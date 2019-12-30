JEFFERSON — There will be plenty of races to follow in elections next year, and those for seats on the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors will be among them.
Not only did county board Chairperson Jim Schroeder announce last month that he is stepping down, but three other board members also will not run for new terms.
Now, four seats will have no incumbents, and candidates have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, to file with the Clerk of Courts Office that they are running for one of those or any of the other 26 supervisor spots.
Along with Schroeder, Peter Hartz, Ed Morse and Jim Mode gave notice by the Dec. 27 deadline that they are not running for re-election.
“I’m most proud of the fact that we, as a board, with people from the far right to the left, have never acted out of partisanship or out of political ideology,” Schroeder said in an interview earlier this month. “It’s been responsible government advancing the quality of life. That is what we, as a board, can be most proud of.
“I wish the guys in Madison and Washington would come and watch us, and learn how to get things done,” he added.
After seeing local government in action for years as a former radio newsman, Schroeder joined the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors in April of 2010, and during his tenure as county board chairman, he said, the county has undertaken the process of upgrading the railroad track between Madison and Watertown running along Highway 19; engaged in the task of attracting the College of Osteopathic Medicine to Jefferson; preserved its public services during demanding financial times; built a new highway shop on time and on budget; aligned the county budget with strategic priorities; fostered stronger working relationships with other levels of government and begun the complicated process of bringing broadband internet to everyone in the county.
Schroeder’s seat represents District 19, covering the City of Jefferson’s Wards 1, 2 and 10.
He said he wishes that, during his time as board chairman, the College of Osteopathic Medicine would have been farther along, and that his mission to downsize the county board would have been successful.
Hartz gave his notification on Friday that he is not running for re-election in District 12, which includes Wards 1-3 in Johnson Creek.
Morse, who represents District 13’s Wards 2, 4, 6 and 7 in Lake Mills, gave his notice on Dec. 18.
And Mode, who represents District, 20, encompassing Wards 1-3 in the Town of Jefferson and Ward 4 in the Town of Oakland, gave his notification that he is not running on Nov. 27.
With four seats vacant, anyone seeking one of them must file with the County Clerk’s Office that they are doing so.
With a week left to file, there currently are three candidates who have turned in their papers to indicate they are running for one of the four vacant spots.
Curtis Backlund of Fort Atkinson is running for the District 20 seat, Anita J. Martin of Lake Mills is seeking the District 13 seat, and Dave Drayna of Jefferson is running for the District 19 seat previously held by Schroeder.
All other incumbents have indicated they will be seeking new terms.
