A Fort Atkinson woman has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and three other counts in connection with her involvement in a fatal house fire last Friday morning in the city.

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office has charged Elizabeth M. Durkee, 36, of 415 Foster St., Fort Atkinson, with one count of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of strangulation and suffocation, one count of arson of building, and one count of mutilating a corpse.

Durkee was taken into custody Saturday as a suspect with the fatal house fire, which investigators deemed suspicious. State fire and criminal investigation officials took Durkee into custody in connection with the death of an individual inside the home.

The blaze broke out in the 1 1/2-story, single- family home at 415 Foster St. Friday at approximately 10:45 a.m.

Recommended for you

Load comments