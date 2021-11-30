When Fort Atkinson Lions Club member John McKenzie, 89, lost his courageous battle to cancer last fall, Fort Atkinson and Jefferson County lost one of their most distinguished and dedicated community servants.
In his honor, his friends and community members collected donations for a bench to be placed along the Glacial River Trail paralleling Janesville Avenue in Fort Atkinson. The bench faces east with a view of the southwest corner of Jones Park.
The site of the bench has significance. In addition to being close to Lions Park, it was placed next to the bicycle memorial which was named for Don Bakker, who was an engineer and John’s best friend. Unfortunately, Don passed away in 1994 of cancer.
Together, they co-founded the Tour de Fort Bicycle Club which has strong ties to the Tour de Fort bicycle ride that is sponsored by the local Lions Club each year. Both loved to bike and cross-country ski. Additionally, Lion John sponsored Don to become a Fort Atkinson Lions Club member.
Lion John was a leader in various organization, but found time for his "active hobbies," which included biking, cross-country skiing and kayaking.
McKenzie was a very accomplished cross-country skier and biker. He raced in numerous Midwest cross-country ski marathons, especially the American Birkebeiner in Hayward, a challenging 32-mile race.
McKenzie raced in the Birkebeiner for more than 25 years, completing his final full 32-mile race at age 80. Even with a new artificial knee, he won his age group.
“It just made sense to place John’s bench next to Don’s bike along the trail,” shared Lion Dean Hanke, who spearheaded the project that raised $1,650. “John loved to ride. He loved biking and skiing. They were some of his absolute favorite activities. Their memorials belong together.”
John was an active Lions Club member. He served as president of the Fort Atkinson Lions Club from 1990-91, held numerous club leadership and committee roles, and was a tireless worker on club projects.
A consummate learner and not one to back down from a challenge, McKenzie managed the Lions Club website and made the monthly updates until just three years ago. McKenzie was recognized with Lions Club International's highest honor, the Melvin Jones Award in 2001 for his commitment to the Lions motto “We Serve.”
“We will miss our friend, but the bench is a lasting tribute to Lion John who was a tireless volunteer and leader,” Hanke remarked. “The financial support for the bench came from friends and community members; their contributions in his name were certainly appreciated. We hope the community utilizes the bench on their travels on the Glacier River Trail.”
