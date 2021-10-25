To teach them, first you have to reach them.
Fort Atkinson High School science teacher Chick Westby always has been about accessibility. He wants every student to engage with science and to understand how it affects their everyday lives.
With his high-energy, fast-paced, interactive teaching style, Westby has made an impact on generations of students throughout his 37-year teaching career.
Recently, after turning to an unusual teaching tool, he increased his audience multi-fold, racking up more than 2 million views for short videos of his classroom demonstrations uploaded to Tiktok.
Westby has been teaching at Fort Atkinson High School since 2000. Prior to that, he taught at the Fort Atkinson Middle School, and before that, he spent a decade with the Prairie du Chien school district.
“In high school, I was good at science, so I decided to major in science in college, but I wasn't sure what I'd do with it,” Westby said.
At first, he toyed with the idea of entering pharmacy, but a single job-shadow in a pharmacy put that idea to rest. Westby didn't want to spend his days bogged down in paperwork and pill bottles.
Rather, he sought a career where he could interact more directly with people and make a difference in their lives.
So, he moved into secondary education and he has never looked back.
“I like to say I started school at the age of 4 and have never left,” Westby said. “And the way I see it, I've never 'worked' a day in my life. I love what I do.”
At Fort Atkinson High School, Westby teaches freshman physics, conceptual physics and electronics, and also is the longtime cross country coach.
“It's rewarding working with young people — seeing them coming out of class talking about what they learned and excited about what comes next,” the teacher said. “I love when they ask questions and want to know more.”
Westby knows that to engage students, particularly in this fast-paced, digitally connected world, he also has to be fast-paced and energetic. He had long posted videos of his demonstrations on YouTube, but they reached only a specialized audience, mainly other educators.
It was Westby's adult son who suggested he try Tiktok, one of the fastest-growing social media platforms in the world and one that's very popular with high-schoolers. It allows people to share short videos ranging from 15 seconds to a minute long.
So on the first day of school this year, Westby downloaded the app and handed his phone to a student, who shot video of his welcome demonstration, which ended with a literal bang.
“By that night, it had thousands of views, and by the next day, it was already close to a million views," he said.
By the next month, that first video had surpassed 2.2 million views and traveled around the world. Highlighting the story earlier this month, a TV journalist in Madison likened Westby to the ever-popular “Bill Nye the Science Guy” for his humor and energy.
The opening demonstration, which Westby has shared with local students for years, involves filling a container with hydrogen gas and leaving a small opening in the tip. As the hydrogen escapes out the small hole, oxygen comes in to fill its plate. Once the ratio of hydrogen to oxygen reaches 2:1, it ignites with a sound like a gunshot.
“I call it ushering in the spirit of science,” Westby said. “It starts the year with a bang.”
Since that initial success, Westby has accepted his son's challenge to do a new Tiktok every day. He has gotten a little behind, but most days he does achieve that goal. Some are shot in class, allowing viewers to get a taste of the live interaction in his classrooms.
Friday morning, Westby was preparing a demonstration of Bernoulli's Principle, which explains how heavier-than-air objects can fly by making use of differing air pressures.
Blowing air underneath a ball, he explained how faster-moving air has low air pressure, while slower moving air has high air pressure. Air speeds up to get around the ball, so the air is moving fastest at the top of the ball. This keeps it suspended, when you'd expect gravity to pull it down.
“What goes over well in this format is stuff that's super high-energy, with lots of zany stuff going on,” Westby said. “I really like to have that energy in class.”
He then uses that energy to build enthusiasm for his subject.
“I like to get people to think about what made that happen,” Westby said.
Westby also is known for his “Dad moments” in which he draws parallels between scientific principles and broader life lessons. For example, he uses Newton's First Law of Motion, which states that if a body is at rest or moving at a constant speed in a straight line, it will keep doing what it's doing, unless acted upon by an outside force.
Students exhibit a similar resistance to change — but forces in their lives can cause them to change directions. Students all over the globe, for example, were forced to change how they did things in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The same could be said for individual moments in a classroom, which could cause a student to change directions, whether it's in terms of homework, or an interest in science as a potential career.
Westby tries to make a personal connection with every student, noting that even more important than the science lessons he imparts is the role he can play as a teacher in making every student feel valued and respected.
“Students want to know someone cares about them and takes them seriously,” Westby said. “I try to let them know — hey, I noticed you today. It can be as simple as saying Hi in the hallway or giving a kid a fist bump.
“In the end, they may forget the individual lessons, but they will always remember the way you made them feel,” he added.
On that note, Westby said it was a challenge to make those connections — both academic and personal — during the early part of the pandemic when classes were virtual.
“Man, it was a challenge trying to teach electronics virtually,” Westby said. “We learned a lot. I have a lot more tools in my toolbox now. But it is sure nice having students here in-person again. It is just a joy to be here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.