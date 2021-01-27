Ever since his teenage years, Jim Goyer has found his happy place in his family’s hardware store. And after he married his wife, Donna, and the couple moved to the Fort Atkinson area, she, too, found her place at Goyer’s Ace Hardware.
Now, looking forward to retirement — their last official day at the store is Thursday — the couple shed a few bittersweet tears as they described what serving the community, and maintaining the family’s 45-year legacy, has meant to them.
For Jim, the story begins with a family decision to move from Chicago to Fort Atkinson to open a Coast to Coast Hardware store.
Jim’s dad, Tom, was a grocery store manager before coming to Fort Atkinson, where his dream of owning a hardware store would become a reality, Jim said.
Tom, and Jim’s mom, Phillys, and his aunt and uncle, George and Mary Baskys, made the move and started the business together, arriving in 1975 and opening the store the following year in what then was a brand new strip mall. The building in which the store was located today is a Mexican restaurant called La Cabana, on Washington Street, Jim pointed out.
When the family moved to Fort Atkinson, Jim was 17. He attended Fort Atkinson Senior High School for one semester before graduating in 1976. And even though he attended there for a short time, he said, the experience gave him roots in the community.
Still, he said, upon his arrival, he was the obvious “new kid,” and as he stocked shelves in the family store, he made friends. Some of those friendships became lifelong, he said.
For Jim, the store became the center of family and community life, and Tom was the face of the store. He quickly formed ties with the community through community service groups, networking and providing attentive service in the store.
Tom had a saying, Jim said. It was: “We aim to please. Sometimes we miss, but we keep on aiming.”
Describing Tom, Jim said: “He was the guy who just walked into a room and put out his hand and said ‘Hi!’
“He would greet people who nobody knew and bring that person into the fold,” he said. “He made everybody feel like they were a friend, and that’s how he built the business.”
After graduating from high school, Jim pursued his ambition to become an architect, attending classes at Madison Area Technical College in Madison, and taking a drafting job which lasted for 10 years. While there, he met Donna.
The couple married in 1984, and welcomed a daughter, Megan, into the family in 1988. The family returned to the Fort Atkinson area the following year, building a home in Cambridge.
The location was chosen to allow Donna to continue commuting to a job in Madison while Jim resumed working at the family store.
While Jim was away, he said, there were some ownership changes at the store: his parents purchased his aunt and uncle’s share, and George and Mary opened their own Coast to Coast hardware store in Whitewater.
In 1990, the family opted to change the company’s structure from that of a Coast to Coast franchise to an Ace Hardware co-op, giving them more control over the business, Jim said.
In 1998, Jim and Donna opened a second Ace Hardware store in Cambridge and Donna began working for the family business full time, performing accounting and office functions.
Tom and Phillys retired from the store in 2002, and Jim and Donna took the helm.
Tom remained a frequent visitor to the store up until his death in 2004, Jim said.
Also in 2004, Jim and Donna purchased the building on Madison Avenue from which the store operates today.
The move increased the store’s sales floor from 10,000 square feet to 20,000 square feet. After extensive remodeling inside and out, the couple said, they opened in the new location in 2005.
They sold the Cambridge store, Jim recalled, in 2007.
When Jim took over the business from his parents, he said: “I did everything from janitor to manager. I was very fortunate to have worked for 14, 15 years with my dad; to be able to work with him, side by side, and I continued on with his legacy. People will say that I turned into my dad.”
Jim, too, became involved with area service clubs, and is a volunteer firefighter in Cambridge.
Pointing to a series of plaques and other memorabilia on his office wall, he noted that both he and Tom received the “Small business Person of The Year” award from the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce. Tom received it in 1992 and Jim in 2014.
Looking back on his years in Fort and in the store, Jim said that in the early days, people living in town often were born and raised in the community. Over time, that demographic changed and people began moving into town from other places, and commuting in and out of town for work.
“I think it’s a good thing,” he said. “There is a whole new generation of people that’s appreciative of small-town life.”
Describing his employees, Jim commented: “We’ve had some really outstanding people that have worked for the family, and we have had tremendous loyalty from these people.”
People like Shirley Ebert, he said, adding that Tom hired her in 1979. When Tom died, Jim said, he assured Shirley she always would have a place at the store.
“She still works for us,” Donna said. “She is 83. She comes into the office once a month.”
“Steve Peterson has been with us for 27 years,” Jim said. “Becky Brom, she’s been with us for 26 years.”
No longer working with their staff, whom both Jim and Donna consider as their extended family, will be hard, the couple agreed, but Jim said he made the decision to retire for two reasons: Tom retired when he was 67 and died when he was 69. He died from heart disease. Jim is 62, and in 2018, he said, he suffered what he described as a “minor heart attack.”
The health scare was enough to make him consider retirement and Donna was supportive of the idea.
Both now look forward to spending six weeks in Florida, and then traveling the United States by car, camper and plane.
“We will always have a home base,” Donna said.
“We will miss it; we will miss our co-workers,” Jim said with emotion as tears formed on his face.
“They are very much part of our family, and it feels like we are putting all of our children up for adoption and asking someone else to take care of our children,” he said. “I mean we see these people every day, and many for 20 years or better.”
The store’s new owner is Bryan Spangler, who plans to retain the existing staff. He is the owner of an Ace Hardware store in McFarland.
In parting, Jim said: “I would like to thank the Fort Atkinson community on behalf of my family for their support over the last 45 years.”
“The community was very welcoming to me, and we will miss seeing members of the community that come in and our employees. We look forward to retirement. It’s a new chapter, Donna said, adding: “Jim is like his dad. He is definitely the face of the business.”
“I don’t feel important, but the community has made me feel important,” Jim said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.