Four candidates advancing from the February primary will be vying for two open at-large seats on the School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education in the April 5 election.
They are newcomers Samantha “Sam” LaMuro, 35, of 1120 Arndt Court, Fort Atkinson; Matt Loup, 51, of 61 Shirley St., Fort Atkinson; Christopher J. Rogers, 71, of 116 Wilson Ave., Fort Atkinson; and Robynn Selle, 46, of W7526 Koshkonong Mounds Road, Fort Atkinson.
Incumbents Mark Chaney and Adam Paul are not seeking another three-year term on the board.
Each of the candidates has provided the Daily Union with prepared remarks concerning their background, experience and reasons for running for a seat on the school board.
Samantha LaMuroAsked what she considers the top three issues facing the School District of Fort Atkinson, Samantha “Sam” LaMuro said a few things come to mind.
One of the issues, she said, is the need for a new middle school.
“The current building has many items in need of updating or fixing that it has come time to move to a new building,” LaMuro said. “I have worked with projects for buildings in the past and have come familiar with the fact that there comes a time when updating is no longer an option due to expense. It becomes more economical to just rebuild.”
Another issue, she said, is the possibility of another COVID-19 surge.
“Working in health care and being in the frontline of this pandemic has taught me not to let my guard down when it comes to increasing cases and surge capacities,” LaMuro said. “My focus is keeping the kids safe but continuing in-person learning.
“I am constantly researching the current pandemic as well as other infectious diseases as this is my daily job,” she added. “I am excited for the opportunity to bring that research to the schools to make sure our kids’ learning remains a priority, but that safety is also considered.”
The candidate emphasized the importance of the district’s teachers and staff during the last two years, and “making sure they understand how much they are appreciated and needed is something we need to remind them of more.”
As for her third top priority, she combined a few things.
“That being keeping up with what is going on nationally regarding issues related to education, like book banning; social media trends that effect our staff and students, like TikTok dares; along with anything that may be happening in our communities,” LaMuro said. “Keeping up with what is happening in the world, let alone our community, can make an impact on how our students learn and progress.”
Asked why she is seeking a position on the board, she said she has one child in the Fort Atkinson school district now and another will be following in the next couple of years.
“I want to make sure they are getting the best out of their education in every possible way,” LaMuro said. “I know a lot of my experiences from different aspects of my life could benefit the School District of Fort Atkinson.”
She said she has a great knowledge from working with different boards or committees that help to make decisions that benefit and affect many.
“The experience of sitting around a handful of different tables, all with different needs that must be met to make their Mission and Visions work — I would love to incorporate that work into helping make the decisions that benefit all within the school district,” LaMuro said. “Having an impact on my children’s life is a role I would like to be involved in inside and outside of our home. Being on the school board would give me the opportunity to make sure that the best interests of children, including my own, are being thought of.”
The candidate then shared a bit of her background, saying she is the mother of two: “A boy who just turned 2 and a daughter who is in the third grade and will be 9 in June.”
“I married my high school sweetheart, and we live in Fort Atkinson — right up the road from Purdy Elementary (School),” LaMuro said. “I went to Jefferson County Head Start, moved right into Purdy Elementary, completed sixth grade in what is now Luther, the rest of middle school in the current middle school, and then completed high school at Fort High. I was born, raised and educated in the community.”
She then obtained a bachelor’s degree in Clinical Laboratory Sciences and her licensure in Radiological Technology at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
“I went on to complete many pre-medicine courses in preparation for medical school but chose to further my career at Fort HealthCare in their Infection Prevention Department,” LaMuro said. “I have special education in infection prevention, FEMA training and other emergency preparedness.”
As such, she currently sits on the Jefferson County Board of Health and the Local Emergency Preparedness Committee for Jefferson County.
“I am a board member for the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC)-Badger Chapter,” LaMuro said. “I am also a member of the South-Central Wisconsin Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition (SCWIHERC). I facilitate many meetings for Fort HealthCare as well.”
The candidate said she is “grateful and excited” to possibly be given an opportunity to represent the School District of Fort Atkinson and provide a different view.
“I am also glad that I could potentially be involved in the growth of our community’s children for the better,” LaMuro said. “I am a PTO mom now, and I am happy that the small contributions I can provide to that committee allow for improvements in that one school. I really do hope that I can do the same for the entire School District of Fort Atkinson and its community.”
Matt Loup
As a candidate, Matt Loup said he is impressed with the quality of education provided by Fort Atkinson public schools, and by the relationship between the district and the community.
“I believe that when schools, families and citizens work together we can better advocate for students, keeping them more engaged, motivated and successful,” Loup said. “The quality and breadth of the education our children receive today is important for the future success of our society — it is our most valuable investment.
“That investment must be prudent, as a community’s resources are not unlimited,” he added. “I would like to help the district craft policies that benefit students of all backgrounds, interests and abilities, and work with district officials to continue careful stewardship of taxpayers’ money.”
He said he is thankful for the commitment shown by School District of Fort Atkinson teachers and staff, as well as the support for the schools from citizens. And, if elected, he hopes to bring an “attitude of openness and gratitude” to the school board.
“When my wife and I first came to Fort Atkinson, pride in its public schools was evident,” Loup said. “That well-founded pride was a major reason for us to choose this as our new home.”
“As a member of Heart of the City (a non-profit community service group), I met administrators and staff who were working to make our district buildings more environmentally and financially sustainable,” he added. “Heart of the City helped publicize the district’s initiatives to reduce waste and energy consumption while saving taxpayer money.”
The candidate said he volunteered at his son’s elementary school, helping with the “learning fair” and the school garden.
“I worked with a middle school teacher who devoted her after-school time and energy to a robotics program,” Loup said. “I’ve seen art and music classes display their talent at community events, making the city a more vibrant place. All these activities, created by teachers and supported by parents, enrich students’ experiences beyond just the ‘three Rs.’”
Serving as “U10 commissioner” for the Fort Atkinson Youth Soccer Association (FAYSA), he said he was impressed by the parent coaches’ dedication.
“They showed incredible enthusiasm and were invaluable in helping grow youth soccer in Fort Atkinson,” Loup said. “I also appreciated the support provided by the district in giving a place for children to practice and compete. Many past FAYSA players are now part of the high school soccer teams, and the boys’ junior varsity coach is a former FAYSA parent volunteer.
“Through these volunteer experiences, I’ve found that community involvement is crucial to a district’s success; a district’s success increases a community’s strength; and children come to every situation eager to learn — they just need a district and community willing to support them,” he added.
The candidate said the primary function of public schools is to provide a quality education to children.
“I believe that the strategic plan put forward by the district, in consultation with the community, rightly places high academic performance at the center of its goals,” Loup insisted. “The district’s guiding principles include a commitment to ensure every learner has access to the educational resources and rigor they need, and that Fort Atkinson graduates are career, college and life-ready. There is room for improvement, and I’d like to help guide the district toward its academic achievement goals.”
The past two years, he said, have re-demonstrated the role local schools play in the health, safety and well-being of the community.
“Recognizing that in-person learning is best for most students, we also understand that adequate support for school nurses and pupil services is vital to its success,” Loup said. “Our educators have adapted admirably to sudden changes; they deserve our thanks and need our support. Our returning students require more personalized attention.
“Assuring our schools have the appropriate tools and structures to provide healthy learning should be a common goal for our community,” he added. “I support the School District of Fort Atkinson’s plan to work across grade levels to develop and implement a holistic plan for raising academic performance while meeting students’ individual psychosocial needs.”
The candidate said the district must continue to provide adequate resources, training and instruction in emerging technologies.
“Students should learn the benefits and pitfalls of our increasingly digital world,” Loup said. “Schools provide a safe and contained environment to explore new technologies and develop the skills necessary for future success. Robust and easy-to-use technology can also give parents greater insight into their children’s academic progress and help them stay involved in their children’s education.”
The varying level of federal and state support, as well as diversion of taxpayer money to “unaccountable” private voucher schools in recent years, he said, makes the district’s work somewhat more difficult.
“However, sound financial planning and practices put our public schools in a good position to succeed,” Loup said. “We are fortunate to have a dedicated and knowledgeable business services department, and there are opportunities for growth within reasonable spending limits.
“Operational referendums help bridge the gap between what’s needed and what’s available under current funding regimes,” he added. “Citizens also have significant input in any facilities improvements through public forums and referendums. Any new construction must be cost-effective and designed for efficiency, flexibility and longevity, at a price palatable to taxpayers.”
Lastly, Loup said school board members should be open to citizens’ concerns and receptive to new ideas.
“We all must respect others’ opinions and work to achieve consensus, if not unanimity,” he said. “Disagreement should not end discussion because we are all in this together.”
Christopher Rogers
A life-long resident of Fort Atkinson, Christopher Rogers said the main reason he is running for school board is “because I strongly believe in maintaining the highest quality of education for our students, which I believe is threatened by outside influence and politics.”
The candidate has practiced law for 47 years.
“During that time, I was the city attorney of Fort Atkinson for 24 years,” Rogers said. “I am currently the city attorney of Jefferson. I was once the attorney of the Fort Atkinson school district. My legal background has given me an understanding as to how local governmental entities operate.”
Some of the other major challenges facing the school district, he said, are: “The COVID pandemic and related issues; maintaining a dedicated and qualified teaching and support staff; upgrading the district’s physical facilities; and an increase in the school voucher system.”
“These challenges can be resolved favorably by the collective engagement between the school board, the administration, and the teaching staff,” Rogers said. “I would appreciate your support on April 5.”
Robynn Selle
Robynn Selle said she has lived in Fort Atkinson for the past 18 years. She said her three children have attended school in the district from 4-year-old kindergarten, and that her oldest now will be graduating from Fort Atkinson High School this year.
“As my kids have gone through school here, I always felt it was important to be involved,” Selle said. “I was a PTO board member, chaired committees, attended superintendent community meetings, participated in district surveys and feedback groups, and coached. At this point in time, I think that I could best serve the community as a school board member.”
She said it has been very exciting over the past few months, getting to know the inner-workings of the district.
“I’ve been meeting with district and school administrators, teachers and current school board members,” Selle said. “I have a good understanding how our district runs and the work that is being done to achieve the district’s strategic goal areas.”
The candidate said she has learned about the collaboration that goes on between schools and educators to create consistency in education, and, “Yet, the unique distinction that is maintained and encouraged at each school.”
“I’ve also learned how collaboration among grade levels and departments in professional learning communities has created continuity in implementing and sustaining curriculum application and learning strategies,” Selle added. “From these discussions, it is apparent the district has a strong culture.”
In terms of the physical facilities, she said she has walked through buildings while meeting with administrators, and has taken a tour of the middle school.
“I understand the challenges the buildings face from a maintenance standpoint,” Selle said. “But, more importantly, I can see how learning environment is critical. Student success is dependent on an environment that is appropriately laid out, as well as provides adequate space for all of the district staff that support student success, including teachers, interventionists, social workers, counselors, paraprofessionals, and food services just to name a few.”
As with any organization, she said the issues the district faces are complex.
“It is important as a school board member to dig into these details and understand where you can have the most impact,” Selle said. “Complex issues must be addressed but it means that all details and sides need to be looked at.”
And at some point, in time, she said, decisions must be made.
“Not everyone will be happy with every decision, but as a school board member I promise that I will make informed decisions by asking questions and listening to others,” Selle said. “I don’t believe that things should just stay the same because it’s the way they’ve always been.”
With its new strategic plan, she said, the district is showing that it’s being innovative and strategic for how it wants to be in five years.
“I appreciate this forward-thinking approach, and as a school board member I would work with the district to make these strategic goals a reality,” Selle said. “As plans and programs are presented to the school board for consideration, the intended impact must be realized and measurement of effectiveness needs to be frequently reviewed to see if the intended impact is actually occurring. Nothing happens overnight, but it would be irresponsible to not use data to determine if there is a return on investment of time, money and effort.”
The candidate then cited her education and career experience as assets.
“I’ve spent over 25 years learning, developing and practicing the skills of critical thinking, problem solving, and strategy development and implementation,” Selle said, noting she spends a significant amount of time working with teams. “I also understand the importance of clear communication to stakeholders, in this case the community.
“These are all skills that will be valuable as a school board member, and I am prepared to put in the hard work and time that it takes to be on the school board,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.