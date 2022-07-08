The senior center has a new phone number and staff have new email endings. The new phone number is 920-397-9913. Emails now end with .gov instead of .net. Director Chris Nye’s email is cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov and Program Assistant Crystal Porter’s email is cporter@fortatkinsonwi.gov. Note these changes when contacting the senior center.
Tapestry Thursday
The senior center will have a special collection of musicians called Tapestry. This group is a favorite of many locals. Stick around after the show for treats. For transportation to the show, call the senior center by noon Wednesday to get a ride on the senior vehicle. Rides to the center are $2 roundtrip. No cost to attend the show.
Ring of Fire Show
The senior center has a day trip being offered to see “Ring of Fire” the show at the Palace Theater in Wisconsin Dells. It includes a meal at the Palace before the show and then afterwards a stop at Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet. The trip departs from Fort Atkinson at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 and cost $95 which includes transportation on a coach bus, meal at Palace Theater, and show along with gratuity at the Palace. Sign up at the senior center or by calling 920-397-9913.
Memory Screenings
On July 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be memory screenings at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center. To schedule a 15 minute session per person, call Aging, Disability Resource Center at 920-675-4035 to register. Memory screenings can be a useful tool to share with your doctor and will give a baseline measurement that can be compared to later date memory screenings to determine if there is loss or change in memory function. They are free and a good quick thing that everyone can do.
Game Scores
Scores from July 5, first Sue Swiatowy 60, second Diana Baumann 59, third Karen Keeser and Roland Altreuter 56, fifth Bev Blum 52, sixth Harold Riggs 49.
500 Game, scores are from June 30, first Joanne Gross 3100, second Dick Snodie 2980, third Roger Gross 2750. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead, card games are played at 1 p.m. Friday. Scores from July 1, first Nancy Walbrandt 62, second Bob Muench and Herb Papenfus 51, fourth Tom Schoen 47, fifth Joan Murphy 46, sixth Jon Sveom 44, seventh Randy Hoeft 43.
Wii bowling is held on Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m. No Wii bowling was held this week due to the 4th of July holiday.
Dartball is played Friday at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. Game results from July 1: The Walruses swept the Buffalos all three games winning 5-1, 8-0, and 4-3. Charlie Daniels had 14 hits for the day and Chuck Truman had 12 to lead the way for the Walruses to victory. Jim Nye led the Buffalos with 7 hits over the 3 games.
Texas Hold Em poker is played at 9 a.m. on Thursdays. Scores from June 30, first Chuck Schloesser, second Terry Bowes, third Jon Hundt.
Drive for Jefferson County Senior Nutrition
There is an immediate need for a volunteer driver for the Jefferson County Senior Dining Program service delivering meals to homes outside of the City of Fort Atkinson limits. Mileage reimbursement is available as a volunteer driver. For more information, contact the Senior Dining Program at the Senior Center 920-728-4756.
How to Contact Us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert St. The phone number is 920-397-9913. The senior center has a Facebook page to find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
