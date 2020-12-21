In light of a recent downward trend of positive COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County, students in the School District of Fort Atkinson who elect to return to in-person instruction will be allowed to do so as of Jan. 5, with several operational considerations.
Students who choose to continue receiving their instruction via a remote, virtual learning platform still will be able to do so in the new concurrent, or “mirrored,” learning format.
Board of education members voted unanimously to take that action Thursday during their regular monthly meeting in the Luther Elementary board room.
The operational considerations beginning Jan. 5 are as follows:
• At the elementary school level, all students in grades K-5 can return to in-person classroom instruction five days per week.
• At the middle school level, students can return to in-person instruction with an alternating day schedule until Jan. 29, 2021.
• At the high school level, students can return to in-person classroom instruction with an alternating day schedule until Jan. 29, 2021.
Moreover, there will be weekly Monday early release days at 1:30 p.m. until March 22; and use of facilities by non-district programs will continue as currently approved, pending monthly review.
Additionally, District Administrator Rob Abbott is authorized to return operations to the same level the district operated as of Sept. 3, 2020, at a date that allows operations to adjust and gives district stakeholders reasonable notice should infection rates continue to decline.
Also, the district will continue to follow Jefferson County Health Department guidance as it relates to quarantining individuals and closing facilities due to infection rates within those facilities.
The Fort Atkinson school district lately has been operating almost exclusively with remote, virtual-only instruction. However, on Jan. 5 the district will switch to a “concurrent classroom” format in which some students attend class in person and others attend virtually. The teacher in a concurrent classroom attempts to meet the needs of the students both in class and online at the same time.
This blended learning model, taught simultaneously, will give parents and students a choice of formats.
In giving his monthly reopening update, Superintendent Abbott said the district has been basing its reopening decisions on Jefferson County’s daily COVID positive test rate as a percentage of total positive tests.
“As you see there’s been some spikes and some valleys — usually that’s what we’ve seen over the past several months as well,” Abbott said. “There’s been a decrease of sorts in the last couple of weeks, compared to what we saw in the neighborhood of your November board meeting.”
“We have definitely seen a change of tide (downward) when it comes to positive cases,” Abbott stated.
The superintendent said that as Jefferson County accepted the Harvard Model, the seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 shows the district currently at 39 new confirmed cases daily.
“At our last meeting, I believe, we were in the 80s — we went up to almost 100, and then we have seen a steady progression downward (of daily cases),” Abbott indicated. “Our current seven-day rolling average is now 39. That number has been in steady decrease.”
Beyond those metrics, he said, the district has been working with a “fairly accurate” forecasting model since the beginning of the school year.
As of Thursday, he noted, the district had 24 students in quarantine and four students currently testing positive for COVID-19. Among staff, he said, two are in quarantine with one staff member positive for COVID-19.
Additional key organizations and individuals like Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Centers for Disease Control, Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Abbott said, recently have been putting forth new guidance and encouraging the reopening of schools when safely possible.
“We did not see in Jefferson County nearly as significant a bump after Thanksgiving as we thought we would,” Abbott said of anticipated COVID cases.
He also reiterated, in part, the district’s guiding principles for reopening school, underscoring that “student and staff safety is of utmost importance and highest priority,” and that “reopening in person is preferred if safety assurances can be achieved.” Another guideline, he noted, is having “decision-making grounded in current data and recommendations from local, state and national organizations.”
The superintendent said the district now was at a place to ask when is it appropriate and safe to bring students back into the buildings and how can that be achieved.
“Things have changed significantly since November — I would say shockingly, actually — and in a very good way,” Abbott commented.
The superintendent then suggested for the board’s consideration a couple of different scenarios. At the elementary schools, he said, have all students return to in-person who would like to attend in-person.
“If we were to do that, we would look at having materials dropped off, as opposed to picked up, for families on Tuesday, Dec. 22,” Abbott said, “so those materials could be ready for use when students return in person.”
Moreover, he said, there would be additional cohorting when possible within the elementary schools, as well as purposefully-scheduled movement and classroom location of teachers and staff.
“The idea there is how few different people can be with one another throughout the course of a school day,” Abbott explained.
Looking at all grade levels, he said, minimally, the learning format changes will take place until Jan. 29.
“If there is a drastic reduction in (COVID cases) data prior to that date, the secondary alternate day schedule may be eliminated earlier,” Abbott said. “Also, we would like to add a Monday 1:30 p.m. early dismissal weekly until the end of third quarter to help address some of the rigors of mirrored learning.
He acknowledged the difficulty that early dismissal has for some families.
“But we simply need more time to support teachers, and for them to be able to provide learning in person as well as with our concurrent, or what we used to call mirrored learning, format,” Abbott insisted. “We need to acknowledge that is a new challenge, and is difficult and very labor intensive on the planning, let alone the execution side. That (extra time) is something teachers and staff need to be prepared for their weeks.”
This format change, he said, will necessitate additional part-time support staff at the elementary level to support cohorting and learning formats, and there will be a potential need for some scheduled parent volunteers as well.
“I also want to be abundantly clear that once we are in person, we may need to pivot to virtual-only based on positive incidence case rates at any one of the buildings,” Abbott stated. “All area districts have pivoted back and forth while in-person.”
Discussion
During discussion, Board President Mark Chaney remarked, “It’s nice to (now) have some light at the end of the tunnel” with declining COVID cases.
He acknowledged the “complexity and the changing nature of what we call mirrored (or concurrent) learning.”
“It’s understood among administration that is not, necessarily, easy work, but it is the work that we’re here to do,” Chaney said of the dual-teaching format.
“It’s the best work we can do for the best learning for our kids in the situation that we’re in,” Abbott interjected. “And I never want anyone to think it’s misunderstood as to how complex and difficult, and how new it is for people. We will have teachers coming back to us with a much different level of technology integration skills, having been virtual for the length of time they are.”
Member Kory Knickrehm said that, as a whole, board members have done everything and more during the pandemic “as far as doing our job as a board to make sure we’re keeping our staff safe, our students safe. And now we’re on a downward trend (in COVID cases).”
The superintendent extended a “very sincere thank you to the district’s families, teachers, staff and the larger community.”
“This hasn’t been an easy time … for a myriad of reasons,” Abbott acknowledged. “But I stand here very proud tonight of the quality teaching and the quality program that we have continued to provide students.”
Lastly, if persons want to get children back in school they should “stay vigilant, and have a very safe and happy holidays,” he concluded. “We are hoping that if everyone does their part over the holidays, a spike will not be seen in January. Truly, we all need to do our part.”
