Leonard Heiliger likes to joke that the reason flags fly every June 14th on Main Street in Fort Atkinson is in honor of his birthday. This year that would be especially fitting as the World War II veteran celebrates his 100th birthday.
Born in Lancaster, Wis., Heiliger says his family moved when he was young to Madison, then Cambridge and finally Fort Atkinson, where he graduated from high school in 1940. Drafted into the Army two years later, his aptitude test scores earned him placement in the Army’s finance school at Wake Forest University.
After completing four months of training, he reported to the Army replacement pool at Jefferson Barracks, St. Louis, Mo. While there he saw President Franklin Roosevelt pass by in an open car. From there orders soon came to go to England as a massive troop build-up was underway in preparation for the D-Day invasion.
“I crossed the Atlantic on the Queen Mary,” Heiliger says. “My assignment was in London with the main Army finance office for all of Europe and North Africa. We converted U.S. dollars to the local currencies to pay our soldiers or for buying goods on the local economy. Everything was done by hand on ledger sheets. The amount of paperwork was huge.”
A full Colonel oversaw the finance office, with a staff of five officers and six enlisted men. Heiliger eventually earned promotion to Master Sergeant and was the chief clerk in the office.
Being stationed in a suburb of London meant nightly sirens warning of impending air raids from German bombers as well as German V-2 rockets. With sirens blasting, soldiers would run for a bomb shelter. One large bomb landed near his barracks but did not explode. His camp had to be evacuated until British explosive experts disarmed it.
On another occasion General Dwight Eisenhower was in the area scouting out an office location. When the sirens went off, he quickly left. But that meant Heiliger saw two U.S. Presidents while in the Army, although Eisenhower was a future President.”
Following the D-Day invasion, Heiliger’s unit followed the advancing Army through France and into Germany. They usually were about 40 miles behind the front, but not always. During the Battle of the Bulge, German soldiers infiltrated through the American line and German paratroops were dropped behind the line.
Heiliger was stationed near Wiesbaden in Germany when the war ended. He shipped home aboard the U.S. Enterprise aircraft carrier. It was the only time he experienced seasickness.
“During a major storm everyone was getting seasick,” he said. “If you went up on the ship’s deck you would see a long distance whenever the ship rose on a big wave. But when the ship dropped with a wave it looked like you could reach out and scoop water with your hand.”
Heiliger mustered out on Christmas Day, 1945, at Camp Kilmer in New Jersey. There were no jobs that could make use of his finance skills, so Heiliger used his GI Bill benefits to become a certified draftsman. He worked for the Creamery Packaging Manufacturing Company in Fort Atkinson (eventually CrePaco). He was promoted to project engineer before retiring after 43 years with the company.
“I also got married — one month after arriving home. Irene and I both worked at the Creamery Packaging Company before the war. We corresponded regularly by mail. We have now been married for 67 years and have one son, Jim, who lives in Watertown. This September, Irene will turn ninety-nine. I like to tell people that I like younger women,” Heiliger says, laughing.
The end of the war also allowed Heiliger to reconnect with three older brothers who also took part in the war. Robert served as a crew chief on a B-17 Flying Fortress and was stationed near London. Howard, a U.S. Marine, was a survivor of the Bataan Death March and a Japanese prisoner of war in Manchuria, China, for 40 months. Donald served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps in New Guinea.
Heiliger’s brothers and two older sisters have all passed on.
Looking back, Heiliger says he is proud of being able to serve his country.
“Being in the Army did allow me to see a lot of the world,” he said. “That is why, after we were married, that we went on seven different cruises, including one through the Panama Canal. But I never did go back to Europe.”
