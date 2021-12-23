The Fort Atkinson City Council has approved the purchase and installation of a centralized router at the police department to serve city facilities with fiber.
The router will come from Ignatek at a cost of $10,578.20, with funding through the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA)-Broadband Infrastructure category of funding.
Council took that action Tuesday upon staff recommendation.
In providing some background, City Engineer Andy Selle said that in March 2020, the city council authorized the partnership with the School District of Fort Atkinson to contract with Inter-Con Construction to install a fiber optic network to city hall, water main station, fire and police departments, and library. The school district, he said, had installed fiber to link all school facilities, and the path of installation ran past these facilities.
“The installation of the fiber will allow the city to utilize the existing network and extend the network to additional city facilities as well as the Klement Business Park,” Selle said. “Five buildings will be hooked into the existing line: City hall, water department, police department, fire department and the library.”
The extension, he said, will feature three distinct lines, reaching the wastewater plant, the Hackbarth Road water facility and the Klement Business Park to the south.
In October 2020, the city council approved installation of the fiber by Midwest Excavating, the engineer said. In November last year, the council approved extending the network to the public works facility.
“As the project advances, existing hardware must be upgraded to continue current IT services to all facilities ensuring heightened security measures,” Selle said.
Due to the current fiber installation, and the future installation and configuration, a more powerful router is required, he indicated.
“This will allow all city facilities to be on one network router, which will be centralized and secured in the police department building,” Selle said. “The fiber cables will connect into this router and then into switches or to the existing routers at the various city facilities.”
The fiber service from WINS (Windows Internet Name Service), he said, will provide two IPs (Internet Protocols) which will be configured at the police department and all communication directed to that router.
“City facilities will have one large network connected to the main router,” Selle said. “This is required for functionality of the fiber. Without the router, city facilities would not be able to connect to the fiber due to the nature of the configuration.
“The router at the police department will serve as the main provider to direct fiber connection throughout all city facilities that have fiber capability,” he added.
In giving some financial analysis, Michelle Ebbert, city clerk/treasurer/finance director, said this upgrade will support the use of the fiber and be paid for using funds from ARPA.
Ignatek’s proposal, she said, is divided into hardware and services.
“The hardware includes the router/firewall and connectors for expansion of the router for $8,328.20,” Ebbert noted. “The services include an estimate of 25 labor hours, discounted to $90 per hour, for a total of $2,250.”
The total proposed cost of this project, she said, is $10,578.20.
“While staff did not seek additional proposals from other companies, through researching comparable equipment, staff found the price of the hardware to be in line with similar products,” Ebbert informed. “Staff often recommends IT-related services and purchases be completed through Ignatek as the company supports the city’s network and provides all IT services.”
