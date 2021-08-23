Electors in the School District of Fort Atkinson have adopted a total tax levy of $18.8 million to help fund the proposed budget for the 2021-22 school year.
Electors took that action on a unanimous voice vote during the board of education’s annual meeting Thursday night in the Luther Elementary School board room.
Next year’s estimated total tax levy of $18,825,053 is up $723,401 or 4 percent, from the current school year levy of $18,101,652. It will help finance a proposed total school budget of $40.3 million, up from this year’s budget of $38.25 million.
Next year’s levy carries a projected property tax rate of $10.96 per $1,000 of equalized valuation, up 15 cents from this year’s rate due to funding private school vouchers.
During the budget hearing prior to the tax levy adoption, Jason Demerath, director of Business Services, outlined the proposed preliminary budget for the coming school year that was approved by the board on July 15.
The budgeting process is a year-round process, he said, noting that as the current year’s budget is being finalized in the fall, the administrative team already is beginning to meet to discuss the following year’s budget.
Based on the board’s decisions, he said, the first draft of the upcoming year’s budget is presented in June and a second draft in July. The budget approved by the school board in July then is brought to local electors at the annual meeting in August.
The annual cycle concludes with approval of a final budget and tax levy certification by the board of education in late October.
The business director summarized the projection from the district’s financial planning leading up to the referendum in April, 2020. The referendum that was approved by the community, he said, covers fiscal years 2021 through 2023.
In his presentation he focused on fiscal year 2022, which is the 2021-22 budget.
“The items to take note of from this projection of a couple of years ago are a total per pupil increase of $150 between the revenue limit and the categorical aid; a projected tax levy rate of $10.54; and a projected surplus of $150,415,” Demerath said. “We will see how these compare to what currently is being planned for this year.”
The projection from the referendum planning about a year and a half ago, he said, included a $75 per pupil increase on the revenue limit and a $75 per pupil increase in categorical aid. Over the last decade, he said, any increase in these revenues has been “hit or miss” based on decisions made during the state budget process.
“As opposed to getting $75 per pupil in each of these two revenue sources, we are assuming in this budget that we see no increase in allowable revenue from the state for local public schools,” Demerath said, noting this assumption ultimately is what was approved as part of the state’s biennial budget. “This was done with the thought that the one-time federal funds we are receiving could be used to offset any recurring operational increases.
“As part of the budget, the state did approve a substantial increase in state aid to public schools to avoid violating federal maintenance of effort rules,” he added. “However, that increase will be allocated to property tax relief through the state-imposed revenue limit as opposed to being invested in the classroom through the school budget.”
The director then showed the breakdown of district revenue into the various sources.
“To illustrate just how much of an impact the state budget decisions have on our local revenues, we can see that all but 6.63% of our $40 million budget is dictated directly by the state through the revenue limit, state general aid and state categorical aids,” Demerath said. “Of the remaining two slices, inter-district transfers almost exclusively is open enrollment revenue, and the remainder of other sources includes grants and local fees.”
On the expenditure side of the budget, he said the various major categories include salaries and wages, benefits, purchased services, non-capital and capital objects, insurance, inter-fund transfers, and other miscellaneous expenditures.
“As a service business about 80.5% of our budget is spent on personnel to provide the service of educating our community’s children,” Demerath pointed out.
The next largest section of the budget, he said, is purchased services which includes everything from transportation and utilities to open enrollment payments to other districts for resident students exiting the district.
“If we look at that 80.5% of the budget that is personnel, we can see the assumptions used in the budget for this expense,” Demerath said. “They include the 2.26% salary and wage increase approved by the board in April; a health insurance premium increase of 4.8% for our HRA plan--but no increase in premium for our HSA plan; a 2% increase in dental insurance premiums; and then the various new positions that were approved by the board in April.”
The business director said those positions are meant to manage student learning loss resulting from last year’s closure due to the pandemic, as well as to set the district on a course toward achieving its strategic goals.
“Finally, this budget does build in the energy and maintenance projects at the high school approved this spring as well as the debt associated with those projects and the energy savings these projects create,” Demerath said. “These projects and the associated debt are covered within the district’s state-allowed funding without the need for a referendum or additional taxes from local taxpayers.”
He next looked at where all of this leaves the overall budget and tax levy.
“We see we ended last year with a surplus of just under $2.7 million, some of which was planned as part of the three-year referendum,” Demerath said. “Some of this surplus also was the result of under-spending certain budget areas due to the COVID-19 closure including transportation costs, and certain salaries and benefits for positions that were not filled during the closure.”
In addition, he said, there were larger than expected receipts related to Medicaid federal funding as processing of prior year’s claims was completed by the federal government.
“This surplus, in conjunction with federal COVID relief funds,” Demerath said, “will allow the district to strategically approach investments in the next few years as we hopefully emerge from the pandemic and discuss the future of the district with the community as it relates to programming and facility needs.”
As district officials went through the spring making decisions about positions and the high school projects, he said the projection for the 2021-22 school year was updated and a slight surplus of about $70,000 was projected at that time.
“If you recall, when we were planning the referendum that surplus was projected to be $150,000” Demerath said. “What is being shared in this budget is a potential deficit of just under $150,000, which is a swing of about $300,000 from our referendum projection.”
The business director noted the district is projecting a tax levy in the general fund of about $200,000 less than last year.
“That $200,000 has moved down to the Non-Referendum Debt line to pay the debt costs for the high school energy efficiency and maintenance projects,” Demerath said. “We then project a tax levy of $772,000 for our referendum debt payments, of which we only have a couple of years left of payments.
“This is an increase over last year because the district intentionally under-levied for referendum debt during the pandemic last year and instead used accumulated funds to cover the debt that came due,” he added. “This results in a total tax levy of $18.8 million which translates to a projected tax rate of $10.96 — an increase of 15 cents from last year.” However, he said, that is not the full story of the tax levy.
“If we look at the tax levy rate history, we can see each of our recent three-year operational referenda going back over a decade,” Demerath shared. “This year’s projected tax rate of $10.96 is in the historical range of $10.36 to $11.37 that we have seen over the course of these years. But again, that is not yet the full story.”
In recent years, he said, the state has approved funding private school vouchers with public tax dollars.
“The cost of those private school vouchers used in a local school district by community members is passed through the local public school district’s tax levy, resulting in increased local taxes beyond the taxes used by the public school,” Demerath said, showing the impact that private school vouchers have had on the local tax rate.
To tie things all together as planning for this school year continues, the director shared some of the larger items on the district’s radar that could have a major impact on the final budget proposed in October. The first item, he said, is enrollment and open enrollment.
“As far as our regular enrollment for this year is concerned, we still are waiting to see what might happen this fall as we saw a larger than expected decrease in enrollment this past year due to the pandemic and the closure,” Demerath said. “Enrollment is a major factor in school finances in Wisconsin and we won’t fully know what to expect until about Oct. 1.”
He reiterated that private school vouchers have a major impact on the local tax levy and rate. And should those voucher amounts increase for 2021-22, so too would the public taxes associated with those private vouchers, he said.
As part of its budget planning, the business director said the state currently is expecting public school districts to use their one-time federal funding intended for pandemic response and reinvestment to be used for ongoing operational costs so that the state does not have to increase its allowable recurring revenue.
To wrap up, the director showed the history over the last decade of open enrollment revenue for students coming into Fort Atkinson, open enrollment expenses for students leaving Fort Atkinson and attending elsewhere, and the net gain or loss between the two.
“We can see that for the first time in our history we are projected to have a net loss in open enrollment this year,” Demerath said. “This could be, and should be, somewhat alarming.
“From a programmatic and leadership perspective, our work on the strategic plan and district goals this summer is meant to positively impact our offerings as well as our brand and image as we face increasing competition for students,” he added. “Along with that, from a facilities perspective we will continue our master planning to improve our facilities in the coming years just as other schools have done over the past several years, and continue to do.”
The director then tied this back to the budget from a financial perspective, recalling how the referendum projection had a surplus of $150,000 projected for this year and the district now sits with a budgeted deficit of $150,000.
“This one item is a change of about $290,000 from last year to this year — making up almost all of that $300,000 difference,” Demerath stated.
