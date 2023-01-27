FORT ATKINSON — Bonnie Geyer is joining the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation Board of Directors for a five-year term.
Geyer was nominated by the Fort Atkinson Historical Society and will be taking the seat of the foundation’s 2022 chairman, Loren Gray, according to a release issued by the foundation.
“We are so pleased to have Bonnie joining the board,” the release quotes Gray as saying. “Just a cursory glance at her resume and extensive community involvement shows a striking commitment to the places she has called home. She will be a great asset to the Foundation.”
Geyer graduated from UW-Madison with a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s in adult education.
Geyer taught for several years before becoming program director at the Wisconsin Committee for Prevention of Child Abuse. She developed and ran a statewide training program for home visitors who supported families facing challenges to successful parenting. Geyer also served on the National Parent Aide Association Board and wrote a booklet for youth coaches, which was distributed throughout Wisconsin and in other states, according to the release.
Geyer then became a senior outreach specialist for UW-Extension Family Living on the Madison campus. She continued to run the home visitor training program and developed and ran conferences focused on family support.
Geyer moved to the Fort Atkinson area in 2006. Geyer and her family previously lived in Stoughton, where she served on the school board, chaired the city ethics board and started the Stoughton Holiday Fund, which provided holiday meals and toys to area families.
She continued civic involvement in Fort Atkinson. Geyer served on the historical society’s board of directors for eight years, and was an active member of Fort HealthCare’s Women Who Care, the Fort Atkinson Chapter of AAUW and the Tuesday Club study group.
“I consider it a privilege to be chosen to serve on the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation Board of Directors,” the release quotes Geyer as saying. “The foundation is a trusted organization that strengthens and enriches our community, offers support to those who live here and provides a vehicle for the generosity of area residents.”
The community foundation’s board consists of five members serving five-year terms. Volunteer board members are chosen for their community involvement and knowledge of the educational, cultural, civic, public and charitable needs of the Fort Atkinson area.
The School District of Fort Atkinson, PremierBank as a trustee, the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, the Fort Atkinson Historical Society, and the Fort Atkinson City Council make board appointments. Directors are intended to represent the community and not the organizations that appoint them.
The 2023 board of directors is Chairman Sue Johnson, Vice Chairman Sally Koehler, Treasurer Lisa Caras, Secretary Jim Schulenburg, and Director Bonnie Geyer.
Foundation Executive Director Sue Hartwick provides support for the board.
