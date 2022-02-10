The last day for absentee voting for the Spring Primary Election is Friday at the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building at the city clerk’s office, 101 N. Main St. There is no absentee voting Monday, Feb. 14.
Polls are open at the Fort Atkinson Municipal Gym, 101 N. Main St., from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15. All residents in the City of Fort Atkinson will vote at the municipal gym.
“Voters are recommended to visit www.myvote.wi.gov for additional information on the election and their ballot,” said Michelle Ebbert, Clerk/Treasurer/Finance Director.
The Spring Primary ballot includes six candidates for the Fort Atkinson School Board. You are allowed to select up to two candidates.
The candidates listed in order are: Matt Loup, Rebecca Van Ess, Robynn Selle, Sam LaMuro, Dale Prisk and Christopher J. Rogers. The four highest voted candidates will advance to the April 5th Spring Election.
The Fort Atkinson school board includes residents from surrounding townships. The results from the towns and the city will be combined to confirm the four candidates for the April ballot.
Voters are required to display a photo ID in order to vote. Acceptable forms of ID include a Wisconsin driver license or Wisconsin identification card, Veteran ID card, University or Tech College ID, U.S. Passport, U.S. Uniformed Services, Wisconsin Driver or State ID receipt, Tribal ID or Certificate of Naturalization.
Wisconsin voters are required to be registered. To register before Election Day, visit www.myvote.wi.us.
Voters may register on Election Day with proof of current residence. If you need to update your address since the last time you voted and your ID doesn’t have a current address, you also will need proof of residence, such as a utility bill, property tax bill or a government issued document.
The polling place does require masks and asks voters to practice social distancing as much as possible.
Those with questions should contact the City Clerk’s office at (920) 563-7760.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.