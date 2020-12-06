On Saturday, Dec. 12, the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson will have activity and craft bags available to help celebrate the holidays.
The museum currently is closed to the public due to COVID-19; however, the staff still are working on projects and programming.
“The second Saturday of December has traditionally been the date for our annual Holiday Open House,” said Dana Bertelsen, museum assistant director. “Unfortunately, while we cannot welcome you in, we still want to help your family make holiday memories. Although the holidays are different this year, we hope you pick up a kit and spend time crafting together as a family.”
This year’s take-home holiday craft will feature historic and environmentally friendly ways to decorate for the holidays.
“This free kit is our present to you in thanks for all of your support this year,” said Bertelsen. “It can also be a present from you to our feathered friends. The kit includes a pinecone bird feeder and instructions for other wildlife-friendly outdoor decorations.”
Historic paper crafts also are included in the kit as well as supplies for a salt dough ornament.
“This year has definitely been a memorable one!” said Bertelsen. “Let’s do what we can to make some happy memories in 2020 too.”
Activity bags are available to anyone in the community who would like to participate. Pick up a free packet of pre-packaged craft supplies and instruction at the no-contact table outside of the Hoard Museum on Dec. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The unmanned table will be in front of the museum’s main doors. Contact the museum to make other arrangements if needed. The museum is located at 401 Whitewater Ave., and the main entrance faces Whitewater Avenue.
For more environmentally friendly holiday decoration ideas, visit www.hoardmuseum.org.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson. The museums are closed due to COVID-19 until further notice. For more information, call the museums at (920) 563-7769, visit www.hoardmuseum.org and like them on Facebook.
