Students and staff in the School District of Fort Atkinson will not be required to wear a face covering when returning to school for in-person learning on Sept. 1.
Meeting in special session Monday before a packed, and at times contentious, Luther board room of concerned parents and citizens, board members took no action on requiring wearing masks in buildings when children are present — at least for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Rather, for the most part, they felt the decision to mask or not mask was best left up to parents themselves to dictate for their child.
“By the board not taking further action this evening, there is not, at this point, a mask requirement for either students or staff at any of the grade levels or in any of the buildings,” District Administrator Rob Abbott said, following the meeting. “Whereby, masks remain recommended, or optional, I suppose, depending on people’s preference.”
The board, he said, could choose to revisit the issue of face coverings in the coming weeks or months.
“In the past we’ve done a school reopening report on a monthly basis, and they (members) could elect to bring this to the table again in September or October, or later in the year, but that will remain up to them.”
However, board members Monday voted to bring the district back into compliance with a federal order requiring face coverings be worn on district transportation such as buses and vans.
“We heard a number of people express concerns about whether or not that was something they needed to do,” Abbott said of masks. “They do, in fact, need to do that in order to remain in compliance and to not be privy to fines or other actions by authorities.”
The superintendent said Monday’s meeting was designed to have a meaningful discussion among the board about how best to serve the community during the continuing global pandemic.
“We know kids learn best face to face, so we need to work together to keep all kids in our schools,” Abbott said. “As we have seen in other nearby communities, as well as on news and social media outlets, emotions are high on both sides of certain issues related to mitigation strategies.”
He asked that all involved at Monday’s meeting — whether through public comment, during board discussion or in the community following the meeting — be respectful of each other, and remain calm and thoughtful so a meaningful discussion could be had.
“Hearing several sides of any issue and thoughtfully considering those viewpoints is what makes decisions and our community stronger,” Abbott said. “If we are truly going to be in this together for our kids, we all must treat each other as we would wish to be treated if we were in a similar position or situation. Every person’s viewpoint, no matter what that might be, is valid to them personally and, therefore, should be held to be valid and thoughtfully considered by others.”
School opening plan
In giving his school opening plan report, the superintendent showed some mitigation strategies employed within the district at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
“Face coverings were required (and) a concurrent, or virtual learning format was available for families who so chose that learning format,” Abbott said. “We were actively involved in symptom tracking. We had internal contact tracing happening as well as quarantine status based on close contact, regardless of symptoms.
“We had increased cleaning and ventilation,” he added. “We had visual signage with mitigation strategies in place throughout all school buildings. In some portions of the school year we were cohorting students.”
Moreover, he said, physical distancing of 3 to 6 feet was observed, along with physical barriers in place in large-group settings, and there were limited shared materials and small group interaction in classrooms. There also was increased hand washing and hand-sanitizing stations.
The superintendent then outlined where the district is at with welcoming students back for the coming school year.
“We are committed to returning to in-person learning, period,” Abbott said, to resounding applause. “We are looking to restore regular classroom procedures, including small group work and shared materials. We’re looking for in-person school events and walking back plastic barriers. We’re not looking at cohorting or rotating groups of students.
“We’re looking to return to typical lunch procedures,” he added. “We are looking to limit visitors, and that doesn’t mean closed doors to everyone. We would be looking to re-engage field trips. We would continue to have contact tracing but taking place at Jefferson County Health Services. And student quarantine, which is a change from last year, would be related to reported household positives. That would equal staying home, and the duration of time would be based on circumstances.”
The district, Abbott said, also is looking at continuing best practices as a rule, including: Staying at home with any sickness or symptoms, consider wearing a face covering to avoid communicable diseases, symptom tracking, increased hand washing/hand sanitizing, enhanced cleaning, improved ventilation, spatial awareness and physical spacing, parent communication and education, and student and community visual reminders.
An optional enhancement, submitted for the board’s consideration Monday, he said, would have required face coverings but allowed for their removal in certain circumstances.
“Circumstances where they (masks) could be allowed for removal would be when students are outdoors, are actively eating or drinking, or for adults when students are not present,” Abbott indicated, noting masks could have been required for all students and all staff through Sept. 17, a short timeframe.
This measure, requiring board action, did not get approved Monday night.
Epidemiologist update
Jefferson County Health Department Epidemiologist Samroz Jakvani updated attendees on the latest case rates related to COVID-19. Jefferson County’s current seven-day average is 18 cases per 100,000 residents, he said, and its 14-day average is 17 cases per 100,000.
“Looking at sort of a trend, over the past several months you see where we are now with cases is similar to where we were in April of this year,” Jakvani said. “Much slower than we were during our peak last year, or earlier this year in January, but still a pretty significant peak.
“From the last week of May through about half of July (this year) the county had zero to 1 COVID cases per day — there were quite a few days where we had no cases, or 1 case every other day or every two days which was really an amazing place to be,” the epidemiologist said. “Of course, within several weeks that changed dramatically. We went from zero cases to six cases per day in one week, then went to eight, then it shot up to 16 and 18 which is where we are right now with 18 confirmed cases per day per 100,000 individuals.”
There are about 85,000 individuals residing in Jefferson County, he noted.
As to who is being affected by COVID, Jakvani said right now over 90 percent, if not 100 percent of cases are the Delta variant.
“(Sequencing samples are) showing that the Delta variant is, by far, the dominant strain in Wisconsin and definitely the case in Jefferson County as well,” he said, noting that the relative proportions of cases in each age group have not changed a lot since earlier this year. “Overall, not an incredibly disproportionate rate of cases within the younger age group.”
The same, he said, goes for severe cases with hospitalizations.
Right now, Jakvani said the county has “no evidence to suggest that the Delta variant is more severe as it relates to disease — it is absolutely, however, more contagious, up to 70% more infectious.”
Consequently, with the rapid rise of cases the past month, the Jefferson County Health Department, he said, issued a recommendation that “fully vaccinated persons should mask up and physically distance, and that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, should maintain caution in high-risk settings.”
Locally, 53.1% of Fort Atkinson school district residents have completed their series of COVID vaccinations, he pointed out.
“In the surrounding areas, for example, Jefferson, Johnson Creek and Watertown have a lower vaccination rate compared to Fort Atkinson’s,” Jakvani said.
He said some children are at higher risk than others for COVID, and that the county health department staff is “committed to meeting the health and educational needs of every student from every background.”
Additionally, the health department prioritizes in-person learning, Jakvani said, and acknowledges that “the Delta variant is significantly different from previous variants.”
The county’s success with in-person learning last year, he said, is due to the implementation of best practices.
“We had relatively few (school closures) compared to other counties and states, and we know why,” Jakvani said. “It’s because we did a great job of implementing the best practices that we know work to stop the spread of the virus.
“I want to recognize that the risk of COVID-19 overall is low — much lower than last year because of vaccination,” he added. “But it still remains a significant risk to many folks.”
Two residents of Jefferson County died this week,” Jakvani said, noting they were infected just recently. “Had they been vaccinated, things might have been different. One of those individuals was significantly younger than a lot of us would expect.
“We still do not understand the long-term impact of this virus,” he said. “Avoiding infection is our best strategy and we know what works to prevent that spread.”
Several weeks ago, the epidemiologist said the county health department issued guidance recommending that schools require masking in all indoor settings.
“And that was based on that increased case rate,” Jakvani said. “Our recommendations are intended to be interim, or temporary, so they’re not intended to last the duration of the school semester — they’re intended to be based on data. We’re data-driven, and that’s what we’re doing.
“It’s unfortunate that masks have become sort of the focal point of all of this,” he said. “They’re one tool in our toolbox of resources. Certainly, they are the most effective at preventing (COVID) spread in a congregate setting like the schools.”
Board member Amy Reynolds questioned him how many persons under age 17 in Jefferson County are infected.
“14.6% of all cases in August occurred in the age group of 0 to 17,” Jakvani replied. He said there are anecdotal reports around the country where schools have started and students are bringing home the virus and spreading it to individuals within their homes and communities, vaccinated or otherwise.
“I want to focus on the fact that the Delta variant is what is making this so much different than before,” Jakvani said.
