The School District of Fort Atkinson has 58 fewer students in its schools this year.
That was one takeaway of an enrollment report for 2021 that District Administrator Rob Abbott presented to board of education members at their regular monthly meeting recently.
“Each year, public schools take a count of students on the third Friday of September,” Abbott said. “These enrollment numbers directly impact school funding throughout the budget year as well as a number of other school operations.”
He started by looking at actual enrollment numbers, or actual students in classroom seats in the school district.
“In overall physical count, we have been seeing a decline in actual enrollment for the past few years,” Abbott indicated. “To be very clear, we knew this was coming, given census and other information.
“This decline is not all related to COVID-19 and the tough decisions districts and families have been forced to make,” he added. “Other neighboring districts are seeing the same enrollment trends.”
The district has 58 fewer students in its classrooms this year, he said.
“Regarding open enrollment, we continue to be on the up side of open enrollment as 21 more kids are coming in than going out,” Abbott noted. “We have a marginal increase from last year, but would like to see this number continue to grow as we have not been benefiting from this provision for families to choose their school as we have in the past.”
The superintendent then made a few observations related to the COVID pandemic.
“We have lost some students to established virtual schools, other schools and school districts, and/or homeschooling,” Abbott said. “But there has not been a mass exodus given learning format necessities. We are keenly aware of the need for maintaining as large of a student population as possible.”
He then showed a slide illustrating the difference between grade levels from one year to the next.
“That is to say, how many 10th graders did we have last year compared to this year’s enrollment — in this example, our second-grade class grew by 21 students this year,” Abbott said.
To be clear, he said, they are different groups of students, and some volatility in numbers occurs from year to year.
“You will see our enrollment this year is 58 students lighter than last year,” Abbott informed. “Much of this is attributed to an unusually small first grade population. Again, we knew this was coming with this group of students.
“Interestingly, in contacting other area districts, virtually all of them have a noticeably smaller student population in either current 4K and/or kindergarten,” he added. “It is not a ‘Fort Atkinson only’ phenomena.”
The superintendent said the district’s current first grade population is at 114 — significantly lower than years prior.
“We will monitor this closely, as will other districts, to determine if this is a blip with one grade level of students,” Abbott said.
The district’s current kindergarten population is 157 and its 4K population is 148, closer to a typical level of enrollment, he pointed out.
“There is some thought that some families have opted to enter their students in 5-year-old kindergarten and/or have made decisions based on the pandemic,” Abbott told the board.
“We will again be vigilant in our 4- and 5-year-old kindergarten round-up and orientation process next spring to ensure we are connecting with all families in our district who would benefit from our exemplary kindergarten programming,” he added. “Personally, I like to look at most data through the lens of a cohort group — that is to say, the same group of students from year to year.”
Aside from the first-grade number, while total enrollment is down a bit this year from last, he said the district is not losing exceptionally large groups of students once they are enrolled in the local schools.
“Some fluctuation is to be expected as people move into and away from our district and/or move into or out of our schools for other school options,” Abbott said. “And, obviously, COVID-19 is impacting school enrollments in all school districts, not just Fort Atkinson.
“Also, while we may have some smaller groups at the elementary level currently, our secondary numbers remain stable, if not growing,” he concluded.
