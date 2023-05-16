Lions Clubs world-wide recognize outstanding individuals by bestowing on them an award that is named after its founder Melvin Jones, according to a media release.
The Melvin Jones Fellowship award is the highest form of recognition and embodies humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lionism.
Gordon “Chip” Day was the recipient of The Fort Atkinson Lions Club 2023 Melvin Jones Fellowship Award.
Day was raised in Fort Atkinson and has contributed to the community for over 48 years. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Communication.
He entered the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and rose to the rank of lieutenant. He served on the USS Enterprise, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier with 5,000 men aboard, visiting over 20 ports of call around the world. He was at Yankee Station in the Gulf of Tonkin (South China Sea) when the VietNam War ceased, according to the media release.
After five years in the Navy, he married Connie and moved to Fort Atkinson. Day purchased the Cunningham Insurance agency. For many years early in his insurance career, Day was the lead person involved with the American Red Cross in its official capacity involving service to our military as the primary local communication liaison.
Day progressed to become chairman of the Fort Atkinson Chapter and was involved in numerous disaster situations. When Fort Atkinson was pressed to become part of a larger Red Cross reorganization, Day was heavily involved in the transition to alignment with the Janesville chapter.
Chip has served on the Fort Atkinson Historical Society board of directors. He was later appointed to the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation to serve as a director for a five-year term. During his tenure many grants both large and small, were approved by the Foundation including for:
• The Fort Memorial Hospital building campaign
• The formation of the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Atkinson
• The expansion and remodeling of the Fort Atkinson campus building of MATC
• Help to Rainbow Hospice for construction of its new inpatient facility
• Flood relief in the summer of 2008
• Financial support for the Dwight Foster Public Library renovation and expansion
As President of the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, Day led the charge for the formation of a flood relief fund due to the massive flooding in 2008. Over $80,000 was raised that was utilized for the reconstruction of the city, according to the release.
He was deeply involved in the behind-the-scenes effort to improve the Fort Atkinson Municipal Airport. Day has served on the airport committee for the city for over 30 years and still is a dedicated volunteer. Upon learning that the city of Fort Atkinson would be eligible for state funding for an airport, he and others worked to build a consensus for a favorable referendum vote, which passed 2 to 1. The airport was built in 1989 and opened in 1990.
He was involved with the commercial division of the United Way drive for 10 years, serving a year as the drive chairman. He also served on the executive committee of the Fort Atkinson Industrial Development Board.
From 1997 through 2003 Day was an elected member of the city council, including two years as President. During this time his responsibilities included being the Council representative on various committees including Airport, License, Ordinance, Public Works, Finance, National Dairy Shrine, and School Board/City Council.
He is active in his church, serving on the Vestry of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church for nine years, during three of which he was the Senior Warden. During his tenure, St. Peter’s underwent a large building addition and remodeling of the parish rectory.
Day was chairman of the initial steering committee tasked with developing a Fort Atkinson youth program.
He stepped up to take a leadership role in promoting and funding financial support for the fledgling Boys & Girls Club of Fort Atkinson and has been involved ever since.
The Wings & Wheels fundraiser at the Fort Atkinson Municipal Airport is an event he championed that included airplane and helicopter rides to attendees.
Chip could be described as a Lion before he officially became a member. As a high schooler, his father Gordon Day (a Lion) would recruit his son, Chip, to assist with manually shucking corn for the annual Corn and Chicken Dinner. He even was part of the building team that constructed the Fort Stockade.
As a Lion, Day has been through many leadership roles, beginning as Tail Twister, then serving as 3rd, 2nd, and 1st Vice President, and as the Lions Club president in 1992-93. His father, Gordon, also served as club President in 1957-58. The younger Day also served as Zone and Region Chairman. His community contributions earned him the 2011 Fort Atkinson Lions Club Distinguished Community Service Award.
He chaired the Distinguished Community Service Award Committee and still sits on the committee today. The club’s major fundraisers of the past, the Corn and Chicken Dinner and the Smelt Fry, found the recipient at the helm, chairing these events. He has been a friendly face selling concessions at Ralph Park and picking up a shovel for our park cleanups.
