JEFFERSON — After waiting a good portion of the year for a "snow day," area students finally got their wish Tuesday — minus the snow.
Freezing rain overnight and into the morning closed schools across a broad region Tuesday and shut down many government offices as well.
As the temperatures crossed into freezing territory Monday evening with continued rain in the forecast, some evening events also were curtailed.
A forensics tournament hosted by Lake Mills High School Monday shut down one round early as the judges made the decision it was wiser to get students on their buses and headed home before the weather really deteriorated.
The school closing announcements started coming early in the evening: Whitewater, Hustisford, Dodgeland and Waupun were among those announcing closures before the freezing rain hit.
Jefferson forensics students were heading back to their own school from the curtailed sub-district meet when phones began to light up with notifications of the school closure.
A cheer broke out across the bus: "Snow day!"
"Due to hazardous weather conditions, all School District of Jefferson schools will be closed all day on Tuesday, Feb. 22, and all evening events are canceled," the Jefferson announcement read.
Not long after, Fort Atkinson school officials made a similar call.
So did Johnson Creek, and the Lake Mills Area School District, which announced, "LMASD is closed on Tuesday, February 22nd due to inclement weather. All after-school activities are canceled."
An announcement from the Watertown Unified School District read: "Tomorrow, Tuesday, February 22nd, we are anticipating freezing rain, ice, sleet and snow throughout the early morning hours and throughout the day. During the times of expected travel for our students, staff, families, and our WUSD bus transportation, the National Weather Service is predicting unsafe driving conditions. As a result, we will be closing school on Tuesday, February 22nd. All evening activities for Tuesday, February 22nd will also be canceled. Please stay safe and stay warm out there."
Also announcing school closures were the districts of Cambridge, Deerfield, Palmyra-Eagle and Waterloo, as well as the Madison Area Technical College campuses located in Fort Atkinson and Watertown.
The weather forecast for the remainder of the day Tuesday called for rain and mixed precipitation throughout the morning, turning to snow around 2 p.m., with temperatures in the high 20s during the day and dropping to around 12 degrees overnight.
Meanwhile, early forecasts for Wednesday predicted cloudy skies, no precipitation and temperatures in the teens.
