Chip Day receives the Fort Atkinson Lions Club 2023 Melvin Jones Fellowship Award
Buy Now

Recipient Chip Day stands next to his wife Connie.

 Contributed

Lions Clubs world-wide recognize outstanding individuals by bestowing on them an award that is named after its founder Melvin Jones, according to a media release.

The Melvin Jones Fellowship award is the highest form of recognition and embodies humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lionism.

Load comments