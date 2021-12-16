It’s the highest pinnacle in Girl Scouting, equal to Eagle Scout rank in the Boy Scouts, and four local seniors have earned their Gold Awards within the last month.
Elle Sharp, Jessica Sharp and Makayla Krueger, all 18, and Nevaeh Smith, 17, have grown up in Girl Scouts, all of them part of the same troop, under leader Michelle Hulstein.
The three oldest girls have been in Fort Atkinson’s Troop 2276 together for 13 years, while Smith joined the group 11 years ago.
And through all of that time, the girls have supported each other through numerous endeavors. The same carried through with their recent Gold Award projects, all of which were completed between August and this month.
While coordinated separately, each of the girls took on a complementary project, all of them benefiting Memorial Park in Fort Atkinson and the Fort Atkinson Youth Baseball Program which is centered there.
Jessica Sharp designed a landscaped pathway behind the bleachers at one of the baseball diamonds at Memorial Park.
“The path was created to allow for a nice photo opportunity for the teams and visitors to the park,” the Girl Scout said.
While the majority of the project was funded through the youth baseball organization itself, a couple of other donations played a big role: the rock in and around the path was contributed by Hausz Bros. Inc. and the sign which now hangs behind the path was made and donated by Spacesaver.
Elee Sharp’s project aimed to brighten the area by the batting cages at Memorial Park.
She designed and painted a decorative mural on the side of the equipment shed. She also constructed some benches for players and coaches to rest on when they are practicing at the batting cages.
Smith’s project entailed redoing a flower bed near the concession stand at the park to make it more attractive and less susceptible to interference by children playing in the area.
Smith removed and remounted the plaques that were in the flowerbed, filled the flowerbed with rock donated by Hausz Bros. Inc., and added planters painted to look like baseballs into the flowerbed.
In addition, Smith repainted the flagpole located in the flowerbed to freshen its look, and installed a new flag donated by the local Fort Atkinson Veterans of Foreign Wars service group.
Krueger cleaned out the Fort Youth Baseball equipment room and created a new organizational system that will keep it accessible and make items easier to find for years to come.
While retaining necessary items in the equipment room, Krueger removed items which no longer are needed by the program. She sold these items in a garage sale benefiting the local youth baseball program, specifically opening up opportunities for needy children to participate.
She then donated the unsold equipment to children in the Nicaraguan community of Puerto Cabezas through Fort Atkinson’s sister city program.
The girls, all seniors at Fort Atkinson High School, said that they have gained a lot from their years in Girl Scouting, and these Gold Award projects — which required a lot of planning, coordination, cooperation and record-keeping — represented the culmination of their Scouting career.
“Girl Scouting has been the basis of most of my friendships,” Elee Sharp said. “Over the years, we’ve become like family. I just love the connection we’ve built.”
Jessica Sharp said that Girl Scouting also has exposed the group to activities and opportunities they might never have tried had they not been in the club.
Krueger said that the service activities she has participated in through Girl Scouting have really opened her eyes to various needs in the community and beyond, and the critical role volunteers play.
Smith highlighted the many trips the group has taken, including visits to Savannah, Ga., the birthplace of Girl Scouting, and repeat trips to a Disney theme park she earned by topping the area in Girl Scout cookie sales.
The girls now are in the oldest group of Girl Scouts, called Ambassadors. They became eligible as freshmen in high school. Over time, they worked to earn their Bronze and Silver Awards, and could start on their Gold Award projects anytime during their high school years.
Many times, these projects can stretch over a year, between all of the planning, getting the proper permissions, fundraising, obtaining the needed equipment, seeking volunteers and actually carrying out the project.
Gold Award rules require at least 80 hours of personal effort go into each project.
However, this quartet of Scouts already was well connected with the Youth Baseball program, so they easily could tap into that group’s needs. They also had each other’s support throughout the whole process.
Each of the scouts chose a project that spoke to her personal interests and skills.
Elee, for example, is very interested in art, and her project allowed her to utilize that talent, while Jessica has an interest in landscaping and could put that to use.
Krueger loves to organize things, and being able to help young people in need was a bonus.
Meanwhile, Smith was happy to help out a program with which she already feels a strong connection.
“In the past, we’ve planted flowers at the park, and for the past four years, I’ve been working at the concession stands there in the spring when games are going on,” Smith said.
Serving as a mentor for all of the girls was Don Neste, who runs the Fort Atkinson Youth Baseball program. They also worked with Bob and Kathy Cheek (who incidentally are involved with the local Boy Scouts’ Eagle Scout program) to connect with the Nicaraguan sister city.
“The Gold Award experience has given me a lot more knowledge about how to coordinate big projects and how to work with other people,” Elee Sharp said.
Jessica Sharp said working on these projects has strengthened her love of volunteering, something she plans to continue for the rest of her life.
Krueger said that through her project, she has gained confidence and leadership skills that will help her in college and in her future career.
These projects wrap up the largest efforts of their Girl Scouting careers, but the girls still are looking forward to numerous fun activities during the remainder of the year.
Activities have been somewhat constrained during the pandemic, the girls said, especially travel, camping and big gatherings.
So every time they are able to get together with other Girl Scouts, it’s even more special, they said.
Then, in the fall, it’s on to college for the Fort Atkinson quartet. None of the girls has settled on a specific campus yet, but they do know what fields they’d like to explore.
Elee and Jessica Sharp both are heading toward studio art and/or arts management, while Krueger and Smith both have an interest in working in the medical field.
