The City of Fort Atkinson will apply for a grant on behalf of the Badgerland After School Enrichment Education (BASE) Program for its redevelopment project in the city.
Upon staff recommendation, city council members voted Tuesday to authorize City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire to apply for a Neighborhood Investment Fund Grant Program grant in the amount of $4.9 million for the project.
The BASE Program currently is fundraising for a new facility to be located at 509 Clarence St. and 520 Edward St. in the city.
“BASE seeks to purchase the property and renovate the existing structure, known as the Hoard Building, into a single facility to house all of their after-school programming and additional licensed day care programming for children ages 4-6,” LeMire said. “Currently, BASE provides after-school care in the School District of Fort Atkinson’s elementary school buildings and does not offer day care for younger children.”
BASE has received a Fort Atkinson Community Foundation grant for $2.75 million, she said, “and intended to fundraise for the additional costs associated with site acquisition, environmental assessment, environmental remediation, building construction and renovation, parking lot improvements, and landscaping/site improvements.”
The city will be applying for the program grant on behalf of BASE, she said, to support its fundraising efforts and provide public improvements to the infrastructure in the area.
The city manager said the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) has developed a Neighborhood Investment Fund Grant Program with funds provided to Wisconsin by the Federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The DOA, she said, intends to award up to $200 million in grants through this program.
“The purpose of the program is to provide grants to local and Tribal governments for making significant investments with long-term benefits in order to help neighborhoods recover from negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” LeMire said. “The program is particularly focused on addressing the needs of residents living in communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Capital investments, such as construction of buildings, are among the projects eligible for funding.”
The minimum program grant award is $1 million, she noted, and the maximum is $15 million. The deadline to apply for the program, she said, has been extended to Nov. 11.
“Notification of the grant awards is expected in December and, if awarded, the grant agreement execution also likely will take place in December,” LeMire said. “The project is required to be ‘shovel-ready,’ and all work and any associated expenditures must be complete by Dec. 31, 2024.”
If the grant application is approved, she said, the city and BASE will need to enter into a legal document “outlining terms and responsibilities of both parties relating to grant administration, disbursement of funds, documentation, reporting requirements and record-keeping.”
“BASE is working with MSI General on site and building development, and would continue to do so,” LeMire indicated. “The city would be the grantee and enter into the grant agreement with the DOA.”
She said the city is seeking $4.9 million to serve as matching funds to the Community Foundation’s $2.75 million commitment to the project.
“The $4.9 million,” LeMire said, “includes site remediation, building construction, site improvements, playground equipment, grant administration, and infrastructure costs for public improvements including funds for the extension of the bike path, road construction on Clarence and Lorman streets, water main and hydrant improvements, storm and sanitary sewer improvements, and extending broadband/fiber.”
BASE continues to fund-raise for the endowment portion of the project to support future operations, she said, but the endowment is not included in the application.
The grant request narrative states that the pandemic has negatively impacted many aspects of the Fort Atkinson community, but most importantly it has had a profound impact on the community’s children.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our youth have experienced fragmented education due to schools shutting down or virtually only learning,” it reads. “Many childcare facilities have shut down permanently or have had limited operations.”
Moreover, it states, there are short-term and long-term negative impacts on children from being socially isolated from friends and family in addition to the loss of educational opportunities throughout the pandemic.
“The Fort Atkinson community is in need of a facility dedicated to youth to provide additional affordable childcare,” the grant narrative reads. “The proposed project would help BASE create a 37,000 square-foot facility in a key community neighborhood, designed and dedicated to providing much-needed out of school time child care to youth ages 4 to 18.”
The facility would serve hundreds of children and their families by providing wrap-around services to 4-, 5- and 6-year-olds, enrichment activities, health and wellness opportunities, and a teen center, it adds, as well as provide wrap-around childcare for before school and after school in addition to full programming throughout the summer.
“Additionally, the facility would be available for early childhood education programs, home-school groups, and other youth-serving groups like Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts,” the narrative states.
The community also needs a space dedicated for the use of teenagers.
“Currently, there is no place for them to go during the critical hours school is out,” the narrative states. “Juvenile crime rates double during the hours after school, and teens are more likely to experiment with drugs, tobacco and alcohol. This facility would provide a safe and supportive environment for our teens to be social, work on academics, and explore new activities including technology, the trades and engineering.”
In addition, the facility would feature a full commercial kitchen to prepare healthy community meals, a middle school-size gym and an indoor walking track to provide wellness activities to all ages. The facility also could be used as an emergency shelter for homeless members of the community.
There currently is a six- to eight-month construction timeline with a projected overall completion and occupancy date in 2022 should the grant monies be awarded and final permitting be obtained.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.