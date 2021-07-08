Join the Fort Atkinson Senior Center for a getaway to the Island Resort and Casino in Harris, Mich., near Escanaba, on Sunday, Sept. 19, and Monday, Sept. 20.
Enjoy $20 of free play on Sunday and another $20 of free play on Monday along with a food voucher for $5. Play bingo on the bus ride up with Crystal, the group leader on the trip.
A stop for lunch on the way will be made at the Golden Basket in Appleton at the passengers’ own expense.
This trip is coordinated with Happy Times Tours specifically for the senior center. Cost of the trip is $100 for double occupancy which includes transportation, hotel and the above added bonuses.
Texas Hold Em
July 8 standings were first place to William Bowes with second place going to Richard Flood. Texas Hold Em is played each Thursday at 9 a.m.
500
500 scores from July 1: First place, Roger Gross, 4,910; second, Joanne Gross, 3,400; third, Harold Riggs, 3,220. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Euchre
Euchre scores from June 29: First place, Ron Swiatowy, 61; second, Beverly Wagner, 59; third, Chuck Truman and Harold Riggs, 55; fifth, Darlyn Oschmann, 53; sixth, Gene Schrank, 52. Euchre is played Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead
Sheepshead scores from July 2: First place, Herb Papenfus, 51; second, Susan Kramer, 50; third, Chuck Taggart, 46; fourth, Keith Marsden, 45; fifth, Nancy Walbrandt, 42; sixth, Charles Wachter, 41.
Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Wii Bowling
Wii Bowling is played Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m.
Dartball
Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 and costs $1 to play. July 2 saw games dominated by the Walruses, led by Carroll Ehrke, and his 7 hits on the day along with a balanced offensive attack in wins of 3-1 and 6-1 before falling in game 3.
The third game was highlighted with back to back home runs by Chuck Truman and Keith Marsden of the Buffalos in giving them a 5-3 lead and eventual 6-5 win. Anyone of any skill level is welcome to play.
Bingo
Bingo at the senior center will be played the next three Wednesdays on July 14, 21 and 28. Each bingo day starts at 12:30 p.m. and runs until almost 2 p.m.
The cost to play is $2 for three cards. All money collected is given out as prizes. No registration is required for bingo, so persons now just can show up and play.
