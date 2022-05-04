The School District of Fort Atkinson is inviting residents to take a community-wide survey regarding operational and facility needs as a follow-up to its November 2021 community survey.
Over the last nine months, the district held a series of middle school tours, focus groups and community conversations. It is apparent that increasing taxes is a concern for many in the community.
This concern will be taken into consideration as the board of education considers next steps toward any possible referendum questions.
“In 2022-23, all debt from prior capital and geothermal projects will be entirely paid off, allowing for the reallocation of tax levy funds to the next phase of capital projects and facilities improvements,” said Dr. Rob Abbott, superintendent. “In developing a solution to the district’s facility needs, the district understands that addressing all of the district’s needs at one time may not be feasible.
“While we have a great school district in Fort Atkinson, we also have a number of operational and facility needs that we must address soon so that we can continue to deliver a high-quality educational experience to our students,” he added.
The survey is available through May 16. It is anonymous and takes about 10 minutes to complete.
Once it has closed, the results will be presented to board of education members at their regular June meeting. Comments or questions can be directed to Marissa Weidenfeller, School District of Fort Atkinson Director of Communications, at info@fortschools.org or (920) 563-7851.
The survey is available online at www.fortschools.org/survey. Paper copies can be picked up and returned at the Fort Area Atkinson Chamber of Commerce, Fort Atkinson Senior Center, Dwight Foster Public Library and the municipal building. — Contributed
