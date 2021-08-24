The School District of Fort Atkinson will further explore constructing a new grades 6-8 middle school on district-owned property surrounding the Fort Atkinson High School site, modernizing all four elementary schools and installing secure entrances at all schools.
During their regular monthly meeting Thursday, board of education members heard this recommended plan, along with next steps, from the district’s Facilities Advisory Committee (FAC).
“The (FAC) team has asked the board of education to consider investigating modernizing the elementary schools and building a new, stand-alone grades 6-8 middle school on the high school site,” District Administrator Rob Abbott said, noting the existing middle school either could be razed, or restored and held for future use.
This recommendation, he said, meets all of the criteria put forward by the FAC and allows for a phased approach of the long-range master facilities plan.
“This recommendation does tick all of the proverbial boxes,” Abbott said. “This plan … gives us what we need to step into the future.
“This isn’t necessarily about just the present or the next year or two,” he added. “It is how we look systemically well into the future related to some of our potential facilities needs.”
The (FAC) process, the superintendent said, “was elaborate, it was rigorous, and it involved an awful lot of discussion. It yielded a lot of information that we gleaned from all of the stakeholders.”
The board approved the broad-based charter and charge of a FAC for the 2019-20 school year in August of 2019. The FAC is charged with developing a master plan to guide investment into district facilities to support future academic programs, and create safe and vibrant learning environments.
After a 14-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the FAC reconvened this past April to finalize a master planning recommendation for the board of education.
The FAC is composed of 28 volunteers from all areas of the community. The group is open for public attendance as well.
The committee first met in September of 2019 to explore all short- and long-term solutions based on the Facilities Assessment Report, completed on April 24, 2019, which outlines the deferred maintenance needs compiled by educational facility consultants CG Schmidt (CGS) and Plunkett Raysich Architects (PRA).
Abbott said the consultants reviewed the physical characteristics of each building including the appearance, condition and current use, in addition to exploring building capacity, educational space adequacy, accessibility standards and security. The data collected, he said, is used to determine the feasibility and cost of space reallocation, developing new spaces, remodeling, consolidation or expanding the buildings.
During the pandemic, the committee’s work was put on hold. However, the district’s building maintenance needs continued.
In recent months, the committee reviewed what has and has not changed within learning communities globally, the local community and the school district’s new developing strategic plan.
At its April meeting, the committee narrowed the 10 proposed options to three for consideration. The group then prioritized long-term facility needs utilizing an options matrix, and discussed the pros and cons of each option.
Committee members evaluated each of the options with respect to the charge of the FAC and what makes sense long-term for the community. In all, eight, two-hour FAC meetings were conducted, with meetings occurring at each school building.
After a total of 448 hours committed to by FAC members and 208 total hours committed by the resource team, Kory Knickrehm, one of the committee co-chairs, presented the final three options and the preferred option from the group to the school board on Thursday.
“If you add it up, it’s over 27 total days of working on this essential district project,” Knickrehm said. “Committee members also toured the schools to better understand the needs of each school.”
The pandemic, he said, gave the committee time to reflect on the district’s current environment “and it became abundantly clear that we need to move ahead.”
Regrouping on May 25, the co-chair said the committee re-evaluated all available options still under consideration and determined a plan for the future. He then outlined the various options the committee had reviewed at length before finalizing a recommendation.
In a nutshell, they are as follows: Option 1, maintenance only; Option 2, renovate and expand Luther Elementary School as a grades 6-8 middle school; Option 3, build a new 6-8 middle school at the Luther site; Option 4A, build a new 6-8 middle school near the high school site; Option 4B, construct a new 6-8 middle school on the existing site;
Option 4C, build a new grades 5-8 middle school on the existing site; Option 5, modernize the existing 6-8 middle school; Option 6, consolidate and modernize the elementary schools; Option 7, modernize the elementary schools and build a new 6-8 middle school; Option 8, build grades 4K-8 at the Luther site and near the high school.
“As you can see, the options varied from maintenance only to complete modernization of all schools,” Knickrehm said. “There was wide consideration of all options, and we took a deep dive into each of them.”
As far as prioritizing needs, he said, the committee was diligent to understand what was important to the community.
“It was good to get input from the community to ensure our goals for the district and the goals of the committee were aligned,” Knickrehm said.
The prioritization of needs, he said, involved: District-wide maintenance upgrades, being proactive but no rush orders; Safety/security, both inside and out; Learning environments, built to the current model, adaptable, usable, with good acoustics, air quality and lighting; Equity, in Special Education, and in every grade level and at every school; and Sustainability, fiscal, enrollment and environmental.
As to potential benefits and drawbacks of the recommended option, Knickrehm shared a few pros and cons.
“Some pros to this option are: four elementary schools provide balance in the community; updating elementary schools for modernization, safety and security; a need for a new middle school; and (the plan) allows for flexibility with phasing,” he said. “(The district) could build a middle school more immediately and then do the elementary schools at a later date when needed.”
This option also involves the least amount of change, he said, with the same six buildings as the district has today.
“Demolition costs to remove the existing middle school building is included with estimates,” Knickrehm said, continuing to list the benefits. “Having the middle school being located near the high school would allow for shared community use of facilities such as fields, pool and gyms. And four elementary schools provide greater flexibility in programming decisions.”
Next, he shared a few cons of the committee’s recommended option.
“Ability to secure financing was a big concern for the group, obviously,” Knickrehm said. “Also, space concerns on the building sites; finding a location near the high school or another location along with traffic flow; do the elementary schools provide sufficient space for additions and new construction — maintaining four buildings alleviates capacity concerns; and life expectancy considerations of the elementary schools in 40 to 50 years from now.”
Additional potential drawbacks, he said, involve having an empty middle school building; long-term maintenance costs are higher due to having six buildings; no options for use of the current middle school site; and the current middle school site has challenges with circulation, location in the community, site size and land being filled with geothermal wells.
“As demonstrated, there were no stones left unturned when determining pros and cons to each scenario,” Knickrehm said. “We exhausted each option made available to us.”
Next steps
Superintendent Abbott then shared next steps in the facilities process.
“From a school district perspective, there are a few considerations for future district buildings,” Abbott said. “One such consideration is the launch of the new, results-driven strategic plan.
“This plan has the vision of ‘achieving distinction in all we do,’ which aims to attract families to open enroll into the district,” he added. “Additionally, there is an increase in competition for students with open enrollment, private school vouchers and the appeal of new facilities at other schools.”
School district administrators, he said, have been working collectively with city officials as they plan for the future of Fort Atkinson.
“Some important future considerations include new housing developments, transportation patterns and TIF (Tax Incremental Financing) district expirations,” Abbott said. “Another important factor to take into consideration is the leadership transitions for many local area businesses.”
Given these additional considerations, he said the district decided to recommend an option that can be carried out in phases, allowing the plan to grow with the changes in the community, and their impact on school attendance and capacity.
“The committee and district were very intentional about wanting a phased facilities plan to span over a period of time in order to ease the impact on taxpayers,” Abbott said.
The two phases for possible construction and renovation are as follows.
• Phase 1 includes addressing the major maintenance needs at the high school.
“This phase is currently ongoing through the use of energy savings from the projects covering half of the costs associated with the upgrades and using current district budget funds,” Abbott said. “It is important to note that no additional funds have been requested from taxpayers to cover Phase 1.”
• Phase 2 would include building a new middle school on district property surrounding the high school, installing secure entrances at the high school and elementary schools, as well as addressing urgent maintenance needs at the elementary schools so they may last long enough for future use of those buildings to be further investigated and adapted to changing community and educational dynamics.
“Approval of further investigation and development of the recommended plan also would allow for the district to begin exploring community partnerships,” Abbott said. “This district-wide solution for Phase 2 would come with a total cost of approximately $49 million to $59 million, with additional a la carte options possible, depending on the result of community engagement to occur over the course of the coming school year.”
Future phases, he said, include addressing additional maintenance needs and modernizing learning spaces at the elementary level.
Following Thursday’s presentation, board members briefly discussed the recommended option and ultimately charged the administration to further explore implementing Phase 2.
This phase also includes continuing community engagement around Phase 2 possibilities, and regularly updating the board on engagement and planning.
“The FAC next will identify viable facility solutions to present to the community for feedback, which will be narrowed through community engagement sessions with the final options being tested via a community-wide survey,” Abbott said.
With the board’s advisement for next steps, he said, district administration will work to determine and develop a comprehensive plan for implementing the next phase of the FAC’s recommendations.
The presentation, options, agendas and livestream link can be found on the district’s website. Questions can be submitted to communityengagement@fortschools.org
— Marissa Weidenfeller contributed to this story.
