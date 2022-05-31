A team representing the School District of Fort Atkinson recently earned Highest Honors in the 2021-22 WordMasters Challenge — a national vocabulary competition involving nearly 125,000 students annually.
The fifth grade team scored an impressive 189 points out of a possible 200 in the last of three meets this year, placing eighth in the nation.
Competing in the very difficult Gold Division of the WordMasters Challenge, third-graders Meara Kelly and Briggs Luedtke, fifth-graders Aubrey Keller, Alexandria Luebke and Emilio Quintana Gonzalez, and sixth-grader Emily Mallin (who took the Grade 8 Challenge) each earned a perfect score of 20 in the recent meet. Nationally, only nine third-graders, 47 fifth-graders and 30 eighth-graders achieved this result.
Other students in the School District of Fort Atkinson who achieved outstanding results in the last meet of the year include fifth-graders Kiefer Anderson, Ava Krahn and Jocelyn Velazquez, and eighth-grader Samantha Mallin.
The students were coached in preparation for the WordMasters Challenge by Nancy Leisgang, GT program assistant.
The WordMasters Challenge is an exercise in critical thinking that first encourages students to become familiar with a set of interesting new words (considerably harder than grade level), and then challenges them to use those words to complete analogies expressing various kinds of logical relationships.
Working to solve the analogies helps students learn to think both analytically and metaphorically. Although most vocabulary enrichment and analogy-solving programs are designed for use by high school students, WordMasters Challenge materials have been created specifically for younger students in grades three through eight.
They are particularly well suited for children who are motivated by the challenge of learning new words and enjoy the logical puzzles posed by analogies.
The WordMasters Challenge program is administered by a company based in Indianapolis which is dedicated to inspiring high achievement in American schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.