With a profile like a train caboose, a barn-red paint job, and authentic building style, the covered bridge over the Glacial River Trail near Fort Atkinson looks vintage.
In a sense, it is, as it was constructed using traditional techniques and utilizing old timbers from a 1906 barn.
It’s hard to believe that the Fort Atkinson area landmark is just 20 years old.
The brainchild of Craig Roost of Jefferson and the result of months of design, fundraising, exacting construction and hard labor, the bridge has since become a magnet for low-impact and environmentally friendly recreation.
The original idea sparked in January of 2000. Roost, then a 30-year-old carpenter who specialized in pole barns and who had always been interested in timber frame construction, had popped out to see the conversion of the old Chicago Northwestern railroad into a bike trail.
The trail itself was constructed on the old Chicago Northwestern railroad line, which served the area from 1859 until it was abandoned in 1975.
A quarter-century later, the county received Rails to Trails funding to turn the old railroad into a recreational walking/biking trail.
Workers were literally days away from ordering the materials to make a traditional flat bridge for this stretch of planned trail when Roost noted that this site would be perfect for a covered bridge.
He contacted Joe Nehmer, the Jefferson County parks director at the time, who was interested in the concept — if Roost would raise at least half of the cost of the project.
Within days, Roost had created a design based on historical covered bridges. The bridge resembled a train caboose, complete with a cupola on top.
Then, Roost started a vigorous fundraising campaign which garnered some $12,000 in six weeks, more than half of what the project was estimated to cost.
When construction began, Roost stepped up as the volunteer lead builder, assisted by the county parks department and a number of community volunteers.
Much of the work was done manually, piece by piece, but as it came time to raise the walls of the structure, the Jefferson County Highway Department lent some of its large-scale equipment to the effort.
Construction started in April of 2000 and wrapped up that September, Roost said.
“I was working on that project in the afternoons and on weekends, around the responsibilities of my regular job,” Roost said. “I was pulling some long hours, but it was a labor of love.”
Roost said he’ll always remember the work he did on the project, and the people he met during that time.
In July of 2000, Roost had brought along a couple of gallons of water to keep him hydrated in the heat. He was working away when a man came biking up, obviously overheated and pedaling hard.
The man yelled up to where Roost was working, saying, “Hey, buddy, you got some water?”
Roost gladly yielded one of his jugs, asking where the biker was bound.
It turns out the man was headed from his home in Beloit to his job in Watertown, but he did not have a car. Not a practiced biker, he had made it this far but really had to push on to arrive at work for his afternoon shift.
Roost sent the man off with the jug, a friendly wave, and his best wishes.
A week or so later, Roost paused in his work to the sound of a honking horn, the repeated beeping coming from a beat-up blue van that was passing. It was the same guy, still employed and now with a vehicle to his name.
That memory will stick with Roost, as will the friendships he made with those who worked alongside him on the bridge-building: from Nehmer to then-county parks manager Steve Hoeft to all of the volunteers who lent their hands to the project.
It was an awful lot of strenuous effort, but Roost said he was proud to be able to give back to his community and to be part of providing what would become a highlight on the trail for generations to come.
The covered bridge was the first timber-frame project Roost had ever done, but since then, he has made a name for himself around the region for doing this type of work, on numerous private projects and on the public warming house dedicated in recent years at Fort Atkinson’s Haumerson Pond.
Construction
From the beginning, Roost pledged to use traditional, historic timber frame building techniques on the new covered bridge.
He also wanted to use historic wood for the project, seeking out local barn wood for the walls of the covered bridge.
He found what he was looking for in the old Johnson barn just a couple of miles down the road.
The current owner was looking to tear the old barn down and welcomed the idea of reusing its weathered timbers for the new covered bridge.
Built in 1906 by Farmer Johnson, the barn was originally painted red. Some years later, he repainted the barn white, but when his property was subsequently assessed at a higher value, local lore said, Johnson swore never to repaint it again, and the barn weathered over the years to a soft grey.
When the barn timbers were reused for the covered bridge, however, they were painted a deep barn-red again.
In keeping with historic covered bridges, this bridge stretched over the existing train trestle. The bridge does not actually rest on the train trestle “stringers” underneath, however. Rather, it hovers an inch or so over the stringers and is supported by the walls, which rest on the bridge abutments.
The stringers would serve as backup support if needed but are not currently touching, Roost said.
True to traditional covered bridge design, the walls of the structure actually serve as trusses, holding the weight of the bridge up, Roost explained.
At the time it was built, the covered bridge on the Glacial River Trail was one of only five in Wisconsin built using traditional techniques. In the years since, it has remained a highlight for covered bridge fans, photographers and bikers who visit the area from across the nation and world.
The construction of the covered bridge also coincided with the extension of the Glacial River Trail, which at the time had ended at Pond Road.
Now the Glacial River Trail is a major recreational route, extending all of the way to Janesville as well as linking in with the state Glacial Drumlin Trail north of Jefferson.
The bridge today
In a normal year, the county might have held a celebration on-site to honor the covered bridge’s 20th anniversary, but in this era of COVID-19, no major gatherings are allowed to take place.
Instead, people are invited to stop out anytime in the next few weeks to enjoy the scenic Glacial River Trail and view the classic bridge.
In its entirety, the Glacial River Trail extends for 39 miles on- and off-road. The Jefferson County portion of the trail includes 15.9 miles of paved off-road trail plus 17 miles of on-road marked sections.
Those who can’t get out to the bridge itself can still see it featured in countless photos online, as it has become a highlight for regional photographers.
“It’s a straight trail so you can see right through the bridge to the other side. It’s really picturesque, especially in the fall color,” Roost said.
Roost said he tries to get out to the bridge every six months or so to see how it’s holding up. He noted that the county has done a great job in maintaining the structure, including a recent re-roofing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.