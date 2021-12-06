The City of Fort Atkinson has authorized use of American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide advanced Emergency Medical Technician training for 12 fire department volunteers with the goal of providing an improved level of service and better health outcomes to citizens.
City council members took that action at their meeting Nov. 16.
At that meeting, Fire Chief Daryl Rausch said the Fort Atkinson Fire Department has been responding to an increasing number of emergency medical service (EMS) calls over the last several years.
He said staff was proposing to spend a total of $49,980 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Fund to provide Emergency Medical Technician-Advanced (EMTA) training for a dozen current volunteers in the city’s fire department in order to better serve residents in the service area.
“Over the last three years, the department has seen a steady increase in use of the ambulance when EMS call volume exceeds the capacity of the city’s contracted EMS provider, Ryan Brothers Ambulance,” Rausch said. “In 2021, the department is on-pace to exceed 100 calls for EMS service for the first time.”
The city’s EMS unit currently is licensed at a Basic Life Support level, he noted.
“If the department receives a call for service that requires a higher level of care, staff has to call for a unit that can provide Advanced Life Support (ALS),” Rausch said. “About 50 percent of calls require ALS-level care.
“In cases where the city calls for ALS assistance, that assistance normally comes from Jefferson EMS, and there is a 10- to 30-minute delay in arrival,” he added. “In those cases, the department then splits the revenue for the EMS transport with the assisting agency.”
However, there have been several occasions over the last year, he said, when Jefferson EMS was not available to provide ALS service.
“In such cases, the patient and staff must wait even longer for mutual aid from another ALS service provider from a community farther away,” Rausch said. “In one particular incident earlier this fall, no mutual aid ambulances were available to provide ALS service for a critical patient.”
The fire chief said his department currently has three members who are paramedics, one Advanced Emergency Medical Technician, 15 EMTs and four Emergency Medical Responders. The department, he said, is licensed by the state to provide Basic Life Support service.
“The department desires to train 12 volunteer EMTs to the EMT-Advanced level,” Rausch told the council. “If the training is completed, this will allow the department to upgrade the operational plan with the state to provide ALS-level care to patients. ALS is a better quality of care for patients, improves patient outcomes, and also allows reimbursement from insurance companies at a higher rate.”
The estimated total costs associated with this training, he said, include the class fees for Madison Area Technical College-Madison at $12,000; class supplies, $6,600; state testing fees, $3,000; textbooks, $2,880; and class uniforms, $1,500.
“This proposal also includes a stipend of $2,000 per student (a total of $24,000) in lieu of paid-on-call wages payable to each student upon completion of the class and successfully passing the state certification test,” Rausch said.
Funds for the EMTA training, he said, were included as a placeholder in the 2022 budget document.
“Having 12 volunteer staff members with the EMT-Advanced training certification will allow the city to provide better service to patients through ALS practices,” Rausch explained. “The department also will be able to charge higher rates for ALS transports when appropriate, and the city will retain the full amount of the ALS transport fees. The latter is expected to provide an additional $13,750 in revenue annually based on 100 EMS calls.”
Under the city’s current contract with Ryan Brothers Ambulance, the department cannot take EMS calls if Ryan Brothers is available, he noted.
“The department intends to continue under the terms of the current contract through its end on Dec. 31, 2022,” Rausch said. “If a (public safety) referendum question is approved by the city council and approved by the city’s voters in April 2022, the department will be well-prepared to hire from within the existing volunteer members to fill any full-time positions in 2023.
“However, if a referendum question is not approved by the council or the voters, then the department will continue to be well-prepared to provide ALS service to all individuals within the service area when needed,” he added.
