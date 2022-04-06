Participants in this year’s Lemonade Day, a program of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, already have had a chance to experiment with lemonade recipes and apply for a loan to get their lemonade stand businesses launched.
In partnership with BASE (Badgerland After School Enrichment) — sponsored by Fort Community Credit Union, and supported by Badger Bank, Johnson Financial Group, and Professional Collectors Corporation — the focus on financial literacy is a key component of participant training.
Students still have time to register for upcoming workshops on how to build a stand and how to market a stand. The Build a Stand Workshop will help students learn about the different ways to create a stand, from using readily available supplies at home, to purchasing materials and building their own.
That workshop is scheduled for April 13, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Builders First Source, 1400 Janesville Ave.
Marketing Day is April 20, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at BASE locations. Students will hear from marketing experts on how to create a brand for their stand and explore the various ways to get customers to try their products. BASE is hosting, but students do not have to be in BASE to participate.
Students have until April 11 to contact Safe Stand Sponsors and choose their lemonade stand locations. At least 20 lemonade stands will be scattered throughout Fort Atkinson on Lemonade Day, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Residents are encouraged to “shop” the stands in support of these young entrepreneurs. The program concludes with an awards ceremony for Best Lemonade, sponsored by Homes for Independent Living; Best Stand, and Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Fort Community Credit Union, on June 5, during the BASE Wings & Wheels Fly-In at the Fort Atkinson Municipal Airport.
For additional information on Lemonade Day, visit https://lemonadeday.org/fort-atkinson. Questions can be directed to the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at (920) 563-3210.
