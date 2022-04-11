Heart of the City (HOC) is for the second year promoting a “No Mow May” program to help increase the number and diversity of pollinators and bees.
Interested residents can sign up on the HOC website at https://heartofthecity.us/no-mow-may-initiative/. Free yard signs to explain and promote the initiative are available with signup.
In addition to mowing your lawn at a higher length or not at all, HOC recommends planting more native flowers, shrubs and trees to provide a nutritionally rich diet for pollinators and birds.
“Diversity in your yard also adds to its beauty,” said Margaret Schroeder. “To help people get started, we will be offering a pollinator seed mix sample at no charge on Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Dwight Foster Public Library grounds.
“A variety of plant plugs will become available after May 31, she added. “Donations are welcome to help defray the cost of the seed mix and plugs. You can also sign up and pick up a yard sign there.”
The seed mix is the same used by the Jefferson County Parks Department, with the hope of increasing the territory for pollinators to travel safely and successfully.
Member Barbara Brouwer pointed out that one of the most useful early spring flowers is the dandelion.
“Not only is it full of nutrients for pollinators, dandelion greens are rich in vitamins and minerals for humans and can be mixed in salads or cooked with other greens,” she said.
Why do we aspire to have mowed lawns in the first place? Centuries ago, “mowed” lawns were taken care of naturally by grazing animals and the people who used the grasses to create clothing, housing and food.
In the 1700s, people who could afford workers/slaves used them to maintain shorter grasses, and a neatly manicured “lawn” became a symbol of wealth and status. A lawnmower was invented in the 1830s. It was heavy and difficult to use but it represented a real symbol of wealth.
Manicured lawns have become a cultural norm but they contribute to loss of vital pollinators, air pollution and climate change by burning of fossil fuels. Green space not dominated by green grass also can be beautiful and less destructive to the environment. Some people are planting food gardens to make their front lawns look more interesting and inviting.
Ecologists and environmental groups strongly recommend that everyone refrain from using chemical treatments on their lawn, as these have been shown to be detrimental to the health and well-being of the pollinators as well as to humans.
There was a time when chemicals were thought to be an effective method for making yards more pristine and freer from annoying insects, bugs and mosquitoes. DDT was invented and was used to control several insect-borne human diseases such as malaria, as well as in crops, livestock, homes and gardens.
DDT later was banned following the deaths and illnesses of many people while making others very sick. The publication of Rachel Carson’s book, “Silent Spring,” also contributed to the ban of its use.
Today, neonicotinoids are thought to be a major contributing factor to the decrease of our pollinators and bees in addition to having a negative impact on the health of humans.
Brouwer reminds us that we now stand at a tipping point where we need to reconsider our priorities and how we manage them.
“What we know today is that we depend on pollinators to provide us with food on which we rely for our very existence and flowers that we use to decorate our yards, homes and hearts which gives us joy and inspiration for many activities,” she said.
Kitty Welch, a founding member of Heart of the City, expressed the group’s appreciation to the Fort Atkinson City Council for temporarily suspending the limit of eight inches on rear/backyard lawns to which property caretakers can allow their grass to grow. She reminded people that “if you would like to help and participate but don’t wish to let your grass to grow that long, it is also helpful to set aside little corners/niches in your yard that would be conducive to pollinator habitat.”
Heart of the City will provide regular updates and information on its website at https://heartofthecity.us/.
Barbara, Frankie and Margaret will be doing a presentation on “No Mow May” similar to the one they provided at the Madison Garden Expo’s Show at the Alliant Energy Center in February for the FACTalks on April 27 at 7 p.m. People can find the information on the Fort Atkinson Club website at https://www.fortatkinsonclub.org/factalks/.
Other events which people might like to add to their calendars are April 30 when Heart of the City will be hosting a table with information on pollinators and plants at Blodgett Garden Center on Janesville Avenue from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Some free bluebird houses will be available, handmade by Dr. Donald Williams.
“I just love making these bird houses,” Williams constantly reminds us, “and I’m delighted to have a new purpose for retiring.”
More information will be found on the HOC website.
Lastly, on Saturday, May 7, Heart of the City will host a table at the first Fort Atkinson Farmers Market where people can pick up more information, seeds/plants and, yes, birdhouses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.