The School District of Fort Atkinson has set a tax levy of $19,528,930 to fund the 2021-22 school district operating budget.
The levy will carry a total local school tax rate of $10.92 per $1,000 of equalized property value, down 4 cents from the rate projected in August.
Necessary certification of the levy will be forwarded to the clerks of the City of Fort Atkinson and each of the appropriate townships.
The board of education took that action last Tuesday after receiving necessary budget revisions based on information that has become available since the budget was approved at the annual meeting in August.
In giving his budget adjustments presentation, Director of Business Services Jason Demerath shared the proposed final 2021-22 budget for the school district. He began back in 2019-20 when the district was planning the current three-year operational referendum.
He said several factors for this year were assumed when that referendum was being planned.
“We were assuming a combined $150 per pupil increase from the State of Wisconsin between the revenue limit and per pupil aid; that the mill rate would be $10.54; and that we would have a surplus of about $150,000,” Demerath said. “We will see how our proposed budget compares to these assumptions.”
He showed the per pupil increases in allowable revenue for public schools each year going back to 2004-05, recalling that the district was assuming a $150 combined per pupil increase for this year.
“What was approved through the 2021-23 state biennial budget was no increase in allowable revenue for each of the next two years,” Demerath said. “We will see throughout this presentation how that factors into our budget, tax levy, and even the federal COVID relief funds we are receiving.”
One large factor in public school finances, he said, is student enrollment.
“Since our revenue limit is based on a three-year rolling average of enrollment, our allowable revenue follows our enrollment trends,” Demerath said.
The School District of Fort Atkinson saw a decline in its student count this year, he said.
“The numbers are the full-time equivalents, or FTEs, used for revenue limit purposes for both our main count and our summer school count, so they will not exactly match the enrollment numbers,” Demerath said. “However, with respect to revenue limit FTEs, even though we saw an increase in summer school enrollment as compared to when we didn’t have summer school last year, it was not enough to offset the regular enrollment decline we saw when it comes to the revenue limit.”
While talking about enrollment, he highlighted what transpired with regard to open enrollment.
“You may recall that the budget that was presented at the annual meeting had more students leaving the district than coming here based on the applications we saw in the spring,” Demerath said. “That did not come to fruition, and while we still have a positive margin in open enrollment, it is the smallest in recent history.”
Next, the business director focused solely on the changes in the district’s general operating fund, or Fund 10, as that is the primary fund when it comes to the operating budget.
“On the revenue side you can see a proposed increase of $503,460 from the budget presented at the annual meeting. Much of these changes are based upon general state aid,” Demerath informed. “On Oct. 15, the State of Wisconsin certifies the amount of general aid we will receive for the year. Under the way the revenue limit is structured, whatever is not covered by state aid gets covered by local taxes and vice versa. So, as we learn these numbers from the state we can then set our final tax levy and budget.”
The district’s general aid, he said, came in over $300,000 higher than school officials had been planning.
“This is the result of the biennial budget where aid needed to be increased in order for the state to meet federal requirements in maintaining the amount of their budget they spend on education,” Demerath said. “However, with no corresponding revenue limit increase, all of this aid goes to offset local property taxes.
“The next largest revenue change is an increase in grant revenue to offset an increase in grant expenditures,” he added. “While this increase is related to some of the usual grants, it is also related to the federal COVID relief funds, or ESSER funds that we are receiving.”
On the expense side of the budget, the director said the district sees a proposed increase of $555,355 as compared to the budget presented at the annual meeting.
“The first item (shown) is actually a decrease of over $400,000 as salaries and benefits of employees were adjusted to the actual positions, employees, and their wages and benefits they will receive this year,” Demerath said. “I will note that the largest area of decline was related to health insurance as compared to what had been budgeted as we plan for the most expensive insurance plan for incoming employees, but with two plans and even cash in lieu of insurance for some employees, this did not come to fruition.”
The first large increase, he said, is the carryover of some unspent funds from last fiscal year.
“You may recall that we ended last fiscal year over $1 million better than budgeted, but we are bringing some of those budgeted expenses forward to the current fiscal year just based on the timing of the expense or to better leverage those funds as we begin our new strategic plan,” Demerath noted.
The third expense change, he said, is the operating transfer to the special education fund.
“We had planned on the state reimbursing our special education expenses at a rate of 30%; however, in the biennial budget only 28.2% was approved, resulting in a need for our regular operating budget to cover that decrease in state special education aid,” Demerath said.
Private school voucher payments did increase by more than $200,000 as compared to what the district was planning in the budget approved at the annual meeting, he pointed out.
Looking at open enrollment, Demerath said the district came out better than expected.
“And, therefore, you see a decrease in the budgeted amount of payments for students going out of our district,” he said.
The director then showed an increase in budgeted utilities.
“Just based on how rates increased our costs at the end of last fiscal year and building in some budgeted increases in utilities, it is proposed to increase the budget for utilities by just over $100,000 as compared to the budget from the annual meeting,” Demerath shared.
And, he said, there was a small decrease in budgeted payments to the district’s 4K (4-year-old kindergarten) partners, a small increase in budgeted transportation costs, and several other smaller miscellaneous expense changes.
Federal COVID relief fundsNext, the business director provided some information regarding the federal COVID relief funds, or ESSER funds.
“ESSER — an acronym for the federal funds being provided to local schools — came in three different waves over the past 18 months or so,” Demerath said. “The first wave was at the onset of the pandemic where we were awarded about $250,000 with restrictions on what it could be spent on.”
These were the funds that we used last summer to prepare for opening in-person last fall, about six months after the March shutdown, he said.
“These funds were used for staff time to set up our buildings to operate during the pandemic, to build the virtual school environment we provided last year during the closure, to purchase devices for students to use to attend virtual instruction, to rent tents for students to eat outside, and to purchase masks, sanitizer, shields, other PPE (personal protective equipment) and signage,” Demerath indicated. “Of the $250,000 we were allocated we have about $67,000 remaining unspent at this time.”
The second wave of ESSER funding came last winter, he said, when the district was awarded just under $1 million.
“As part of this funding the state determined how a portion of it would be allocated, which they decided would be based on the amount of in-person instruction provided last school year,” Demerath said. “We just found out less than two weeks ago that we will receive a portion of that, which bumps up our allocation to about $1.3 million.”
There are very few restrictions on the use of this second wave of funding, he noted.
“At this point we have allocated only about $158,000 to finish outfitting classrooms in the district with interactive TVs to replace our smart boards,” Demerath said. “As a result, we still have over $1 million of our ESSER II funding unallocated at this point.”
The final wave of federal funding came this past spring, he said, where the district was awarded about $2.15 million.
“One of the major restrictions of these funds is that at least 20% needs to be earmarked for learning loss,” Demerath said. “As a result, we have allocated the elementary math interventionists and coaches that were approved this spring from these federal funds. Paying those staff members over the three years of this funding would leave us with $1.2 million unallocated from this portion of the federal COVID relief funding.”
As a result, altogether the district has approximately $2.4 million remaining of the $3.7 million it has been awarded, he said.
Before talking about possible uses for these funds, he pointed out the dates by which the funds must be used. Each wave of funding, he said, has a deadline for use that is one year later than the prior wave of funding.
“The first wave must be expended by this time next year, the second wave in two years and the third wave in three years,” Demerath said. “These bills were passed at the federal level in this fashion with the intention that school districts use them to adjust as the pandemic continues and any learning impacts are discovered over the course of the next three years. Thus, our intentional deliberateness in how to best move forward in using these funds and not rushing to expend them.”
The business director then discussed some possible strategies for use of these one-time federal relief funds that will need to be discussed in the coming months.
“We are viewing these funds as an opportunity to ‘Do Now. Build Towards,’” Demerath said. “Meaning, since these are one-time funds, they provide the unprecedented opportunity for districts to re-imagine operations and instruction by being able to test new strategies to impact student learning with the thought of working towards sustainability of those strategies after the funds expire.”
As a result, he said, there are several targeted uses that could be considered for these funds.
“The first item I will mention is that it was very public during the consideration of the state biennial budget that there was a perception amongst the legislature that these funds could be used by districts to cover operating increases and, therefore, no new state funding was needed,” Demerath stated. “As a result, the state did not increase our allowable revenue as I outlined earlier with the intention of school districts using these funds in place of any state funding increases.
“Since these are one-time funds, if we were to use them for ongoing recurring expense increases we run into a sustainability issue,” he added. “As we consider the use of these funds I will have a five-year financial forecast that will be shared at the December board meeting to better inform our decision-making.”
An option for the one-time use of these funds, he said, might be to amplify the district’s current investments.
“There were several new positions approved for this year, many related to social and emotional supports for kids as well as academic supports,” Demerath said. “We could amplify these investments by leveraging these ESSER funds to kick-start progress towards our new strategic plan goals by investing more in the short-term academic recovery of our students and increasing the professional learning opportunities for our staff to ensure high quality implementation of our academic programs.”
Another option for these funds, he said, might be to consider them for one or several future strategic uses.
“For example, we are working through our strategic facilities planning, so, could some of these funds be used towards that effort?” Demerath said. “Or could they be leveraged in some way to manage the tax levy as we have another operating referendum on the horizon along with those facilities improvements?
“Another option might be to simply allocate operating funds to these federal funds and save the money in our fund balance so we are not subject to the imposed deadlines for use and can leverage them beyond three years from now or as we see fit,” he added.
However it is decided these funds should be used, the director said the district always must consider the sustainability of anything they are used for.
“With continuing declining enrollment our revenue limit will be impacted long-term, resulting in the need to address sustainability in our regular budget,” Demerath said. “Along with that, in Wisconsin our employee compensation is tied to inflation through the Consumer Price Index (CPI).
“As most may be aware, inflation has been very high recently and we are looking at a possible CPI increase of about 4% next year, which will result in some decisions around employee compensation needing to be made,” he added. “To tie it all together, with no recurring revenue increase granted by the state for the next two years, inflation trending at 4%, and these funds only being one-time, we will run into some sustainability issues quickly depending on how these funds are leveraged.”
Demerath said there will be an opportunity at some point, in some fashion, for the public to weigh in on the use of some of these one-time funds.
“But it is these constraints that we need to work within as we consider possible uses of these federal funds, he stated.
The business director then turned back to the overall budget picture, showing last year’s actual revenues, expenditures and surplus — what was proposed and approved at the annual meeting — and what was being proposed last Tuesday evening.
“As you can see, with all of the changes, we end up with a deficit of about $200,000, or just over $50,000 more than was approved at the annual meeting,” Demerath said. “Since this is the second year of the three-year operational referendum, it was our intention to essentially break even in this year, and, as I mentioned earlier, we ended last year better than budgeted, so some of that surplus will be used this year through carryover of some of those expense budgets.”
He then looked at the tax levy from last year, what was approved at the annual meeting and what was being proposed last Tuesday.
“Our general fund tax levy will decrease by $170,000 as compared to last year, but that is largely due to it shifting one line down to non-referendum debt to pay for the debt associated with the high school projects that are under way,” Demerath said. “As we look at the referendum debt, we see an increase of over $1.4 million as compared to last year. These additional funds would be used to prepay debt as we have done in the past and last year’s debt levy was artificially lowered to manage taxes.”
Private school vouchersThe director then showed two tax levy rates.
“The first is the tax rate with private school vouchers included, which is an increase of 10 cents per $1,000 of property value as compared to last year,” Demerath said. “The last line is the tax rate if we took private school vouchers out of the equation. As you can see, for the public school portion of the tax rate there is no change as compared to last year even with that increase in debt payments.”
He represented this another way by showing the history of the school tax rate going back over a decade.
“What is proposed tonight is a total tax rate of $10.92 per $1,000 of equalized property value,” Demerath said. “However, the public school portion of this tax rate has been the same for the last five years and at the lowest point in a decade, while the private school voucher portion of the tax rate continues to increase.
“This tax increase is the result of the use of private school vouchers increasing significantly over that time frame,” he added. “This year in Fort Atkinson there are over $1 million in private school vouchers granted by the state.”
To best summarize the tax impact, the director shared a slide from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
“As the state pays for vouchers, they take that amount of state aid away from the local public schools — then the public schools tax the local property taxpayers to make up for that lost aid,” Demerath explained. “So, the bottom line is that vouchers are funded indirectly through local property taxes. Essentially, the state legislature has created two publicly-funded school systems in the State of Wisconsin.”
The director next talked about the district’s referendum debt in relation to the tax levy.
“What is being proposed here is that for the same tax rate as the past five years we can prepay all of the debt payments in 2023-24 as well as a portion of next year’s debt payments, and also make our regular debt payments for this year,” Demerath said. “Because of the increase in property value, and the increase in state aid without any revenue limit increase, our local property tax rate would drop to the point that our local taxpayers can pay at the same rate as last year and pay off all of our referendum debt within the next year or so.”
He pointed out that the district’s taxes for this debt do increase by more than $1.4 million as compared to last year.
“However, that is a result of using prior accumulated funds last year during the pandemic to essentially wipe out what would have been taxed last year in 2020-21,” Demerath said. “So, while it may look like a very large increase in debt payments, that is the result of artificially lowering our debt tax levy last year to manage the tax rate during the pandemic.”
Prepaying this debt and completely paying off the district’s referendum debt next year, he said, presents some timing issues and opportunities related to the next operational and possible facilities referendum.
“Next year, or 2022-23 would be the final year of payments on any outstanding referendum debt,” Demerath indicated. “This, in combination with continued property value and state aid increases in 2022-23 would provide an opportunity for our next operational referendum as well as any possible capital referendum.
“However, to do this next year will mean that in October the board might have to approve multiple tax levies based on the outcome of any referendum that is on the Nov. 1, 2022 ballot,” he added. “Once the results of that referendum are known, the proper tax levy would be certified. So, all of this will factor into our discussions over the coming months as we see what the long-range financial projection shows as well as our continued planning for facility needs.”
