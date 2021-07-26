A box of old family pictures and the records kept by two generations of farm women turned into a treasure trove for Corey Geiger.
Geiger, an erstwhile Fort Atkinson resident, said his interest in family history started at a young age, when he'd listen raptly to the tales of older family members.
Geiger inherited that storytelling talent himself, which he used for decades as a writer and editor for Hoard's Dairyman and more recently as editor of a book published by the World Dairy Expo on the occasion of its 50th anniversary, "We Need a Show.”
Geiger's new book, "On a Wisconsin Family Farm — Historic Tales of Character, Community and Culture" represents the author's first venture into narrative nonfiction.
The book centers on 150 years of his family's farming history, drawing heavily on the notes and photographs left behind by his great-grandmother Anna Burich and his grandmother Julia Pritzl.
The tales he relates are well-researched and documented, although embellished in the sense it's impossible for him to have listened in to a conversation that took place a half-century before he was born.
He draws on details from his family's history but also uses their personal stories as a vantage point for events that impacted the whole world, such as the tuberculosis and polio pandemics, which claimed members of his family — a great-great aunt, Lizzie, died of tuberculosis in 1923, while one of John and Anna's daughters, Cecelia, died of polio in 1927 at the age of 13.
Geiger, who has lived in Fort Atkinson and Johnson Creek although he now makes his home in the East Troy/Mukwonago area, said this book was a long time coming.
He said he grew up surrounded by stories of his family's past on their rural Wisconsin farm. His parents were the fifth generation of farmers on the same homestead, which, unusually, had passed through the women of his family.
"My great-grandmother, whom I never met, became our township's first female landowner in 1906," Geiger said.
Her ownership is recorded in her maiden name, Anna Satorie, for the first year and thereafter in her married name.
"The world wasn't quite ready for Anna (Satorie), but it was ready for Mrs. John A. Burich," Geiger said.
The family was ahead of its time in another way as well. All of Anna's children graduated from high school in the pre-World War II era when that was uncommon.
The farm passed through Geiger's grandparents and in 1981 his parents, Rosalie and Randy Geiger, bought the farm. At that point the Pritzls moved to town, but they stayed intimately involved with the farm.
"When I was growing up, they would tell stories of the old days and I would listen, until I had them almost memorized," Geiger said.
Like family members before him, Geiger was committed to the dairy business, but his career took a different turn as he entered the realm of publishing.
He joined the Hoard's Dairyman editorial team in 1995 and took over as the magazine's managing editor in 2013. He oversees the publication's annual Cow Judging contest and has his fingers in all aspects of dairy news and education, having spoken on the industry throughout the United States and in several foreign countries.
In 2017, the family farm was going to mark its 150th anniversary, and Geiger wanted to have a big celebration on site to mark the occasion. His parents didn't want a big fuss, however, so Geiger took his enthusiasm in another direction.
"Let's have a party in the paper," Geiger told his wife, Krista Knigge. He approached the Brillion News, a small independent newspaper in the area run by the Zander family.
Geiger proposed a series of 20 columns, promising to get each week's column to the paper a week before deadline.
Geiger did not want to be paid for the series, but he did ask to retain the copyright.
Familiar with Geiger's established writing credentials and strong local ties, the small newspaper snapped up the opportunity and the author began churning out the family history under the column name, "The Homesteader's Hope."
As well as poring over his family's own written records, Geiger did a lot of research to document and verify the family stories, turning to old newspapers and legal records.
He said he was really gratified to hear from a number of newspaper readers whose families had been in the area for generations, saying, "Yes, that's exactly how it was," or offering up some tidbit he didn't know about his ancestors.
Geiger wrote for two years, the initial 20 columns turning into 95. The response from the local area was overwhelming, boosting the paper's subscriptions.
When he finally produced his last column, Geiger decided he wasn't done with the project. He envisioned a self-published book, but his wife convinced him to submit a business plan to a traditional publisher, and he received a swift offer from Arcadia's History Press.
Geiger's book was close to done when Geiger's father died unexpectedly in September of 2019 of a heart attack. Knowing he had significant family responsibilities to sort out, he asked the publisher to push back the deadline, which Arcadia willingly moved to Labor Day of 2020.
Geiger finished his manuscript by the new date, and the book went to press a few months later. It was released for sale in March of 2021.
"We printed 1,500 for the first press run, with the goal of selling half of them in the first year and the other half the next," Geiger said. "Instead, the book sold out and we're heading to a second printing."
The book has sold throughout the U.S. and internationally, boosted by its announcement in Hoard's Dairyman.
Asked about his favorite chapters, Geiger said sharing the family bootlegging stories was really fun ... as was retelling the dispute that surrounded a fire at the property of a neighbor who happened to share the name of Geiger's great-grandfather.
Back in the 1920s and before, local fire departments were not supported by tax dollars but instead through subscription fees. The local farmers paid to support the purchase of new firefighting equipment, and in turn, if there was a fire on their farm, the department came to put it out.
If you hadn't paid .... you were out of luck.
Geiger's great-grandfather John J. Burich, known locally as "Red John," purchased fire insurance. In fact, he was so paranoid about the possibility of fire damaging his farm that he had a pond dug on his property so there was a ready source of water.
Meanwhile, the owner of the neighboring farm, a distant cousin also named John J. Burich and called by the nickname "Black John," didn't pay for the protection.
Then a fire broke out on the neighbor's farm. Geiger's ancestor, understandably concerned it could spread to his property, argued that the fire department should come to the neighbor's farm and put it out. After all, "John Burich" had purchased fire insurance.
Geiger's ancestor offered up his pond for firefighters to use while fighting the neighbor's fire, and ultimately, the fire department did come out.
Writing up the family story, Geiger envisioned the argument veering into the language of his ancestor's homeland, Bohemia.
The book's success
Geiger was prepared for a positive response to his book from the readers of his popular column in the hometown newspaper, and he expected word to spread slowly across the state among those interested in farm history.
His immediate success went beyond all expectations, however, as within 90 days of the book's release, "On a Wisconsin Family Farm" had sold in 37 states and three foreign countries.
"What I'm hearing is that these stories resonate with farm folks all over — anyone whose relatives grew up in a rural setting," Geiger said.
Hindered somewhat by the pandemic, which has kept his book signing schedule modest and low-key, Geiger has still received a lot of positives from readers across the region.
"What's the most rewarding for me is when people read one of my stories and then they start talking about their own family farm history," he said.
With one book of family history — centering on his great-grandparents — under his belt, Geiger is all set to get to work on a second, with his grandmother and her husband as the central characters. A third planned book will tell the story of his parents' generation.
He also envisions another book on farmers and heart health, dedicated to his father, Randy, who died at age 69 following a heart attack in September 2019.
"On a Wisconsin Family Farm" is available online through Amazon and Barnes and Noble and locally at the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson and at the Literatus and Co. bookstore in Watertown.
For more information, people can also check out the author's website at coreygeiger.com or his Facebook page.
