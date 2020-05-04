That 93 cents in your cupholder could have bought a gallon of gas a little more than a week ago in Fort Atkinson. Now, you will have to start looking for dollar bills again.
If you haven’t filled up your vehicle in a week because of the safer-at-home order, gas prices have jumped here by almost a third since last week. And continue to climb throughout Wisconsin.
With certain states reopening for business and oil prices climbing, the days of dollar gas are in the rearview mirror.
“Barring some unexpected developments, we have probably already seen the lowest prices of the season,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA. “But it’s difficult to say what might happen later in the fall or winter this year.”
Gas price averages increased for less than a dozen states in the last week, but they were large enough jumps to push an increase to the national average.
In Wisconsin the average price of gas was $1.19 a week ago, and now it’s $1.46 on Monday. In Fort Atkinson, gas prices at Kwik Trip were $1.54. And the national average is $1.78.
“As some states begin to re-open businesses, those states will likely see demand increase and pump prices will likely follow suit,” said Jarmusz.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has closed businesses throughtout the country, gas prices have stumbled. But as the economy is starting to open back up in certain states, oil prices are climbing.
“The price increases are the result of a few interrelated factors. On the demand side, we are seeing more people driving as safer-at-home orders expire or ease. We are also seeing domestic refineries slowing the production. Both of those are correcting the oversupply problem, which is inspiring more confidence in the oil market,” he said.
On the week, the Great Lakes and the central region saw double-digit increases in a few states, but the bulk of the country saw decreases of a nickel or less. Pump price fluctuation will continue across the country in coming weeks, especially as more states re-open and motorists begin driving more.
At the end of Friday's formal trading session, oil increased by 94 cents to settle at $19.78 per barrel. Crude prices increased last week amid growing market optimism that an oversupply of crude may be beginning to decrease, as demand for gasoline moves up and the production reduction agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major crude producers, including Russia, takes effect this month and next month.
