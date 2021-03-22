The School District of Fort Atkinson has granted a request by the City of Fort Atkinson to allow an easement along the eastern boundary of the high school property for the possible location of water and sewer utilities.
Board of education members took that action during their regular monthly meeting Thursday night.
City Engineer Andy Selle and City Manager Rebecca LeMire attended the session to present information and answer any questions.
Selle said the city purchased 75 acres of land on either side of Banker Road for residential development. The parcels, he said, abut much of the eastern boundary of the Fort Atkinson High School property.
LeMire said the city was requesting that the school district allow a public utility easement for the city to extend utilities to supply this area with water and sewer services.
“The property is in the Town of Koshkonong that the City of Fort Atkinson owns,” LeMire noted. “We need to bring it into the city, and then serve it with water and sewer utilities in order to develop it as we want to develop it with residential uses.”
The city, she said, was requesting a 70-foot-wide easement starting at Campus Lane on the south side of the property and going north to the second driveway for the high school.
“That would be a permanent easement, and we would put our water and sewer utilities in there, and then we (city) would restore it to what’s existing,” LeMire said.
The city engineer said this easement would provide an additional option that the city would like to formalize, but might not be exercised.
“Any work in this area would include restoring the area to pre-project conditions, and work would be scheduled to occur outside of the academic year,” Selle stated. “In return for this courtesy, the city endeavors to include the School District of Fort Atkinson in planning for additional access options to the campus that might become evident through the careful layout of streets in the city-owned parcels.”
Fort Atkinson always grows, but at a steady pace, he said, indicating that he and LeMire are moving forward with the process of annexing the property for installation of utilities and subsequent residential development.
“We expect full development of these parcels over the next decade,” Selle said. “Firming the city and school district commitments to work toward a number of common goals within the area is important at this early stage.
“It’s easy for us now to bring this (request) before you when we’re not waiting on some other deadline,” he added. “We’re getting out ahead of something for once instead of reacting.”
District auditorAlso Thursday, the board approved Lauterbach & Amen, LLP, of Naperville, Ill., as the district’s new auditor.
Jason Demerath, director of business services, said seven proposals for audit services were received following the resignation of the district’s previous audit firm, Wegner CPAs.
“The first step in comparing those proposals was to compare the proposed costs,” Demerath said. “After reviewing each proposal and qualifications, as well as the cost comparison, I narrowed the field down to three firms based on those factors.”
After that, references were sought from those three firms, any of which, he said, would have served the district well.
“The final step in the evaluation process was for the (district’s) Finance and Operations committee to conduct interviews with each firm,” Demerath said. “Following the interviews last week, the committee agreed to recommend Lauterbach & Amen, LLP. They were the lowest cost by nearly 50 percent.”
The reasoning behind that, he said, is the firm discounted its rates since Fort Atkinson would be their first Wisconsin client.
“They (Lauterbach & Amen) have been doing Illinois audits for many years and are focused solely on auditing governmental entities,” Demerath said. “So, they know our services inside and out, and the committee believes they’re a good fit for the district.”
Board Treasurer Adam Paul thanked all the different organizations that applied, especially those that “made the final cut” and spoke with committee members.
“We thought that they were all very highly qualified, but we figured at the end of the day that (Lauterbach & Amen) gave us an opportunity to save a bunch of money because they really want to, basically, get into our market,” Paul said. “So, we’re being offered kind of a unique opportunity — they help us, we help them.
“So, in the interest of saving more than a few dollars, this was a good opportunity for us,” he added.
Demerath said the savings to the district will accrue for up to five years.
Paul said the contract with Lauterbach & Amen contains a clause allowing the district to re-evaluate the firm after a year.
“It’s a yearly engagement, and so what’s being approved is this year’s engagement,” Demerath noted. “We just keep moving forward if everything is good.”
Other businessIn other business Thursday, the board:
• Accepted the resignation requests from Brent Torrenga, Barrie Elementary School principal, and William Eckerstorfer, fulltime Fort Atkinson Middle School Academy teacher, effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
The board thanked Torrenga for his 17 years and Eckerstorfer for his one year of service and dedication to the students and community.
• Approved employing Kendra Kapitz, fulltime Fort Atkinson Middle and High School psychologist, effective at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, contingent upon release from current contract, and upon completion and satisfactory results of the pre-placement health screening and background check as applicable.
• Accepted the retirement requests, effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year, from Michael Hall, fulltime English teacher at the high school, after 30 years; Theodore Hanson, fulltime physical education and health teacher at the middle school, 23 years; Patricia Snyder, fulltime kindergarten teacher at Barrie Elementary, 23 years; Sandra McClain, fulltime math teacher at the middle school, 33 years; and Craig Engstrom, fulltime vocal music teacher at the high school, 30 years.
The teachers were thanked for their years of service and dedication to the students and community.
• Thanked Kevin Marshall, middle school custodian, for his 25 years of service and dedication to the students and community, upon his retirement.
• Issued preliminary notices of nonrenewal to the following teachers: Kimberly Brannon, fulltime first grade, at Purdy Elementary School; Natalie Elfering, fulltime technical education, Fort Atkinson Middle and High School; Nathan Feeney, fulltime English, high school; Kendall Hinojos, fulltime fifth grade, Rockwell Elementary School; Michael Knutson, fulltime fourth grade, Barrie Elementary; Susanne Maroske, halftime German, high school; Michael Quesnell, fulltime business education, high school; Kayla Telfer, fulltime fifth grade, Purdy Elementary; and Danelle Anderson, fulltime at-risk, high school.
• Permitted seven Fort Atkinson High School students during summer semester of 2021 to enroll in 18 courses at institutions of higher education under the Start College Now/Early College Credit Program. Also, 20 Fort Atkinson High School students were permitted during first semester of the 2021-22 school year to enroll in 26 courses at institutions of higher education under the Start College Now/Early College Credit Program.
Payment of tuition charges and granting high school credits will be based upon successful completion of the courses, and upon credit and tuition recommendations for the courses in which the students enroll.
• Approved waiving school registration fees for kindergarten through 12th grade students for the 2020-21 school year in acknowledgement of COVID-related challenges this year for families.
Any registration fees paid to date for the 2020-21 school year will first be applied toward any other outstanding student fees and then made available as a balance within the student’s account for future payment of fees. No direct refund payments will be made expect to parents/guardians of graduating seniors that already have paid the fee.
• Approved the school nursing services contract with Fort HealthCare for nursing services from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.
• Accepted the donation from FA Gas (Exxon Mobil) of $500 to Fort Atkinson High School.
• Scheduled the board’s reorganizational meeting for Monday, April 26, at 5:30 p.m. in the Luther board room.
