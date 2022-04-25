Two additional fulltime elementary behavior interventionists have been approved in the School District of Fort Atkinson, beginning with the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Board of education members took that action, upon a unanimous roll call vote, during their regular monthly meeting last Monday.
According to school administration and staff, adding the two new behavior interventionist positions will provide social emotional and behavioral support within the current multi-leveled systems of support. The two full-time behavior interventionists will be added at the elementary level to have a fulltime behavior interventionist at each of the four elementary buildings.
Administrators said the addition of these positions is in immediate response to the additional need identified since the spring school closure in 2020 and the full virtual instruction during the first semester of 2021.
Establishing the two additional positions will cost a total of $95,000 per position per year. These additional positions will be funded through multiple funding sources including special education grant funds, special education aid, and the attrition of several support staff positions to result in a net zero impact on the regular operational budget.
These positions will be funded with remaining federal ESSER COVID relief funds until the full realization of all support staff attritions.
School officials said the district has identified the potential for additional fulltime behavior intervention in response to increased levels of student need due to the disruptions caused by school closure and virtual learning.
Local data collected in the Fall 2021 Culture/Climate Survey as well as an overall increase in daily interventions due to conflicts and disruptions, they said, indicate a need to provide extra support and targeted social emotional learning instruction to increase skills in the areas of socialization, self-regulation and stamina.
Also Monday, a number of staffing positions, to be funded through ESSER funds, were approved unanimously by the board on roll call votes.
These positions, to be funded through ESSER 2 (CRRSA) funds for fiscal years 2022 and 2023, are as follows: Fulltime Academic Advancement coordinator; fulltime Special Education & Student Services coordinator; fulltime elementary school social worker; and fulltime secondary school psychologist.
The board also approved the following positions to be funded through ESSER 3 (ARPA) funds: Fulltime high school social worker for fiscal years 2022, 2023 and 2024; fulltime middle school social worker for fiscal years 2022, 2023 and 2024; fulltime elementary school social worker for fiscal year 2024; and two fulltime behavior interventionists for fiscal years 2023 and 2024.
Jason Demerath, director of Business Services, said that as part of their work the last couple of months, administrators have been having conversations about the strategic use of the remaining $1.9 million of ESSER COVID relief funds.
In February, he said, District Administrator Rob Abbott provided an update “that messaging we were hearing from the state and our professional organizations was that the Legislature intended us to use these one-time funds on recurring expenses during this two-year period, and that if we did not use them we would risk another biennial budget for 2023-25 with no allowable revenue increases yet again,” Demerath said.
During this time, he said, the district shared information on its ESSER Dashboard and surveyed the community to gather their input on the use of these ESSER COVID relief funds.
“We received 63 responses in just 10 days. We asked community members to rank seven categories from most important, or number 1 to them, to least important, or number 7 out of 7 in their minds,” Demerath shared. “There were essentially three tiers that appeared from that feedback with the first two most-important categories in our community’s eyes being to offset operating costs, and to provide mental health services and supports.”
This survey feedback, he said, affirmed the direction the district’s leadership team was considering, and further reinforced the decisions the team made and the board approved in April, 2021.
“If you recall, in response to what we were seeing with the effects of the pandemic and the closure, the board of education approved several new positions for the current budget year to meet those mental health needs of our students and to provide them the support they now required,” Demerath said. “The board approved, and we implemented, two coordinator positions, a school psychologist, and three social workers for the current year, along with math coaches and interventionists already allocated to ESSER COVID relief funds.”
District officials also have found throughout this year that there is an increased student need related to behavior, he said, and were proposing the addition of two behavior interventionists at the elementary level.
“This evening we are asking the board to approve the use of the final $1.9 million dollars in ESSER COVID relief funding to cover the costs of the positions approved last spring for the current fiscal year, through next year, and even into 2023-24 for the social workers,” Demerath said. “The use of these funds for this purpose will directly meet the community’s desire to offset operational costs by moving these positions onto federal funds for a couple of years, as well as the community’s desire to use these funds for mental health services and supports. It also will provide temporary financial relief to the district’s budget just as we have been strategically working towards these past few months.”
While much was not known last spring about the effects of the pandemic on district students, he said the leadership team and board were “responsive and forward thinking” in implementing these positions to provide students needed mental health services and supports based on what they were seeing at that time.
“These federal funds were targeted towards uses such as this, and while we took our time in evaluating the most strategic way to use these funds and observe our students’ needs and our organization’s environment over the last year, it is now apparent that this is the best way to leverage these one-time funds,” Demerath said.
In November, he said, the board approved two additional elementary behavior interventionists for the remainder of the current school year.
“Unfortunately, due to the temporary nature of these positions, we were unable to secure high-quality team members this year,” Demerath said. “However, this time has allowed us to evaluate this proposal and restructure it in a way that makes it more effective as well as provides for long-term sustainability of the positions.”
The restructured proposal, approved last Monday, he said, would provide for one full-time behavior interventionist at each of the four elementary schools by adding two full-time positions.
“The way we have restructured these is to require a special education certification for the position so that they can serve the special education population in a building as well as the regular education population,” Demerath explained. “This would provide for full-time, highly qualified, salaried team members that could work across various environments to ensure synthesis of learning and transfer of skills.”
This restructuring also allows for long-term sustainability of funding for these positions, he said.
“Because these positions would now serve special education students as well as regular education students and require a special education license, they can be funded through special education funding sources such as the federal special education grant and state special education aid,” Demerath indicated. “In order to make these positions cost neutral for the district, we would be looking to attrition four special education aide positions and four regular education aide positions in the elementary schools, some of which already are vacant.
“Until we are able to realize the full attrition of these eight positions, we would fund the portion needed from the ESSER COVID relief funds for that time frame, which would again meet our community’s desire of offsetting operational costs and providing mental health services and supports with these funds,” he added.
Overall, the director said school officials believe this restructuring will provide a better service to students and put highly-qualified full-time staff in buildings to meet the ongoing behavioral needs the district is experiencing.
