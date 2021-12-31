Two diving boards will be purchased for the Fort Atkinson Aquatic Center.
Fort Atkinson City Council members voted recently to approve purchasing two Duraflex 16-DX diving boards from Accurate Diving Board Solutions, LLC, for $9,296 including shipping.
Brooke Franseen, Parks and Recreation director, said the aquatic center has a diving well with two diving boards.
“The diving boards consist of the board and the stand or base, two completely separate parts,” Franseen said. “The diving boards have a life expectancy of 10 to 15 years and have been replaced three times within the 30 years of (the aquatic center) being open.”
She said the boards first were replaced due to the amount of grit lost on the boards early in their manufactured life. For the second set of boards, she said the manufacturer advised storing the boards inside over the winter, which extended their life.
“The city purchased our current set in 2009 and they have lasted 12 years,” Franseen said. “It is recommended to resurface the boards every five to 10 years when they start to lose their tackiness and become slippery, causing a safety hazard.
“The boards become slippery due to dirt and oil from swimmers and sunbathers, and excessive wear or years of normal wear,” she added. “Our aquatics specialist maintains the boards daily by hosing them down and scrubbing them monthly.”
The estimated cost of resurfacing the two diving boards included in the 2021 Capital Improvements Project (CIP) budget is $8,500, she noted.
“The estimated cost of replacing the two diving boards included in the 2023-27 Capital Improvements Project Plan in 2025 is $13,000,” Franseen said. “The estimated difference between the two costs is $4,500. The boards can be resurfaced one to two times before replacing them, which saves the city money.”
The director said the diving boards were showing signs of losing their grit and becoming slippery, so staff planned to get them both resurfaced this year to be ready for the 2022 pool season.
“Due to the amount of liability, only the manufacturer, Duraflex, will resurface these boards,” Franseen said. “If Duraflex finds one crack in the boards, Duraflex scraps them and the facility needs to purchase new boards.”
Staff inspected the boards prior to shipping to Duraflex in Nevada and also took photos of the boards to have proof if they cracked during shipping, she said.
“However, underlying cracks were found by Duraflex that were not evident through the staff inspection,” Franseen said. “Duraflex indicated that they will not resurface these boards due to the safety and liability concerns. As such, staff is recommending to replace both boards prior to the 2022 season.”
Duraflex diving boards, she noted, are used at commercial pool facilities that conform to FINA, USA Diving and /or NCAA dimensional requirements, and also come with a one-year warranty.
The estimated cost to resurface the two diving boards, including shipping to Nevada, she said, was $7,400.
“$8,500 was budgeted in the 2021 aquatic center CIP for resurfacing,” Franseen said. “Since the boards were only shipped and not resurfaced, the city will pay $2,500 for shipping but now does not have diving boards.”
“In order to have diving boards for the 2022 season, staff sought proposals for two new Duraflex diving boards,” Franseen said. “Staff received proposals from Accurate Diving Board Solutions, LLC, Boca Raton, Fla.; Recreonics, Louisville, Ky.; and Carrico Aquatics, Jefferson.
“Carrico Aquatics is the city’s local pool supplier for chemicals, but due to the significantly higher total cost, staff recommends that the council approve the purchase through Accurate Diving Board Solutions, LLC,” she added. “Accurate Diving Board Solutions is a diving board dealer through Duraflex and was recommended by multiple facilities.”
