A fundraiser could help purchase a van for a five-year-old Fort Atkinson girl with debilitating Rett Syndrome.
The event to benefit Amaya Lowrey and her family is scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. March 11 at Oakland Center Tavern, W8546 U.S. Highway 12.
Organizers are hoping the event will allow for purchase of an accessible van for the Lowreys.
The fundraiser will include a euchre tournament and raffle. Raffle prizes include meats, prize baskets, a 50/50 cash split, a signed Green Bay Packer football and more.
“Amaya was once able to sit up by herself and crawl,” said Hillary Baird, one of the event’s organizers. “One day, it was like she forgot how. At 18-months old, she couldn’t hold herself up or even roll over anymore. After multiple tests, Amaya got a diagnosis of Rett Syndrome (RTT) a year and a half later.”
Amaya started school at Luther Elementary School in 2022. She’s learning to communicate using a computer that responds to her eye movements.
“As an infant and toddler, her parents could easily manage Amaya’s transportation, including taking her in and out of their cars and car seats,” Baird said. “Today, being the size of a normal five-year-old, but one who cannot move by herself, her parents have difficulty getting Amaya in and out of cars for medical appointments and outings. The solution is an accessible van that can safely transport Amaya.”
Rett syndrome is a genetic mutation marked by regressions and affects one in 10,000 female babies. The syndrome is caused by an irregularity in the MECP2 gene, and is not usually transmitted by parents or inheritable, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders website.
The disease’s symptoms can show up any time from 6 to 18 months of age and include: partial or complete loss of purposeful hand movements; partial or complete loss of spoken language; and repetitive or purposeless hand movements, like hand wringing, tapping, clapping or squeezing, according to the Mayo Clinic website.
The hallmark of Rett is near constant repetitive hand movements while awake, Baird said.
“To date, there is no approved treatment for Rett syndrome. Rett syndrome is most often misdiagnosed as autism, cerebral palsy, or non-specific developmental delay,” Baird said.
Individuals interested in joining the euchre tournament should contact Angela Grundahl at angela.Grundahl@gmail.com. To register for the raffles and for more information about the event, contact Hillary Baird at hillary@baird-group.com.
Visit the fundraising website for more information at https://sites.google.com/view/accessiblevanforamaya
The website for the International Rett Foundation is located at: https://www.rettsyndrome.org/
