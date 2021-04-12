The City of Fort Atkinson soon will be providing fire and EMS protection and response to the Blackhawk Bluff area in the Town of Koshkonong.
City council members unanimously approved that recommendation from Fort Atkinson Fire Chief Daryl Rausch Thursday night with the proviso that Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service also agrees to provide emergency medical services to the area.
The fire chief said the area in question would consist of approximately 12 sections and 50 homes or improved properties.
“For the sake of clarity, this includes all properties and areas adjacent to and accessible from Pottawatomi Trail and the north side of County Line Road,” Rausch noted. “We estimate this area to contain approximately 100 full-time residents.
“This proposal does not include the homes on Charlie’s Bluff that are within the township,” he added. “That area will be best served by the Milton Fire Department as we would need to go through their district in order to respond to that portion of Koshkonong Township.”
For funding, Rausch said the same formulas currently used to determine costs for fire protection and EMS service to the other areas of the Town of Koshkonong will be used.
The fire chief said the EMS service would cost $1,192 per year, and that this additional revenue will be passed directly to Ryan Brothers. Fire service would cost $5,023 annually, he said, noting this revenue should be applied to continual overages in paid-on-call firefighter wages.
“This cost would be paid in addition to the current contract in 2021 (proportionally), 2022, 2023 and 2024,” Rausch said. “At the end of 2024 we (fire department) are scheduled to recalculate all contract rates. At that time the charges can be added to the normal annual fee.”
City Attorney David Westrick will prepare a formal contract addendum.
“After the (Koshkonong) township approves a new contract addendum, implementation may take up to 60 days for the two dispatch centers to be notified and update their records, so we (Fort Atkinson) could likely begin service to the area on or before June 1, 2021,” Rausch said.
Also Thursday, the council adopted a resolution declaring support for a strong state and local partnership: shared revenue funds critical services.
For over 90 years, the state’s shared revenue program has been an important part of Wisconsin’s property tax relief, the resolution states. Over the last 20 years, however, shared revenue funding for municipalities has been cut by $94 million.
Over the last generation, property taxes have grown as a share of city and village revenues as shared revenue and other state aid to Wisconsin municipalities has lagged, the resolution adds.
From 1975 to 1997, state aid provided a larger share of municipal revenues in Wisconsin than property taxes, the resolution notes. Today, property taxes account for more than twice as much municipal revenue as state aid.
“The city has very few ways to create additional revenue to run day-to-day operations,” City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire said. “As shared revenues from the state continue to decrease, the city’s tax rate may continue to increase to make up the difference.”
Municipalities in Wisconsin, she explained, are funded primarily in two ways: property taxes and shared revenues from the state. She referenced a chart showing the categories of general fund revenues from the city’s 2021 budget as a percentage of the total.
“The total general fund revenue budgeted in 2021 was $9,484,569” LeMire said. “Of that total, $6,016,606, or 63%, came from property taxes.
“The next-largest source of revenue was state revenues at $2,039,250, or 22%,” she added. “This category includes shared revenues, expenditure restraint program revenue, transportation aids, and other smaller state revenues.”
LeMire continued: “The demands on municipalities from residents, unfunded state mandates, and inflation on the costs to buy products and materials for our services continue to increase far beyond the ability to tax.
“As the League of Wisconsin Municipalities puts it, ‘this is simple supply and demand. The demand on municipalities has gone up, and the supply (the funding) has gone down.’”
The League of Wisconsin Municipalities, of which the City of Fort Atkinson is a member, has been encouraging local governments to adopt resolutions indicating the importance of shared revenue.
Michelle Ebbert, city clerk/treasurer/finance director, will send copies of the resolution to local legislators, Gov. Tony Evers and the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, urging the state to “reinvest a portion of its sales and income tax revenue growth in local communities to spur economic growth and make Wisconsin communities places where people want to live and work.”
Other businessIn other business, the council:
• Approved holding the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce Fort Farmers Market in the parking lot across from the U.S. Postal Service office on Saturdays, May 1 through Oct. 30, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the closures of South Water Street East. The market attracts an estimated 200 to 500 attendees each week.
• Approved holding the Fort Atkinson Park and Recreation Department’s Youth Triathlon on Saturday, July 31, from 7 a.m. to noon, at Rock River Park, the Fort Aquatic Center and Montclair Subdivision. This event is anticipated to have 300-plus attendees.
Park and Rec Youth Director Brett Ketterman said participants ages 7 to 14 will swim at the aquatic center, bike on the road through Rock River Park and on Montclair Place, Reena Avenue, Ila Street and Ramesh Avenue. They then will run on Sinnissippi Drive in the park. More than 50 volunteers will run alongside participants for their safety.
• Approved holding World of Wheels on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the Jefferson Street parking lot at Ralph Park.
World of Wheels is a free Park and Recreation event for all ages to get up close to vehicles of many sizes and purposes. Past vehicles on display have included police, fire and EMS emergency response vehicles, a snowplow, dump truck, end loader, refuse truck, semi-truck, school bus, cement truck and tow truck.
This event attracts 400-plus attendees.
• Approved a renewal alcohol beverage license application for the Fort Atkinson Generals Baseball Team to sell beer at Jones Park from April 9 to Oct. 9, during home games, and Baseball Fest conducted in June. During Baseball Fest, the consumption will include the fenced horseshoe pits, carnival and concert.
• Approved renewing the annual alcohol beverage license for the Fort Atkinson Lions Club to sell beer at Ralph Park from May 1 to Oct. 31.
