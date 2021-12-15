Financial and facilities needs must be addressed now by the School District of Fort Atkinson, according to a recent community survey conducted by the district.
And there is some support to build a new middle school to replace the current one originally built in 1911.
Results of the survey were presented by Joe Donovan, founder and president of Donovan Group LLC, at the board of education’s regular monthly meeting Monday.
The Donovan Group has worked with the school district over the years, and last month assisted administrators with their community survey regarding the potential for addressing operational and facilities needs, along with possible solutions.
“The purpose of the survey was to gather feedback from community members to evaluate solutions that meet the community’s needs, are financially responsible, and move the district and community forward,” Donovan said. “The district also aimed to gauge the community’s support for a potential operational referendum.”
The survey opened on Nov. 1 and closed on Nov. 15.
He likened the survey to district officials sitting down and having coffee with a large segment of community members.
“We had a total of 998 people participate in and complete this survey,” Donovan said. “Of these, 320 were placed in a comparison group — about 32% of total respondents — made up of district residents who are not current parents of preschool or school-aged students, not (school district) employees and not students.”
Having both an all-respondents group (consisting of many parents) and the comparison group, he said, provides both ends of the spectrum.
“Once we get to the point where we talk about some specifics, we tend to find that that comparison group tends to be less supportive of a referendum,” Donovan said.
He then mentioned something that should be a “point of pride” for the district.
“One of the things that we’ve seen as a result of COVID is that survey participation generally is down across the board,” Donovan said. “In some cases, pretty significantly. Yours, on the other hand, is up significantly.”
Operational survey resultsThe group president then reviewed the survey results, sharing only the main questions as they relate to key issues.
“What’s different with the survey that I’m going to talk about here today is that in years past we only focused on the operational parts,” Donovan said. “With this survey we did both the operational parts and the facilities.”
One of the questions in the survey asked if the resident believes the school district’s most urgent financial needs must be addressed now.
“With the focus on operations, 75% of our all-respondent group strongly agreed or agreed, versus 58.4% (of the comparison group),” Donovan said.
Residents also were asked if they were likely to support an operational referendum question on the November 2022 ballot?
“For our all-respondent group, support in the form of strongly agree or agree was 69%,” Donovan said. “For our comparison group, just over 50%.”
“At this point, we start going into both the dollar amount that the board could potentially seek to raise the revenue limit, and the impact in terms of the dollar amount on taxes,” Donovan said.
The results showed support for a tax increase of $50 per year on each $100,000 of assessed property value.
“We had 59% of all respondents saying that they definitely would support it or probably support it, compared with 43.1% for the comparison group,” Donovan said.
But as the scenario went up with the amount of money per $100,000 of assessed property value, the support slipped.
The question of a tax increase of $150 per year on each $100,000 of assessed property value reflected that.
“Support goes to 32.4% for your all-respondent group — a drop of about 13 points — compared to 20.3% for the comparison group,” Donovan said. “You’ll note here that not only are people not supporting it at higher numbers, but we’re seeing ‘definitely not support it’ go up as well.”
Facilities survey resultsWhen residents were asked if the district’s facility needs must be addressed now, he said 73.6% of all respondents indicated that they strongly agreed or agreed compared to 56.7% of the comparison group.
“So, a majority of your respondents feel that the facility needs should be addressed now,” Donovan said.
Survey respondents then were asked if they would vote “yes” on a referendum question to build a new middle school to replace the current one originally built in 1911. Donovan said “62.1% of all respondents supported that versus 40.1% for the comparison group.”
Another question asked survey participants: I would vote “yes” on a referendum question that also included safety and security needs, such as secure entrances at all district buildings.
“The all-respondent group (showed support at) 76.6% versus our comparison group at 64.2%,” Donovan said.
Survey participants then were asked: I would vote “yes” on a referendum question that also included urgent maintenance at all four district elementary schools.
“Our all-respondent group (had) 75.7% support compared with 61.6% for our comparison group,” Donovan said.
Next, community members were asked: I would vote “yes” on a referendum question to address Phase 2 — building a new middle school, secure entrances at all district buildings, and urgent maintenance at elementary schools.
He said this question was asked without indicating any associated cost.
“For this question, we had 61.2% (support) for our all-respondent group versus 42.2% for our comparison group,” Donovan indicated.
On the question I would vote “yes” on a referendum question to build a new middle school only, “55.5% for our all-respondent group (agreed) compared to about 36% for our comparison group,” he said.
Next, survey respondents were asked: I would vote “yes” on a referendum question to build a new middle school and address secured entrances at all district buildings.
“Our all-respondent group (showed support at) about 60% versus about 41% for our comparison group,” Donovan shared. “(That) went up about five points.”
Asked if they would support a referendum question to build a new middle school and address urgent maintenance at the four elementary schools, “61.5% for our all-respondent group (agreed), compared with 41.9% for our comparison group,” he said.
The survey also asked specific money questions such as a $40 million capital investment, having a tax impact of $100 per year on each $100,000 of assessed property.
“For our all-respondent group, 62.4% (expressed) support versus 42.7% for our comparison group,” Donovan said.
The next question read similar, but instead asked support for a $50 million capital investment question, having a tax impact of $134 per year on each $100,000 of assessed property value.
“The all-respondent group (showed) 51.7% support compared with 31.5% support (in the comparison group),” Donovan said.
Lastly, when asked to support a $60 million capital investment question, having a tax impact of $167 per year on each $100,000 of assessed property, based on the information provided, he said “we continue to see support decline.”
“For our all-respondent group, 42.3% (supported it) compared with 22.4%,” Donovan said.
He then highlighted a couple of takeaways from the community survey results.
“Very high participation rate,” Donovan said. “That indicates a willingness for people to engage with you at a very high level, including a relatively large number of people who don’t have children currently in the school district. So, that suggests, again, a high level of engagement.”
Perry Hibner, also of Donovan Group, added: “We have some really good data to help inform moving forward for the district. Next steps will help us learn even more.”
Marissa Weidenfeller, communications and community engagement specialist, said district officials will be obtaining additional financial information as tax bills are coming and they complete the budget cycle.
“I’m working on an extensive communication plan with our team as far as additional community engagement opportunities throughout January, February, March and April — so, focus groups to community conversations, middle school tours, PTO meetings and conferences. This was a great process, and I’m happy with how many people responded to our survey.”
District Administrator Rob Abbott said the survey was “one piece of information gathering — it was not intended to be a decision-making tool.”
“This helps us — it’s information that’s authentic, and it is real information coming from real people who will be working with us over the course of the next several months to help us figure out what it is that we want to do moving forward,” he concluded.
