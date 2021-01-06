Four candidates will vie for three open seats on the Fort Atkinson City Council in April.
Candidates include incumbents Mason Becker and Chris Scherer, and two challengers: Megan Hartwick and Jordan Lamb.
From the field of four, the top three vote-getters will win seats in April. The city council is a five-member board. Council members serve two-year terms. All seats are at large.
With four running for three open seats, a primary will not be necessary, city clerk Michelle Ebbert said.
The four candidates will compete for seats held by Becker, Scherer and Paul Kotz who filed a declaration of non-candidacy in December. Kotz, who will finish serving his fourth term in April, said he decided against running for another term because he was “looking for more free time.”
“I’ve enjoyed it (serving on council) the whole time,” Kotz said, adding that he would consider serving on a committee “if the city called upon him.”
Becker, currently council president, will be seeking his fourth term. Scherer will be seeking his second term.
Ebbert said both challengers — Hartwick, 1225 Orchard Lane, and Lamb, 107 Clarence St. — declared their candidacies in December.
Seats on the city council come due for re-election annually, alternating between three and two seats coming due each year.
Fort Atkinson City Council members receive a monthly stipend for their service. Effective Jan. 1, Ebbert said, the council president will receive $360 per month and council members will receive $300 per month.
The stipends that will go into effect in January represent a small raise, Becker said.
Prior to raises becoming effective in January, Ebbert said stipends for the council president and members had not been raised since 1997.
