff pay rates by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase of 4.70% (“cost of living” adjustment), approximately $970,313;
Compensation for certified staff represented by the Fort Atkinson Education Association (FEA) will be adjusted based upon board approval of a negotiated agreement;
No adjustment in pay will be awarded to those having an active improvement plan on their first day of work in the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Also, the board of education will remove the 7.5% over median cap for longevity from the compensation system; and,
The School District of Fort Atkinson will adjust the additive schedule base salary by the CPI increase of 4.7% for the 2022-23 fiscal year, approximately $23,221.
The board also approved issuing individual employment contracts and additional contract days as proposed for certified staff for the 2022-23 school year.
Furthermore, the board approved the agreement of a 4.7% CPI pay increase with FEA for the 2022-23 contract year.
Compensation and health insurance
Prior to the board’s action, Mandy Harper, director of Human Resources, shared compensation and health insurance information with members.
She said the district’s current compensation system was implemented in 2015-16 based on three mutual interests: Attract and retain high quality employees; Reward for doing a good job/cost of living adjustment; and Honor experience and longevity.
“Our compensation system is a market-based system in which we gather new data every year for every position using data from our comparable districts,” Harper said. “Each employee group has a set of ‘comparables’ which takes into account factors such as size, distance and others. Our system is a ‘living’ system which consistently evolves and allows through an appeals process the opportunity for adjustments to be made each year as the environment changes and the system further develops.”
In its compensation system, the district uses “real data in all hiring decisions which keeps us consistent in our practices as well as competitive with our comparable districts,” Harper said. “Second, all of our employees know their market rates based on real data, so they know they are being compensated fairly and in line with what their peers are making in other districts.
“We are also able to make decisions about compensation adjustment requests using current year market data and a formal appeals process,” she added, “which engages multiple individuals (the Board) versus one or two individuals, and is used to consider growth opportunities within the system.”
Lastly, the director said, the use of market comparable data is continuing to grow and expand as a regional — and more recently statewide — effort with more than 50 participating districts.
“The School District of Fort Atkinson has been highlighted within that initiative for our sustained and systematic use of the data,” Harper said.
System enhancements, recommendations
She shared with the board the system enhancements and recommendations to keep in mind moving forward.
“The system currently includes a 7.5% over median cap for longevity — which exists in the system to limit how far above median an employee can go just though longevity,” Harper said. “The system is also truly market based, so median amounts can either go up or down from year to year.”
The proposed system enhancements for the 2022-23 fiscal year, she said, are to consider removing the 7.5% over median cap for longevity and consider no decrease to certified staff bands.
“These recommendations are being made due to increases in cost of living for this year and beyond, and the potential impact that may be reflected on median values and employee’s compensation related to those values,” Harper said. “As I shared, the mutual interests that the compensation system was founded on include ‘attract and retain high quality employees’ and ‘honor experience and longevity.’
“The recommendations for the 2022-23 fiscal year are to provide a full market increase to all eligible staff, provide the full CPI increase of 4.7% for all eligible staff, and provide full longevity increases to all eligible staff,” she said.
The director then dove into what the recommended enhancements and recommendations actually look like by staff groups.
“You can see the analysis for our administrative group, which includes certified and non-certified administrators,” Harper said, noting that current year data from 14 out
of the 18 comparable districts was used, with one-year-old data being used for the remaining four. “You will see an overall wage increase of 6.15%, which includes an increase in the Director of Nutrition contract from 220 days to 260 days, which is necessary because COVID has created a need for a full-year director of nutrition with the development and expansion of summer feeding programs, and so on. Factoring those extra days into that overall wage increase is a total market increase of 1.23% and a CPI increase of 4.7%.”
If the extra contract days for the Director of Nutrition are removed to see the values on an “apples to apples” basis, she said the overall wage increase ends up being 5.68% with a total market increase of 0.94% and a CPI increase of 4.7%.
“For our certified staff group, we were able to collect current year data from 12 out of our 16 comparable districts,” Harper said, noting year-old data was used for the remaining four districts. “For our certified staff group, we see an overall wage increase of 5.88% which includes a total market increase of 1.18% (with no cells decreasing) and a CPI increase of 4.7%.”
A couple of points of interest, she noted, are the average increase between five-year bands, which is 5.8% or $4,704, and the average difference between bachelor’s and master’s degrees which is $4,785.
“This information is paramount in expressing to staff the value of their dedication and longevity to the district and their careers as well as the monetary value of continuing their education,” Harper said.
Lastly, the support staff analysis shows an overall wage increase of 5.24%, she said, which includes a total market increase of 0.38% and a CPI increase of 4.7%.
“What is most exciting about this data is that we are using actual pay data for specific employees in very specific roles to determine our hiring medians — compared to not that many years ago when this group’s data was collected and analyzed using pay scales requested annually from other districts,” Harper noted.
Looking at all of the data together, she said the district projected a 5.5% increase and ended up with a 5.76% overall increase, which does include the addition of 40 extra days annually for the Director of Nutrition Services.
“If we look at our increase versus our projection without the additional days for the Director of Nutrition — so again, more of an ‘apples to apples’ comparison — we can see that our increase actually goes down to 5.71% compared with our projected 5.5%,” Harper said. “You can also see that the percent increase for the non-certified staff group falls much more in line with the other three staff groups. This is important to note because the Director of Nutrition position essentially pays for itself, so the additional days don’t necessarily have an impact on the budget the way another position might.”
For the 2022-23 year, she said, the district also was recommending the board provide a full market increase, full CPI increase of 4.7%, and full longevity increases to all eligible staff.
“Of the staff groups just discussed, certified staff are issued contracts annually for their positions as approved by the board,” Harper said. “With that, we are requesting that the board approve the issuance of contracts for the certified staff group, including the compensation adjustments as proposed and additional contract days as outlined.”
For the 2022-23 school year, she said 198 extra contract days spread between 131 staff were being recommended to focus on math and literacy training at all three levels as well as co-teaching training at the middle and high school.
“The areas for professional learning have been and will continue to be determined annually in order to provide support to staff to help in reaching our strategic plan goals,” Harper said. “The cost for these extra contract days ends up being $65,506, which is actually about $30,000 less than the contract days requested for the 2021-22 school year.”
The director then discussed the additive schedule, the system which designates pay for extra-curricular and co-curricular activities including athletics and clubs, etc.
“This schedule pays for these roles based on a percentage of a ‘base’ salary specific to the activity and the individual’s years of experience in that position,” Harper said. “This schedule has not seen much change as of late, with the most recent adjustments being the base increasing by 3.39% in 2018-19 (to $33,049), and the addition of art and archery to the schedule in 2019-20.”
She presented two recommendations related to the additive schedule.
“First, I would suggest that the current additive base be increased by the CPI of 4.7%, which would bring it to $34,602,” Harper said. “Second is an alignment of the athletic coaching area of the additive schedule into three specific tiers related to length of seasons and investment of time.
“Additionally, as we work toward our vision of achieving distinction in all we do, this works to help us attract and retain high quality staff in these areas,” she added. “The move to this tiering structure would only benefit staff and not result in any decreases for continuing or new coaching staff, and would only have a cost increase of $23,221.”
Health insurance premiums
The director examined health insurance, another of the district’s most significant expenses.
“To provide a brief history, the district had an HRA, or health reimbursement arrangement plan for a number of years, adding an HSA, or health savings account, plan option in 2019-20 to control rising premium costs,” Harper said. “Overall, though, the plan design has remained unchanged.”
Now the district is at a bit of a turning point, she said.
“Our district reached the end of a three-year rate cap with Dean as of our last renewal for our 2021-22 plan year,” Harper said. “Combined with poor plan performance, we saw a 15.9% increase on both plans for our 2022-23 plan renewal.”
The director then showed a visual of the district’s premiums from a historical perspective.
“Costs rose from 2015-16 through 2018-19. The HSA plan was implemented in 2019-20, and served its purpose of controlling rising premiums,” Harper said. “Since then, our premiums have again risen, which is a significant increase from 2021-22.”
This increase, she said, is related to the end of the district’s rate cap and poor plan performance.
“Going into 2021-22, our plan was running at about an 80% medical loss ratio, meaning that Dean paid out 80% of the premiums they collected from us in claims,” Harper explained. “Going into our renewal for 2022-23, our plan is running at about a 140% medical loss ratio, meaning that Dean paid out 40% more in claims that they collected in premiums from our group. Collecting more premiums is a way to minimize their risk.”
Through extensive work with its benefit consultants, the district was able to find a solution in comparison to its initial renewal, she said.
“This option includes several decements to our plan design including office visit, urgent care and ER co-pays as well as increases to — or the addition of — prescription co-pays across both of our plans,” Harper said. “With necessary plan design changes to achieve lower premiums, additional out of pocket expenses would essentially offset market and CPI adjustments to staff compensation resulting in a ‘net zero’ or in some cases, possibly even a loss in total compensation. Not ideal for recruitment and retention.”
“The (new) option keeps costs static (with) avoidance of approximately $800,000 in additional expenditures,” she said. “So how do we achieve this, to the best interest of our district and staff?”
The district will transition all active staff to an HSA plan beginning Sept. 1, 2022, the director noted.
“Dean has essentially made it unaffordable to us to continue to offer the HRA plan to staff,” Harper said. “By moving staff to an HSA plan, the plan design will remain the same (with) no office visit copays, no increases to prescription costs, etc.”
Assumptions change
Director of Business Services Jason Demerath said some major assumptions needed to be changed related to compensation and benefits since January’s long-range financial projection.
“Shortly after the January board meeting we received the final CPI increase number from the state that would be used for bargaining for 2022-23,” Demerath said. “That was 4.7%, and that number paired with an estimate of market adjustments for next year would result in a possible wage and salary increase of at least 5.5% as opposed to the 4.5% we were using at the time.”
In addition to the wage and salary increase, he said, was a possible health insurance increase of almost 16%, while the original projection included an increase of only half that.
“These possible expense increases along with no new state revenue began creating a financial picture that we would need to start managing sooner rather than later to survive the next couple of years,” Demerath said. “In an effort to manage our long-term financial situation we have spent the last few months strategically evaluating budget decisions and how best to move forward.”
In February, he said, the board decided that providing a full salary and wage increase in alignment with CPI and the market was top priority.
“In order to provide this, the board agreed that there was a need to right-size our staff to align with enrollment and program needs through attrition and restructuring for the 2022-23 fiscal year,” Demerath said. “Our work as a leadership team over the past two months has been focused on these prioritized strategies for right-sizing our staff to enrollment and programs through attrition and restructuring, as well as looking at our return on investments and possible opportunities for strategic abandonment.”
As a result, he said, the district will be attritioning the following positions for the upcoming fiscal year: one elementary teacher, one math interventionist, one high school math teacher, one high school Tech Ed teacher, and four Special Education aide positions.
“And we will work toward the attrition of one regular education learning aide at each of our elementary buildings to restructure,” Demerath said. “In addition, as we continue to have staff turnover throughout the spring and summer, we will continue to evaluate any vacancies for additional attrition and restructuring opportunities.”
He said that not only has the district adjusted its future financial position back to where it started in January, but it has improved that position.
“The strategic consideration of our decisions and work over the last few months on the long-term financial future of the district is certainly a cause for celebration,” Demerath said. “However, we still have much work to do to improve our long-term financial picture.”
