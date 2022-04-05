By a narrow margin, Fort Atkinson electors Tuesday voted in favor of a public safety referendum seeking additional staffing in the City of Fort Atkinson Police and Fire departments.
With all city precincts reporting, voters supported the referendum by a slim 166 votes, with 1,293 votes, or 52.39% approving of the measure and 1,127 or 45.66% of votes against.
The referendum on Tuesday’s ballot asked taxpayers for permission to exceed the state-imposed levy limits and increase the City of Fort Atkinson’s property tax levy in order to fund the hiring of six full-time firefighter/advanced Emergency Medical Technicians, six full-time firefighter/paramedics, and two police officers.
Specifically, the referendum question that appeared on Tuesday’s ballot stated: “Under state law, the increase in the levy of the City of Fort Atkinson for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2023, is limited to 0.349%, which results in a levy of $7,871,614.”
The question continued: “Shall the City of Fort Atkinson be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2023, for the purpose of hiring six full-time firefighter/advanced Emergency Medical Technicians, six full-time firefighter/paramedics, and two police officers, by a total of 9.774%, which results in a levy of $8,640,949, and, on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $769,335 for each fiscal year going forward?”
Now, with the referendum approved, the city will be allowed to add $769,335 to the tax levy annually in the future. There is no escalator on this amount and no sunset.
City Manager Rebecca Houseman-LeMire had said that with successful passage of the referendum, “the annual property tax would increase by an estimated $82.22 per year for every $100,000 of assessed property value, or $1.58 per week, starting with the bills issued in December of 2022.”
For an average single-family dwelling in the city assessed at $160,000, she said, approval of the referendum will add $131.55 annually to the city’s portion of the tax bill in 2022, or $2.52 per week.
Throughout the summer and fall of 2021, she said, the city council and city staff had discussed the need for additional public safety staffing in the city’s police and fire departments.
“Fire Chief Daryl Rausch has requested to hire six paramedic/firefighters and six advanced Emergency Medical Technicians/firefighters to provide full-time 24/7 911 emergency medical services (EMS) and firefighting services,” LeMire said. “Police Chief Adrian Bump has requested to hire two additional sworn police patrol officers to allow more proactive policing in the city.”
The city, she said, does not have the funds available, nor the ability to increase the property tax levy to the extent necessary to fund these additional positions and city services, she informed, hence the need for the referendum.
“The City of Fort Atkinson has identified a need to add additional public safety personnel to the fire and police departments,” LeMire said. “The fact is there’s a growing demand for public safety services, and current levels and types of staffing are insufficient.”
Many people in the community, she said, do not realize that the Fort Atkinson Fire Department is composed almost entirely of part-time volunteers to respond to emergencies.
“These volunteers must leave their jobs, their families, their homes or their beds to come to the fire station to respond to calls,” LeMire said.
The city currently has four full-time fire personnel: Chief Daryl Rausch and three division chiefs, and the rest of the staff is comprised of 41 part-time volunteers.
“Together they staff the fire department with one person 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” LeMire indicated. “We rely heavily on our volunteers as one person cannot respond to a call in a fire truck or an ambulance.”
The city manager said the most cost-effective and sustainable hiring solution is to have full-time staff who are cross-trained in fire and emergency medical services, eliminating the need for a contracted EMS provider.
The Fort Atkinson Police Department, which includes 20 sworn officers, has had nearly stagnant staffing levels for the entire 21st century so far, she noted.
“In the last two decades, the need for police services has not been stagnant — it has been increasing,” LeMire said. “This becomes apparent when we look at how officers must spend their time.
“In a more ideal scenario, 60% of officer time would be dedicated to responding to calls, while 40% of their time would be addressing community challenges and maintaining availability for serious emergencies,” she added. “This is known as the Rule of 60.”
In 2021, she said, Fort Atkinson patrol officers spent an average of 78% of their time responding to calls and only 22% of their time on the more proactive side of policing.
“The takeaway is clear: Current staffing levels are far too low for officers to be able to provide sufficient proactive policing services to our community,” LeMire stated.
Increasing calls for service in the last 10 years, she said, primarily was driving the need for additional funding to support full-time professional fire staff and additional police officers.
In addition, she said, the type of calls that the police officers receive “has shifted.”
“The Fort Atkinson Police Department has to respond to an increasing number of complex calls relating to sexual assault, domestic violence, alcohol and drug-related issues and mental health crises, straining officers’ time and ability to respond to additional calls that come in and pulling them away from proactive policing efforts,” LeMire said.
While some calls can be responded to promptly and handled within 10 minutes or less, more complex issues might take between six and 18 hours to manage, she noted.
Staffing in the police department has remained at the same level, or lower, for the past 11 years, she said, while the calls for service have increased by 42%, she said.
“Two additional officers should allow the police department to move toward the recommended 60-40 split, which will allow officers to spend 60% of their time reacting to calls for service and 40% of their time being proactively engaged with the community,” LeMire stated.
“Since the mid-1970s the Fort Atkinson community has nearly doubled the number of annual calls for service from the fire department,” LeMire noted. “However, the department has had stagnant full-time staffing and a decreasing pool of part-time volunteer staff able to respond.
Having full-time EMS and fire staff on site at the fire station, she said, would decrease response times to just 90 seconds.
Full-time staffing in the fire department has remained at four since 2010 — and actually since 1974 — she pointed out, while the calls for service since 2010 have increased by 108%.
At present, the city manager said, the critically urgent issue lies on the fire side of the fire department.
She said bolstering the fire service with full-time staff cross-trained in EMS is “the best, most sustainable option to protect the long-term future of the community.”
“Currently, the Fort Atkinson community calls for 1,250 ambulance responses per year, but just one ambulance is available per day in Fort Atkinson,” LeMire said. “This (public safety) proposal includes two ambulances dedicated to 911 EMS service, in-house at the fire department, at all times, improving the ability to respond to an increasing number of emergency calls and provide appropriate support to patients.”
With the referendum now approved by a majority of voters, she said “the City of Fort Atkinson will be able to add six firefighter/paramedics, six firefighter/advanced EMTs to the fire department, and two additional police patrol officers to the police department, bringing staffing levels up to ensure that there are adequate staff to respond to calls for services from the Fort Atkinson residents in a timely and appropriate way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.